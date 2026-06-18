If one understood the true origins of modern healthcare, they’d realize it is solely a financially generating industry — the ultimate snake oil salesman.

This is how true healthcare died, and a financially driven system took its place.

What follows are my four ways to not only save healthcare but to transform it in an unorthodox style. Not just in America, but wherever healthcare has become “sick-management” care.

The other day, I noticed a physician subscribed to Unorthodoxy. As a healthcare professional (HCP), I always appreciate it when another HCP chooses to subscribe to unorthodox ideas.

Later that day, on a walk, I reflected that I have quite a few physicians and other health professionals subscribed to Unorthodoxy.

The thought then came to mind, “If we all were able to come together — being open to unorthodox, contrarian, but factual and logical-based approaches, could we fix this wretched system?”

Ironically, a few days later, Alex Berenson penned his piece “10 ways to save American healthcare!”

Phenomena like these are often seen as chance, but when you are familiar with themes like synchronicity or the unus mundus, you begin to understand when reality is speaking, and it seems that true healthcare transformation is needed.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why 99% of health professionals have no idea how the modern healthcare system actually came to be — and why that origin story changes everything

How big oil money, the 1910 Flexner Report, and a propaganda king named Edward Bernays built the “prestige” of modern medicine

Why the data presented as rigorous, airtight science is more often a propagandized advertisement protecting a financially lucrative industry

Where to find the hidden data — on cancer, heart disease, autism, and more — that points to better, cheaper, truer ways to heal

A real-world framework for deprescribing, building unorthodox practices, and transforming “sick-management” care into actual healthcare

1. All Health Professionals Need To Understand The Origins Of The Profession.

I can almost guarantee that 99% of health professionals have no idea how our modern healthcare system came to be.

Most people become health professionals for many reasons that include:

Wanting to help people, It is a scientifically rigorous field, It pays handsomely, Others in family or social circles are health professionals.

And so, based on these positive characteristics, the profession accepts new applicants each year.

But no one truly knows how our modern healthcare system came to be — and this is the travesty.

That is point number one. All healthcare universities were funded by big oil because big oil (John D Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, etc.) needed other ways to utilize its newest product, petrochemicals — petroleum-based drugs — and modern healthcare gave this industry new legs to grow.

Modern practitioners must come to terms with historical facts like the 1910 Flexner Report and how the previous homeopathy healthcare system was discarded for a drug-based, Henry Ford, factory-style system based on the Industrial Revolution.

This system has then been propagated through massive PR efforts — to where the term “doctor” signifies prestige. The propaganda king himself, Edward Bernays, joked on David Letterman that Letterman should call him Doctor because “people will believe me more.”

From its origins to the imagery to the propaganda upholding its prestige, when healthcare professionals realize that this is the origin of their profession, they have a more complete story being told, rather than just what they get indoctrinated into.

2. All Healthcare Professionals Must Open Their Eyes To The Biases In the Profession.

Once you understand the profession’s true origins, you can clearly see how the industry is maintained by ensuring that only what is deemed “appropriate information” is released to the public.

This is a scientific profession, so a lot of “scientific rigor” is passed around as fact, but when one truly digs into the origins and studies, one sees that this data is flawed more often than not.

I’ve written a plethora on this topic, so I won’t belabor the point here. I will place some links to previous works for those new to this, but what is oftentimes presented as fact and positive for the healthcare industry is, more often than not, a propagandized advertisement to do multiple things:

Uphold the profession of science and math, Display this information as rigorous and airtight, and Ensure that more people continue to view the profession positively.

Point number one, this is a financially lucrative profession that must be maintained.

When you begin to see beyond the lies and deceptions, you see how false studies are used to uphold this image. Alex recently posted about how the COVID vaccine is portrayed as beneficial through statistical manipulation.

I’ve written about how children’s deaths associated with the COVID vaccine were “not statistically significant.” These examples are just vaccines.

From viral diseases to cancer, heart disease, and more, studies are published showing that modern healthcare is making strides against these conditions, but other studies — unorthodox and contrarian — show that there are less costly ways to achieve positive health outcomes.

Unfortunately, these are often hidden again to protect the origins of this industry.

Scientific journals and clinical trials are the basis of such protection for the industry. It’s only fitting that many professionals who have opened their eyes have blasted the industry, stating that most of the data presented is false. Dr. Marcia Angell and Dr. Jon Ioannidis come to mind.

Dr. John P. A. Ioannidis wrote the paper “Why Most Published Research Findings Are False,” and here’s a quote from Dr. Angell:

“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.” “No one knows the total amount provided by drug companies to physicians, but I estimate from the annual reports of the top 9 U.S.-based drug companies that it comes to tens of billions of dollars a year in North America alone. By such means, the pharmaceutical industry has gained enormous control over how doctors evaluate and use its own products. Its extensive ties to physicians, particularly senior faculty at prestigious medical schools, affect the results of research, the way medicine is practiced, and even the definition of what constitutes a disease.”

3. Search for the Data That Is Hidden That Does Have Practical Applications.

Once the HCP has taken the time to research the first two points, there’s usually a revelation of sorts. For one, you realize that the life that has been created is one big fallacy. Typically, some soul-searching occurs.

Personally, I took a year off to find myself.

What I found during that time was that prior to modern healthcare, there was true healthcare. Healthcare that actually healed patients.

And when you begin to search for alternative data and treatment points, you will find them — but you must be wary of point 2: the propaganda that has gone into shunning most of those data points.

The vaccine and autism claim is the biggest example, as rigorous studies have been conducted, one from Dr. Toby Rogers, that show that vaccines are by far the number one contributor to autism, by far.

This is not new information, but it keeps reappearing after being hidden — over and over again. The data simply shows that if you don’t vaccinate, you greatly reduce the risk of autism, allergies, autoimmune diseases, and more.

The same data exists for cancer. Cancer isn’t this great killer, but rather the ultimate defense mechanism, with multiple studies showing how fasting and diet can reverse the conditions that caused cancer in the first place.

Cancer has been researched for decades, with billions of dollars poured into research on this condition. Yet, something as simple as diet and fasting could reverse it?

Can you not see why this information would be hidden?

Heart Disease has been one of the top killers for decades — with stress being the main contributor, alongside diet as well. Would it not be more beneficial to treat these two holistically, rather than with a GLP-1, which has a black box warning (the greatest danger warning a drug can have) to increase tumors, as is known to affect mood as well as one’s pancreas? Would a simple DASH diet not be as effective for conditions like diabetes?

When you look into most conditions, you realize there are better, more effective, and truer ways to help patients heal. However, points one and two are there to ensure this information does not spread. It would jeopardize the industry.

But if one is brave enough to search, the truth will reveal itself, and then it’s up to the individual to use that information to transform their world, taking us to step 4.

4. Spread the word and build practices based on this.

During that year off from work, I spent time learning about the world, but it was then that I began to ask how I could change things.

Being a pharmacist, I realized that drugs were the cause of a lot of problems, so I began to visit with doctors, asking them if there were patients who were on a large number of drugs.

First, it was challenging to get a few minutes with physicians, but alas, I did.

There were so many doctors receptive to the idea, and quite a few sent me some patients to work with. I had the pleasure of working with many patients, deprescribing their medications and witnessing firsthand results.

One patient was suffering from leg pain, and when she was able to stop her statin, her pain went away. Another, I informed him about the DASH diet, and he returned after losing 70 pounds.

This is what it means to understand everything that has built modern healthcare, but be able to throw away the junk, find the true data, and use it to change lives.

It’s been some time since I’ve done that work, and my career has taken a different trajectory.

This time, I look at entire systems, analyze millions of data points, identify where the problem lies, propose possible solutions, execute, and report on our wins and lessons learned.

My career has taken me away from the community, but the same issues still apply. As we look at systems all around — from health to finance, education, and more — we see the same problems; primarily in health: the origin isn’t what is taught; therefore, there’s a misalignment between expectations and reality.

But when people can practice true medicine, we can see real results.

By integrating more holistic care into current systems, properly setting up to support these programs, and funding as needed, we can then begin to see real change in health outcomes.

Closing Thoughts

In four steps, I’ve detailed how we can begin changing the health system. By far, this would not be an easy feat, but if we can change one or two local practices, it would be a more realistic notion.

This is simply the framework for how medicine and healthcare should be practiced. Beneath each point are multiple steps, processes, and procedures that need to occur. But once the big picture is grasped, all the following steps fall into place.

I’m interested in getting some feedback here. Whether an HCP or not, what do you think of this framework proposal? Do you agree? Are there weaknesses? I’m looking forward to as much feedback as possible.

To close here, thanks for the time in reading my insights. I hope it resonates and inspires an unorthodox perspective on healthcare.

PS: If you are a physician interested in working together to implement some of these transformative changes in your practice, send me a message. I’d love to hear from you. Or, if you’re someone who uses a lot of medication — or know someone who does — and would like to look to either learn more about those drugs or get off of them, returning to natural health, send me a message as well. Message Franklin O'Kanu

Takeaways

Modern healthcare wasn’t built to heal — it was built as a financially generating industry, with universities funded by big oil to create a market for petroleum-based drugs, cemented by the 1910 Flexner Report and propped up by Bernays-style propaganda.

The “scientific rigor” of the profession is frequently a propagandized advertisement. Even editors of the world’s most prestigious journals (Dr. Marcia Angell, Dr. John Ioannidis) have said much of published clinical research can no longer be trusted.

Hidden, contrarian data points to cheaper, truer interventions — fasting and diet for cancer, holistic stress and diet management for heart disease, the DASH diet for diabetes — that get buried because they threaten the industry.

Transformation is possible at the individual and local level: deprescribing, holistic education, and brave practitioners willing to throw away the junk and use the true data to change lives.

Next Action Items

If you’re an HCP: Research the Flexner Report and Rockefeller’s role in funding modern medical education before your next shift. Let the origin story reframe how you read the next study handed to you as “settled science.”

Audit your own meds: If you (or someone you know) are on a large number of medications, list them out and start a conversation with your prescriber about what could potentially be deprescribed.

Revisit the prior work: Go back through my earlier Unorthodoxy pieces on statistical manipulation and the placebo effect to sharpen your eye for how “rigorous” data gets constructed.

Reach out: Physicians wanting to implement these changes — or readers wanting to get off medication — send me a message directly.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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