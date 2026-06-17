Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3hEdited

Here's the thing. Your 47 pages or anyone's 47 pages will all be different. Perhaps stressing major points in different ways. A/i's 150 pages will basically be the same as any other A/i's 150 pages. There is no "personality" in A/i's writing. Just a cold and dark reassembling of someone's thoughts that is heartless and soulless.

Eventually, you will become the machine. The machine will become you. Whatever makes you an individual fully functioning human being will be lost to a bucket of circuits and wires that has no ability to create anything human.

You are now OBSOLETE and that is what the Muskrat's and gates's of the world most desperately want. As an "Edsel", you are no longer manufactured and destined to be thrown into the junk pile.

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Chris's avatar
Chris
3h

Luddite here. Fuck AI and everything else that's come out of Silicon Valley in the last 25 years. Look at the state of this fucking country, it's become a cesspool because of it.

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