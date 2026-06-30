Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

Donald Rumsfeld was running Gilead at the time and he used political connections to get the government in the USA to buy $3 billion worth of the junk! His original goal was 5 billion but it was knocked down to 3 billion. Has nothing to do with good health it is all about a money machine. 20 years ago I had the flu and dispatched in six hours with two aspirin to NAC and two vitamin vitamin C.. reducing the flu by 17 hours is a statistical manipulation and if I remember right, I read that it was only four hours at the time!

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MT
4h

Trying this today…

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