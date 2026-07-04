The American Congress

Since America was set up as an investment project to start, it makes perfect sense why the actions never benefit the so-called democracy.

For the past four years, I’ve been chronicling events that happen in our world. I’ve dived deeper into these stories to realize that what is told is farther from the truth.

Most events involve America since that is my place of residence, and these topics are even more relevant because these topics and events often go against what the country itself stands for.

Well, based on my recent analysis, now you know why.

The truth of the matter is that this country was never meant to be a democracy. The story of the American Revolution was never about individuals wanting freedom for religious purposes.

No. That is a myth. That is a myth that has been propagandized for the past 250 years.

America was never set to be the land of the free. It was set to be the land for them — the early investors — to be free.

All Americans believe things like the Constitution apply to them, but the truth is that the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence — all of these things — were only meant to apply to capitalists, generals, those who saw the land of America and wanted its potential for themselves — not to Britain.

They are the ones who have life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

However, to make their goals effective, to make us fight their wars, to make their dreams come true, they sold their dream to US. That WE have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. If we believe — and support — their grand dream of “democracy.”

And so we do.

We pay taxes. We vote. And we do this year after year, generation after generation.

But one thing I’ve noticed is that… things never actually work out for “we the people.”

In reality, even though “we the people” are sold this dream, what actually occurs is “them the people” are the ones that get the laws passed in their favor.

Them the people are the ones who get help. Them the people are the ones that the government is truly working for.

When you realize that “them people” is really what they mean when these historical documents say “we the people,” then everything makes sense.

Now you understand why voting changes nothing. Now you understand why 80% of policies support corporations not the people.

This is the truth of the matter — and the truth will hurt before it heals.

Below are some of the articles I’ve written about major events and how they don’t seem to align with people’s wishes. Before this analysis, I didn’t know why things went that way.

But from this analysis, I now know why laws and policies favor “them the people,” not “we the people.”

Check out the pieces and let me know your thoughts.

Articles On The American Project

Why You Should Stop Voting For Presidents

Voting for president isn’t an act of power — it’s a transfer of power, and Franklin wants you to see exactly what you’ve been handing over every four years. Using the latest Trump-Israel fiasco as his entry point, he cuts straight to the uncomfortable truth: the moment you cast your vote for a stranger to solve your problems, you’ve handed that stranger the authority to do whatever they want — then act shocked when it goes wrong. The “lesser of two evils” is still evil, and picking a side in a rigged game means the Ruling Class always wins.

Franklin names the real divide most people have forgotten: it’s not left versus right, it’s the Ruling Class versus the Servant Class — and the American Dream is the very story that blinds you to the moment they tighten their grip. He offers one radical act that could actually change things, and it has nothing to do with the ballot box.

What non-participation actually looks like in practice — how to build, prepare, and go on the offensive alongside your neighbors instead of strangers — is the blueprint waiting inside for members.

The Ruling Class of The United States, Part 1

Most Americans believe the President runs the country — and Franklin is here to tell you that’s one of the most successful illusions ever constructed. In Part One of this breakdown, he lays the foundation that public schooling never gave you: Congress makes the laws, the President only enforces them, Executive Orders aren’t laws, and no order or mandate can override the Constitution. The 535 people in Congress — not the one person in the White House — hold the real legislative power over 330 million Americans.

Franklin dismantles the media-manufactured image of the President as “the most powerful person in the world,” a distortion he admits he’s fallen for himself. Once you understand what the office can and cannot actually do, the entire theater of presidential politics collapses — and a far more important question comes into focus.

Because if Congress writes the laws, and up to 80% of those laws are written by corporate lobbyists, then who is actually governing you? That answer is the subject of Part Two.

Understanding The Ruling Class of The United States, Part 2

A Princeton and Northwestern study analyzed nearly 1,800 policy issues over 20 years and reached a conclusion that should end every debate about your vote: the average American citizen has “near-zero” influence on national policy. Meanwhile, bills written with lobbyist input were four times more likely to become law — and in many cases, lobbyists wrote the exact, word-for-word language that ended up in final legislation. This isn’t theory. It’s the documented operating system of American governance.

Franklin names the machinery directly — the think tanks, the foundations, the defense contractors, the financial institutions — and shows precisely how billions in lobbying spend get translated into trillions in policy outcomes. From the Gates Foundation’s $6 billion a year to BlackRock’s $10 trillion and its seat advising the Federal Reserve, he traces exactly how the unelected write the rules the rest of us obey. As one former Congressman admits: members don’t read the bills, the staff does, and the staff relies on the lobbyists.

By the end, the question isn’t whether a ruling class exists — it’s whether anything you still believe about voting, representation, or political change survives contact with the evidence. Franklin’s full case, and why he cautions against voting for presidents at all, is reserved for paid subscribers.

How the American Dream Died in 1973

The American Dream wasn’t killed — it was stolen, and Franklin can name the exact year the robbery began. From 1948 to 1973, worker productivity and wages rose in near-perfect lockstep, bound together by an unwritten “Post-WWII Social Contract” between business, labor, and government. Then, in 1973, the two lines that had climbed together for a quarter-century mysteriously divorced. Productivity kept soaring; wages flatlined. Everything the worker produced from that point forward flowed upward — to shareholders and executives — while the people creating the wealth were quietly cut out of the deal.

Franklin exposes how this wasn’t market forces or bad luck — it was policy, engineered through the collapse of Bretton Woods, the OPEC oil shocks, the deliberate dismantling of unions, and Volcker’s brutal interest-rate hikes. Most disturbing of all, he reveals how unemployment itself was reframed from a policy failure into a weapon: a “reserve army of labor” economists openly deemed “necessary” to keep workers desperate, compliant, and cheap. Once you see the NAIRU sleight of hand, you can’t unsee it.

And here’s the pattern that should make your blood run cold: world event → inflation → unemployment → workforce dilution — from OPEC in the 70s to the pandemic in the 2020s, the same playbook runs on repeat. But the real revelation is who authored the narrative that made all of this possible — two letters from two men in the 1970s that rewrote the country. Their names, and how they sold America on “Greed is Good,” is where Franklin takes members next.

Why Big Business Attacked The American People

In the 1960s, one man took on the most powerful corporation in America — and won. Ralph Nader exposed how GM built cars that spun and rolled over to save a dollar, and when GM responded by tapping his phone and hiring prostitutes to entrap him, he sued, won, and used the settlement to build an empire of consumer advocacy. But Franklin reveals the tragic twist history never taught you: Nader’s victory didn’t tame Big Business. It enraged it — and unleashed a vengeance on the American people that we’re still living under today.

Franklin walks through the two documents that turned corporate fury into a fifty-year strategy. First, Milton Friedman’s 1970 essay that stripped business of any social responsibility and transformed greed from a vice into a fiduciary duty. Then, the real bombshell: Lewis Powell’s confidential 1971 memo to the Chamber of Commerce — a meticulous 34-page battle plan to capture the schools, the courts, the media, and the government itself. Two months after writing this blueprint for corporate takeover, Powell was appointed to the Supreme Court. The man who wrote the playbook became the referee.

This is how the “perfect triangle” of government, business, and citizen became permanently rigged — the ideology came first, the strategy followed, and then the executors walked straight into the halls of power. Franklin traces how their fingerprints now cover every think tank talking point and court decision shaping your life. But he doesn’t end in despair: there’s a grassroots strategy he’s convinced could rebalance the triangle and reverse the theft overnight if enough Americans adopted it.

Why We Need to Stop Voting in Presidential Elections

Every four years, millions of Americans proudly “cast” their vote — but what if that word choice was never accidental? Franklin draws a direct line between the magical act of casting a spell and the political act of casting a ballot: both channel personal intention and non-physical energy toward a desired outcome. The difference is that when you vote for president, that cosmic energy doesn’t serve you — it serves the oligarchs funding the candidate you think you chose.

Franklin argues there’s no such thing as the “lesser of two evils,” because choosing between a rapist and a murderer is still a choice for evil. But he doesn’t leave you powerless. There’s a third option most people never consider — and it redirects that same magical power toward something that actually changes your life. The question is whether you’re ready to stop casting your spell for strangers and start casting it where it counts.

Has The American Condition Improved In The Past 20 Years?

Two decades. Four presidents. Two parties. Countless elections. And here’s the question no political debate will ever honestly answer: are you actually better off? Franklin runs the numbers, and the answer is a flat no. Wages stagnant, dollar weaker, cost of living up, homes unaffordable, corporate bailouts guaranteed. This isn’t partisan complaining — it’s a data pattern that exposes the presidential election for what it really is.

Franklin reveals why the conventions look less like democracy and more like a Super Bowl of manufactured emotion — a ritual engineered to hand you just enough hope to keep you engaged, without any intent to change the status quo. It’s social control at its finest, and most people are participating without ever recognizing the game.

The good news buried in the data — the shift already underway that the elite don’t want you to notice — is where this piece turns from diagnosis to something far more empowering.

The Metaphysical Ritual Of Voting

The 2024 election didn’t just stir up political energy — it stirred up something far older and deeper. In this Spiritual Sundays episode, Franklin lays out how elections function as metaphysical rituals, deliberately engineered to harvest the collective consciousness of the public and redirect it toward the agenda of the 1%. The “two wings of the same bird” isn’t just a metaphor — it’s the actual operating mechanism of control, flying you left for four years, then right for the next four, while the trajectory never changes.

Franklin connects the modern voting booth to Babylonian magic, exposing how information itself acts as a conductor of reality — and how media, propaganda, and even your despair are tools in the elite’s metaphysical arsenal. From staged events to Project 2025, he maps what the coming years hold and who’s really steering the flight path.

But the most important part isn’t the diagnosis — it’s the practical method for staying centered and reclaiming your energy from the ritual entirely.

Wow, Everything We Know About Democracy Is A Lie

Democracy wasn’t built to free you — it was invented to stop a revolt. Franklin traces the shattering revelation that shifted his entire worldview: democracy was created to quell an uprising against the Archons, the ancient landowning rulers, by giving smallholders a ladder to climb instead of a system to overthrow. What the people wanted was anarchy — rule by rules, not by rulers. What they got was “an insipid milksop inoculating against real change” that has kept humanity complacent for over 2,000 years.

Franklin weaves the Gnostic Archons, Paul’s warning about “principalities and powers,” and the Babylonian money-magic system into a single thread: humanity has always been divided into the rulers and the ruled, and the only tool the rulers have ever needed is deception. We select our own captors through elections and feel good doing it — then ask others to do the same.

But deception only works until it’s seen. Franklin lays out what breaking free actually requires — starting with the one chain enslaving him most, and the role miracles play in dismantling the system from within.

Trump Is Starting to Look a Lot Like Kamala

If you voted for Trump because he was the alternative to everything Kamala represented, Franklin has a list for you — and it’s long. Operation Warp Speed and billions to Big Pharma. REAL ID enforcement paving the way for national biometric ID. A trillion-dollar military budget. Lobbyists in key positions after promising to drain the swamp. Continued weapons to Ukraine. The Epstein files still buried. This isn’t a hit piece — it’s a pattern recognition exercise, and the pattern is undeniable.

The takeaway is one most of his own readers don’t want to hear: if you still think Trump is the good guy, he’s not — he’s just the face of the same ruling party. Same trajectory, different messenger. Franklin backs every item with a source, turning what could be dismissed as opinion into a documented case.

Why this illusion of choice is more transparent now than ever — and what to do once you can finally see it — is where Franklin takes readers next.

Deflation: “The Name That Must Not Be Spoken”

There’s an economic process so threatening to the system that its very mention sends economists into a panic — a word treated like Voldemort, forbidden and feared. Franklin finally speaks it aloud: deflation. And here’s the heresy the system doesn’t want you to grasp — falling prices are not catastrophe. They’re abundance expressing itself. From roughly 1870 to 1890, during The Great Deflation, prices fell gently year after year while wages held steady, and ordinary families could suddenly afford what were once luxuries. This is the era that birthed the American middle class — not because wages skyrocketed, but because prices fell to meet them.

Franklin traces how deflation is the natural, healthy result of a society producing more efficiently — the railroads, the steel, the explosion of the Second Industrial Revolution — and how it corrected downturns twice over, including a “forgotten depression” in 1920–1921 that healed itself without massive intervention. So why are we terrified of our own prosperity? Because in 1913, something fundamental shifted. The Federal Reserve was born, credit became structural, and debt was woven into the very fabric of the economy — creating a system that could no longer survive the falling prices the 19th-century economy handled with ease.

This is where the deception locks into place: the Great Depression narrative, weaponized to make you fear the very thing that once lifted your ancestors into abundance. Franklin reveals the critical distinction that unravels the whole illusion — the Depression wasn’t caused by deflation, but by a debt-dependent system that couldn’t dare face it. Understanding that difference changes everything about how you see money, prices, and the inflation quietly stealing your life force.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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