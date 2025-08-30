Hi everyone and happy sabbath!

I have a couple of items for you.

I’m pretty sure Saturday is the Sabbath—Day of Rest—vs Sunday, and in fact, Sunday is what the Jesuits have given most modern Christians

First things first —

If you haven’t yet, please take the Unorthodoxy Reader Survey. This survey gives me the opportunity to hear from you, the readers, about what’s working, what’s not, and what to keep.

According to Substack, I have 5,000 subscribers, with a roughly 25% open rate. Meaning over 1,000 of you read this regularly, but only 10% of readers engage.

If you like this work and would like to help shape it, I’d love to hear your thoughts and suggestions. Here’s the survey.

Take The Survey

Next —

I’m looking to try a new concept out, particularly for my paid subscribers.

There’s a lot of excellent dialogue building off key sections in the article, so what if we could all get together in a chat and develop those ideas further? 🤔

Just a thought, but I’m looking to try it out here soon.

I’m learning just as much from you all, and if we can bounce ideas off each other at a more rapid speed, how much more are we learning from each other? More to come here!

Upgrade To Join The Fun!

Lastly —

One of the key insights I got from the survey is that most of you want to see articles that decode official narratives. I’ve thought about this, and if we explore it, in all kinds of industries and spectrums, a lot of good content can flow here.

To start, here are three of my archived articles decoding some of the biggest narratives in our current paradigm:

In this article, I break down how many of the policies implemented during the pandemic led to more deaths.

From rushing new doctors into the “fray” —who can’t distinguish between real-world data and schooling, to ventilators that were excessively used, to policies and mandates with extremely high chances of failure being unleashed on the public.

With such a mess, you can’t tell what killed our fellow humans, the “virus” or the policies.

The “who’s to blame” topic is becoming more mainstream, and I’m pleased I initially touched on this back in 2023. To really get the full weight of this article, I recommend you also read “Democide and Menticide” to see how governments around the world, historically, enforce decisions that have a heroic narrative to them, but ultimately result in the deaths of millions of fellow humans.

Think about this: Most of the jobs out there—eight out of ten—aren’t jobs that help society grow or make our communities and cities better. No.

Most jobs that are hiring are to work for corporations.

We don’t work for our nations—or the enrichment of our society— we work to grow companies.

The idea is that we go to school to get a job, but the reality is that we are getting jobs to grow investment-funded corporations. It wasn’t until I looked into this article that I began to see how inverted our society is. This article pairs well with the other article, “Profits over People,” to understand why corporations do as they do—and it involves lifeless dark occult practices, such as vampirism.

This article was mind-blowing because it shows how gas, the one thing we all use every day, we’re being forced to pay for, and sometimes go to war for, when it’s literally everywhere on the earth.

The only reason why we don’t know this is because we’ve been ingrained and programmed to believe everything that says oil is scarce. From sciences, to industries, to governments, when you understand how this narrative was enforced—and why it needs to be enforced and upheld—you understand so many other industries.

You understand why climate change must see carbon as bad, and you understand why the vaccine industry need viruses to be real.

This article is about Industry Science —and once you can see it, you can understand things from afar.

Closing Thoughts —

That’s all I have for you at the moment. Again, please take the survey so I can get your thoughts and feedback. One thing I found interesting was that a lot of my readers aren’t from the US, UK, or Canada, but “other.”

Others may mean Australia, as I’ve interacted with a few Australians, but I’m curious to know where the rest of you are from—or live, I should say. Let me know in the comments below.

Take The Survey

Lastly, I realize no one has said “yes” to paid coaching. This result may be from a limitation perspective, but hear me out.

What if you could sit and be coached by someone of your pick—for a fee, of course, but also a fee that you could afford. Would you do it? The idea here is that, if it’s something that we’d want, let’s go for it—and not let money be a factor. Read my article on lifestyle and money here.

To close, as always, thank you for the time and attention in reading these posts. I’m so glad that the survey showed that you read most of my posts, vs rarely. This result was good to see. If we could get some more of you to take the vote, that’d be amazing.

Thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day of rest.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

If you want to support this work and gain access to archived and premium content, become a paid subscriber for $5/month

Decoding Narrative Article

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee