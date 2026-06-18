Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1hEdited

The healthcare system will never change as long as Pig Pharma rules the roost. You can never get healthier from the use of toxic vaccines and drugs. For the average individual, their only salvation is to resign to never become trapped in their system of deathcare. Or escape it if you are already captured.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
1h

Excellent Exposure Franklin!

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