Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
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To realize the extent of the deception, is to leave one speechless. The entire system is designed to keep the scum at the top. It's simply a matter of systems. A system based on debt will inevitably result in what we've got. Now that we know this is what the situation consists of, I'd love to start talking about how we play right up to checkmate with some really odd moves that will go out of the box of the thinking that's behind the current game. We are being ambushed while we speak and believe they're going to checkmate us. We have moves that would checkmate them while also enhancing our economic wellness and lifting another up as well as ourselves. The ME/WE standard not ME/ME as we have it today. To go forward, to advance ourselves we have to be in a condition of ME/WE, yes first oneself but closely followed by considering others. We can dissolve the fake power that the cabal and all those string-pullers think they have and try to convince us of it too. Because we stand for synergy, nature, organic, care of the earth etc., things the patriarchal documents all left out.

The solutions are doable and easy and could be fun. Chatting is where it's all at, interacting, intermingling with each other. That's what they don't want us doing. There are simple guidelines I have worked out that would help as tools to take the step to the next level, so to speak, as conscious humans. There is nothing to fear when we know where the power lies - in microbes.

We can so make them impotent and by the end of summer. Ask me how if you want to know.

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