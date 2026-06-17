The gun can protect you, and the gun can kill you; this is a fact. How you use that gun is up to you.

Some things are simply better with LLMs (Large Language Models). This is simply a fact of the matter — and it’s the truth.

I saw a study the other day that said people preferred “AI” content over a writer’s, and when they found out it was AI, they changed their answers, even though they had initially preferred the AI content.

It can make things cleaner, that is a fact, but besides writing, again — a lot of remedial tasks AI can take care of.

As I see more and more news about AI and layoffs due to it, there’s a lot of noise on the topic, but beneath all of this is that AI can be very powerful. As someone getting into content creation, there are a lot of things that I can learn to do, or that an AI can do more quickly, more efficiently, and better than me.

A perfect example of how efficient these LLMs can be is my PDF guides.

Since the term AI is itself a misnomer and to demystify it, I’ll refer to them as LLMs.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

How LLMs can collapse weeks of remedial work into hours (with real numbers from my own guides)

Where to draw the line between work an LLM should touch and work it shouldn’t

The real dangers of LLMs—and why those dangers aren’t a reason to throw the tool out

How using LLMs wisely can buy back the one thing that actually matters: your time

An LLM Case Study

Because all the work I’ve done on vaccines appears in many articles, I’ve compiled that information into a single, digestible PDF guide called The Complete Vaccine Harm Profile: A Comprehensive Reference Guide.

It’s over 150 pages of information, and it took me a week to put that together.

Now, for comparison, I worked on my first guide, 11 Insights for Being the Best Human, 47 pages, and that took me over a month to get off the ground, and I ultimately finished it with LLMs as well.

LLMs can be very powerful because they will eliminate a lot of remedial work.

The art of thinking of those articles, researching them, and then putting them together in a structure that flows, that was all me. That was my creative flow written on paper. Those articles took hours to write. The LLMs were able to take all of those hours and create a succinct guide that has informed people about vaccine harms.

I then, in a couple of hours, built another guide, What Severe Vaccine Reactions Look Like for those who choose to vaccinate. That guide has also helped those who have bought it. Instead of days or weeks, I was able to use LLMs and research to put together something with practical application.

Could an illustrator produce a better guide? Probably, but did I need a better guide, or did I need to get something out? How much longer would I have spent trying to find one to do it — and would that have been produced by now?

Side Story: If you haven’t checked out Shadow Banned Library, it’s a great place run by Agent131711. I’ve got a couple of e-books there for sale, so check them out. It’s taken me months to put information on there. I played around with LLMs last week and created two e-books within 30 minutes.

LLMs can assist tremendously with remedial work, and the definition of remedial is up to the user and the reader.

However, when it comes to my writing, this is personal. I’ve fallen in love with my writing ability and look to grow it better and more effectively, so an LLM won’t touch this.

But that’s me. Others may feel differently.

The Harms of “AI”

Now, I want to clearly call out that there are dangers with using LLMs. This too is a fact.

Cell phones — they have single-handedly destroyed the human soul, especially in young children. The internet can lead one to all kinds of dark places.

But we don’t throw these out. We examine them and use them judiciously. It’s ultimately up to the individual.

I have written about the water and electrical consumption. No one complained when Google consumed water for its searches, and I get it: LLMs use way more than Google searches, but still — we still Google and it uses water.

Google will now be replaced by LLMs, with every search responded to by an LLM. You cannot escape it; it is there.

However, I’d advocate for more efficient and more intellectual use of LLMs.

Don’t use it to produce all your work; you will get dumb. You will lose brain cells. If you don’t think about your work and simply rely only on the LLM, you will literally lose that ability to think.

But if you can think of a product from start to finish and use the LLM to save you time and energy on a lot of the remedial work, that’s a healthy amount of time.

Closing Thoughts

More and more technologies will be replaced by LLMs. But since LLMs are the next level of computing, it’s literally like learning how to be more effective with them. How can you take an idea to a product faster?

Ultimately, how can you be more effective with your time — so that you can spend more time on leisure?

Leisure is being human, and we need to spend hours in leisure. I don’t see any other technology that can help us get to this state other than LLMs.

Yes, LLMs are dangerous, and yes, they can make you dumb, lazy, and even cause early-onset brain conditions. So can cell phones, screens, the internet, and so forth. This is fire.

Play with it wisely. Learn to use it to free up more of our time, so you can spend more time relaxing.

Takeaways

LLMs are a tool, not a verdict. Like a gun, a cell phone, or fire, the danger and the benefit both live in how you use them—not in the tool itself.

The thinking is yours; the remedial work is theirs. The creative flow, the research, the structure—that’s the human part. LLMs collapse the hours of assembly, not the hours of thought.

The speed is real. A week for a 150-page guide versus a month for a 47-page one. Two e-books in 30 minutes versus months of manual work. The time savings aren’t hype.

Outsource everything and you lose the ability to think. Rely on the LLM for all your work and you’ll literally lose brain cells—and the capacity that made you valuable in the first place.

The real prize is time. The point of efficiency isn’t more output for its own sake. It’s buying back hours for leisure—because leisure is being human.

Next Action Items

Pick one remedial task this week that’s eating your hours—formatting, compiling, restructuring—and run it through an LLM. Keep the thinking yours; let it handle the assembly.

Identify what you won’t outsource. Decide, like I did with my writing, which craft is personal to you and off-limits. Protect that.

Take an idea you’ve been sitting on and ship it. Don’t wait for the perfect version. Ask yourself my question: do you need a better product, or do you need to get something out?

Audit your reliance. If you couldn’t produce a piece of work from start to finish without the LLM, you’re using it wrong. Build the skill first, then use the tool to save time.

Spend the time you save. Put the freed-up hours toward leisure—not more busywork. That’s the whole point.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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