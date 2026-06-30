Most people don’t understand the power of 20 minutes.

It doesn’t seem like a lot of time. It’s not half an hour or an hour, but it’s not super small either, like 5 minutes. It largely disregarded as a time unit, as most things take 30 minutes or more or 5 minutes or less.

But what if I told you that within 20 minutes, you unlock an amazing amount of focus, intent, and attention? In addition, if you can master the 20 minutes you get a day — better yet, 2 or 3 various 20-minute blocks throughout your day — you can make a profound difference in what your day looks like.

In this article, I’ll break down how the next time you have twenty minutes, you can use it to massively move on anything that you’ve wanted to.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why the 20-minute block is the most overlooked and underestimated unit of time in your day

How two simple frameworks work together to unlock deep focus and intention

Why time and attention are metaphysical currencies that society is constantly working to steal from you

How to stack and invest your 20-minute blocks to move closer to your goals, projects, and dreams

The spiritual mechanics behind why intentionality turns 20 minutes into a miracle formula

Many Don’t Understand Time

Most people either have too much time or not enough time — and oftentimes, most don’t know what to do with that time.

What ends up happening in these moments of uncertainty is that before you know it, the time is gone.

How many times have you planned something for a day and next thing you know, the day is gone, and that thing was never accomplished? Or how many times have you seen you’ve gotten a free 15-minute block, and next thing you know, there are two minutes left?

Time is a phenomenal construct, and unfortunately, most don’t understand the basics. Most just accept it and go on with it. This lack of awareness is why it slips out and passes one by.

Even if it’s a few hours, if you don’t use that time wisely, either something or someone — especially something from society — will look to grab that time, and next thing you know, that time is gone.

This is how hours, days, and weeks fly by, and this is where most people find themselves.

However, when you form a different relationship with time, you’re able to transform it, transmute it, and invest it wisely.

When you have enough time, you can use it intentionally to get closer to whatever destination you have.

How To Use Your 20 Minutes Wisely

This topic is actually part of a larger series I’m working on on How To Work in the 21st century.

I’ve seen that most people don’t have the basic skillsets, knowledge base, or organizational wherewithal to get things done. And in a world that increasingly looks to take from you, if you’re not aware of this, your time will always be taken, and those life goals and dreams fade by, never being worked on.

This 20-minute rule is one piece of the puzzle when looking to work towards something, and, spiritually speaking, it uses the magic of miracles to support you.

The 20min rule is based on a couple of key concepts: 1) the Pomodoro Method and 2) Timeboxing.

Pomodoro Method

The Pomodoro method is based on the idea that your brain can only focus for so long, so it must alternate between periods of focus and rest.

For every 25 minutes of focus, you get 5 minutes of rest. 50mins, 10 rest. This keeps your mind alert and focused on the task at hand.

This is critical because when you have 20 minutes that you’ve focused on, you’ll see how time and space shift to make that work.

This is supported by the next framework: timeboxing.

Timeboxing

The idea behind timeboxing is that if you identify what you want to do in a set amount of time, by setting time to do it, having an idea of what you want to have once that time is complete, you’ll get a closer product than before.

For example, in 20 minutes, my goal is to move closer on an article, and in this 20-minute block I just found myself in, I’d like to have an outline typed up. I’ll put on my time, remove all distractions, and begin focusing on and intending toward that goal.

Nine times out of ten, that outline is either completed or closer to completion.

This is how I’ve worked on my articles. Then, for the next 20 minutes, whenever I get them — or block them — I can use them to edit the article, clean up the article, etc.

This technique is not just writing; it’s for all kinds of projects.

If I want to research something, I’ll set aside 20mins for it. If I want to think on something complex, 20mins. I just mentioned the other day how I implement a 20-minute tech-free block before I start my day.

20 minutes is a good amount of time, and when you have pockets of 20 minutes, you can do a lot of things with it

In my book, I’ve discussed how self-help books often contain a lot of esoteric material, and these two concepts are no exception. If you’re interested in understanding why Pomodoro and timeboxing work, check out my article on how the mind interacts with the environment, showing that our connection is more than physical.

Invest Your Currencies Wisely

I have analyzed the properties of time in relation to gold and the properties of attention in relation to silver. Time and attention are metaphysical currencies that most have never been taught to account for. Read that article here.

But once you become aware and begin to invest your currencies wisely, you’ll quickly see how society looks to rob you of your currencies.

A 20-minute timeboxing involves complete focus on that thing for 20 minutes. No distractions, no pulls, nothing but that sole task. For 20 minutes, you’re focusing on your neural networks all on one thing.

Your silver is going; your gold is working — pulling closer to that vision that you had, much closer to reality. You’ve now come closer to that experience that you’ve written down.

This is the power of timeboxing, and this is why every time you have a few minutes, a notification, a beep, or a distraction looks to steal your time away.

Once you become aware of this and get familiar with it, you begin to plan your time accordingly. And you see you can do different things with your invested time commitment.

One thing I like to do is stack my time. If I need to think in-depth about something, that one 20-minute block is dedicated to it. Or if I have, like, 3 things that I need 5 minutes for, I’ll do all 3 in those 20 minutes.

Timeboxing is a practice — you have to do it for a while before you get good at it.

“Pomodoro and Timeboxing work because of implementation intentions: deciding in advance, “At this time, I will do this specific thing.” A major 2006 meta-analysis by Gollwitzer and Sheeran found a medium-to-large effect on goal attainment across 94 studies.”

I could go on and on, but this is a good place to close. I hope this article shows you the value of 20 mins, 20 heartbeats, 20 units of attention paid and invested towards your dreams, your goals, your desires.

After timeboxing, there’s another idea called GTD (Getting Things Done) — capturing all the visions that you want to experience and working with them. I’ve actually created a quick PDF guide on both GTD and Timeboxing and how you can pull those visions into reality.

Check out the guide here

20 minutes.

That’s all it takes to begin to create the life you want to have.

This is the power they don’t want you to have — but when you get to use it, you begin to see just how powerful you are.

Takeaways

Twenty minutes is the most underestimated unit of time you have. Mastered and repeated, a few 20-minute blocks a day can transform what your day—and your life—looks like.

If you don’t intentionally claim your time, society will claim it for you. Unawareness is how hours, days, and weeks slip away.

Pomodoro keeps your mind alert by alternating focus and rest; timeboxing gives that focus a defined target and outcome. Together they shift time and space to make your work happen.

Time is your gold and attention is your silver—metaphysical currencies you’ve never been taught to account for, and which society is constantly working to rob you of.

The mechanism underneath it all is intentionality. Deciding in advance “at this time, I will do this specific thing” is the implementation intention that turns 20 minutes into a miracle formula.

Next Action Items

The next time you find yourself in an unclaimed 20-minute block, don’t let it slip. Pick one thing, set a timer, remove every distraction, and focus solely on it until the time is up.

Choose one project you’ve been wanting to move on. Define what you’d like to have completed in a single 20-minute box—an outline, a draft, a decision—and box it today.

Try stacking: dedicate one 20-minute block to deep thinking on something complex, or batch three small 5-minute tasks into a single block.

Implement a 20-minute tech-free block before you start your day and notice how it changes your focus.

Read the companion piece on how the mind interacts with the environment to understand the esoteric reason these frameworks work—and grab the GTD + timeboxing PDF guide to start pulling your visions into reality.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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