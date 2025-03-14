Five years ago, we lived through the greatest psychological experiment of our time.

Liberties vanished. Narratives shifted. The question is: what did we really learn?

As I reflect on the past five years, it’s incredible how much my understanding of the world has shifted.

The events of the pandemic weren’t just a worldwide crisis, they also served as a wake-up call, exposing truths many weren’t familiar with.

The lessons I’ve learned since then have transformed me, forcing me to question everything I once took for granted. Maybe you’ve had similar realizations, or maybe you’re still connecting the dots.

Either way, these following insights are more than just reflections. They’re a guide for navigating the world as it truly is.

So, without further ado, let’s dive in. Here are five important lessons I’ve taken from the last five years—and why they still matter today.

Number one: Science can be changed right in front of our eyes, and masks are a perfect example.

This exhibition of changing the science was mind-blowing for me. As you all know, I have a background in pharmacy, and from this background (not that it’s needed), I’m aware of clinical trials, data, and studies.

However, never in my life have I seen the science and studies change overnight to justify a paradigm or a narrative. And that’s literally what happened. Overnight in 2020, the science changed when it came to masks.

Prior to 2020, we had never seen masks used to prevent sickness. In fact, I remember around the time Collective Evolution had an article about masks back in 2019, and I recall reading up to learn that masks are actually used for those who are sick to protect them from spreading sickness — not to prevent the spread of the disease.

Essentially, masks identify someone as sick.

Every single study that supported mask-wearing was made in 2020, not one prior, and I had to screenshot this one. This twist in the narrative was so mind-blowing that it led to one of my first articles, Why I Don’t Wear Masks.

It was eye-opening because I saw two things. First, I saw how the science supporting mask-wearing was literally made that same year.

Second, I learned about the esoteric and ritualist aspects of our reality. Thanks to Truth Media for exposing that to me and for informing me about how things in the physical world have a different take in the spiritual world, and masks are prime examples.

This realization was one of the things that made me look into the occult as a theoretical aspect of life, and that’s how we are here now—with a whole section dedicated to esoteric wisdom.

These lessons were one of the first lessons I learned.

Number Two: Conspiracy theorists are smart as fuck. Even MIT says this.

This lesson comes from an article I wrote earlier regarding an MIT study. In the study, MIT looked into circles of individuals who did not wear masks and found that individuals who didn’t wear masks had logical data to support their decisions.

The study shows that these individuals use dynamic graphical data, and how they arrange it is sophisticated. What was even more interesting from the MIT study was that being anti-mask was very American.

That fact told me, “Hey, listen, at the core of what we’re doing—resisting these mandates—is fundamentally and spiritually correct.”

It is the right thing to do, and while millions accepted these mask mandates, I’m glad I didn’t.

I’m glad I had the rationale, even supported by a mainstream MIT, that we were right not to do so.

Number Three: The Power of Religious Exemption

In my journey, I was forced to decide whether to get the jab or not.

The only excuse, the only way out of getting the jab, was the Religious Exemption, which I chose to utilize.

Thanks to resources from individuals like

and others, I was able to craft a

that passed with flying colors.

We were told that 10% of Religious Exemptions would be approved and that 10% was a high estimate. There was a lot of corporate pressure, a lot of pressure just to get jabbed.

It was crazy, the articles that came out from Harvard Business Review pushing the jab. The amount of coercion during those years was incredible.

However, because of my religious and philosophical standing—which we all have—I was able to be exempt from the jab mandate.

This experience lets me know there’s power when we know exactly how the world operates.

It’s just about finding out how it really operates beyond the sea of lies they’ve presented.

Number Four: The government, corporations, and the world as we know it just aren’t what they seem.

This is evident in my book, when I really delved deep into it to understand what in the world was going on.

I previously understood that our government, our scientists, and everything else were just for us, and they cared about us.

But seeing how the science changed made me realize, wow, things can go left right away.

And this is what led to the exploration of my book.

This realization is what led to conversations like Democide and Menticide, where you realize that governments really do work to undermine the population.

This understanding is what led to articles like the modern slave plantation or profits over people.

When we realize these corporations are the world’s ruling powers, as they move humanity as needed, everything makes sense.

I also learned about Edward Bernays, Public Relations, propaganda with individuals like Russell Bertrand, and public education.

I learned so much about the reality of the world because while it shows us one way, it moves in another way.

And as I’ve learned more about the world, I’ve been able to move more accurately in the world. And it’s been amazing so far.

Number Five: The True Spiritual Nature Of Reality

At number five, the last lesson that I’ve learned, comes from being introduced to the man, the myth, the legend, Rudolf Steiner.

In early 2020, Dr. Tom Cowan introduced me to an unorthodox way of viewing the world. Cowan introduced me to Arthur Firstenberg, whose soul is now at rest.

Arthur painted a picture of a beautiful world, and that beautiful image resonated with me as to how we’re supposed to live. By investigating his work, I came across the beautiful mythical reality that has been hidden by the corporate perspective we are given.

From spirituality and how amazing Arthur showed there’s more out there to the world, I studied Cowan’s book more and saw even more how medical science was misconstrued.

Eventually, I came across the man the myth of legend Rudolf Steiner and his prophetic vision of this world.

A century ago, Rudolf discussed vaccines causing autism, a symptom when the connection from the soul to the human body is damaged. Rudolf has discussed so much, which has led me to articles on the spirituality of our reality, the spirituality of the flat earth, and the religious tenets of scientism.

In my life, I have delved into the mythical and spiritual aspects and have seen how things like religions themselves, like Christianity, have been tampered with, as I discuss here with the rapture and end times.

These were lessons I never knew until these five years.

Closing Thoughts

I’ve learned a lot and grown so much in the past five years that I am thankful for them.

As a bonus, I’ve also learned about the complexity and the spectrum-based nature of reality. Good and evil are simply extremes on the pole, but the vast majority of our experience is within the spectrum.

The evil of the pandemic has taught me so much good, and from that good, I am now able to share that truth with you.

You receive value from these insights and show that value in the form of currency, and just like that, we have a system.

A system based on truth, honor, and respect –and one that’s moving away from the lifeless, corporate greed that locked us down to begin with.

The pandemic birth its own destruction: Truth.

To close, I hope that you have also learned a lot. These five years have been pivotal, and now we look forward to the next five years.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. If you like this, please support my becoming a paying subscriber.

As always, have a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

