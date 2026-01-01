Writing Over Headlines

A couple of weeks ago, I received Corbett’s email titled 2025, The Year That Was. This email highlights a lot of the wins from 2025.

Now, even though a lot of those wins are associated with Trump, we can all tell that it’s due to the swing so far right from the previous administration that we actually touched on the truth.

What I mean by this is that Biden and the Democrats, for four years through the pandemic, were just so horrible, so on one end of the spectrum, that you needed someone to switch all the way to the other end of the spectrum. And when you go so far to the other end of the spectrum, you’re just going to touch on the truth.

I covered this in my January 2025 article titled “Did Trump Just Take Down the Cabal on Day One?”

As we know, there are good things that have come from this administration, but there are also bad things. There’s good and bad to any president, any presidency. A lot of good has come from this administration.

But let’s not forget:

Number one : The strategy of tension at work in the Epstein files. Now I’m betting that these things will almost never get fully released.

Number two : The huge miss on vaccines and autism, blaming it on the Tylenol.

Number three: The push by RFK Jr and Trump on transhumanism and wearables, which I covered previously.

And then, of course, the consistent America, no matter who the president is, even if it’s Trump, still ends up supporting Israel, like every president before him.

These are things that aren’t being addressed, things that keep happening. But as Corbett’s email states, and as I echo, we should still take pride in what occurred in 2025.

Celebrating the Wins Without Losing Sight

From James’s email, we read the following quote:

“Of course, not everyone is suddenly a super-awake Level 99 Jedi Truth Warrior who knows that the flat earth is being controlled by 12-dimensional lizard people from the planet Archon. But more people than ever are ready and willing and able to hear about the toxins in the food and the poisons in the vaccines and concede the truth about the climate hoax and ask questions about 9/11 and call the genocide in Gaza a genocide in Gaza. This is a good thing. The only thing the would-be rulers of humanity really fear is the idea that we—the great, teeming, unwashed masses—might one day wake up to the fact that humanity is being enslaved by a handful of people. That we might discover that their control over us is primarily narrative control. That we might decide to reclaim our power and write our ownnarrative. And, to the extent that that is what has begun happening this year—even if it’s only the thinnest edge of that giant wedge—we are in fact winning…. …What happens in 2026 is not a foregone conclusion. It will be the end result of the efforts we make today (or don’t make today) to encourage this narrative shift. I know what side I’m on, and what I’m going to continue to do. And, with your support, I’m going to continue doing it. Let’s make 2026 the year we put the first (if not the final) nail in the bastards’ coffin.”

This is an amazing quote, and I like it a lot. The truth is that once everyone wakes up and sees that we do live on a flat earth, and that humanity is controlled by Archons, what I call the deadening, that would be the icing on the cake.

However, just because they’re not there yet doesn’t mean we don’t celebrate the wins.

2025 was a great year. We are now able to have many conversations openly and freely. We can see that the only weapon they have over us is a narrative, and that narrative is breaking daily.

From vaccines to climate change to many other topics, people are opening up to narratives beyond the mainstream. This is a good thing. These are the wins that we should celebrate.

The Real Work: Writing Your Own Narrative

And what’s even more important is that people are choosing to write their own narratives.

This is where my work is taking me in 2026.

Too often, we focus on their narrative, the mainstream narrative. But it’s time we write our own. And what I realized, especially in my article on the body as a temple, is that narratives are so important not only to our day-to-day lives but to our lives as a whole.

More to come on this, and it’s important that we stop following the mainstream narratives and start writing our own. I stress this because this will be a main focus for 2026. I’m looking to lead many workshops and events for my paying subscribers on writing our individual narratives.

For my paying subscribers, I will be sending an email with more information about this, so be on the lookout. If you’re interested in doing some of these workshops, please become a paying subscriber to learn more.

The Frontiers Ahead

To close, and to really echo James Corbett: as this is the very first day of 2026, let’s make 2026 the year that we build off the wins from 2025.

Now, when all this is said and done, let’s focus on the last frontier, the spiritual frontier, and uncover the lies. Because when we can identify the principalities and spiritual forces, the Archons on this level plane of existence, then the whole game changes.

And with this information, we can truly write our own narratives and help others write theirs as well.

2026 is sure to be a wonderful year. I’m looking forward to walking through it with each and every one of you.

As Corbett said, let’s take the first, if not the final, stab at this evil rule in this country. 2026 is going to take us on a great path.

Takeaways

The pendulum swing revealed truth. When things swing dramatically from one extreme to another, moments of truth get exposed in the transition, even if that wasn’t the intent.

Celebrate wins without becoming complacent. 2025 opened up conversations that were previously off-limits. That’s progress worth acknowledging, but the work continues.

Their only weapon is narrative. Recognizing this is half the battle. The mainstream narrative is cracking, and that’s precisely why writing your own becomes essential.

The spiritual frontier is the final frontier. Understanding the principalities and forces at work changes everything about how you engage with the world.

2026 is about building, not just exposing. It’s time to move from critique to creation, writing your own story and helping others do the same.

Next Action Items

Reflect on your narrative. What stories are you living by that were written by someone else? Identify the mainstream narratives you’ve absorbed unconsciously. Start writing your own. Begin documenting your beliefs, your version of events, your understanding of the world. Even a personal manifesto or journal entry counts. Engage with community. Subscribe to Unorthodoxy (or upgrade to a paid subscription) to access upcoming workshops on narrative-building and deeper engagement. Practice discernment with media. Stop watching the news as passive consumption. When you do engage, question the source, the framing, and what’s being omitted. Explore the spiritual dimension. Whether through prayer, meditation, study, or contemplation, begin engaging with the unseen forces that shape our world.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

