If you’ve ever taken part in “autodidacticism,” the process of teaching yourself something new, you can attest to how it can be frustrating at first, especially with no real guidance or formal instruction. Ironically, this is the story of life, hence why it can be so frustrating.

As we go through life, we’ve been given rules and directions on what to do, but these rules were handed to us by a ruling class that works to organize society in a way it sees fit. So, when one tries to stray away from such a path, they enter into the world of the unknown — where everything and anything strives to pull them off course.

You all have walked such paths as so have I and I can say that fortunately for us, we’ve been able to walk that path confidently because we’re able to look at the world, look at life, with a much clearer vision of it — and can move forwards in life with clear direction on where we need to go, discarding any traps or distractions that may be laid out in front of us.

But that’s you and me.

There are countless individuals who are struggling with the same question: how can I move forward in life, knowing that I am moving forward, accurately, towards my best self?

Anyone who’s done any kind of self-improvement or growth knows that it’s not an easy feat, but one of the tools that has helped me tremendously navigate this plane of unlimited information is the concept known as principles. Principles are a concept as old as time, and the idea behind them is that you can use them as anchors when navigating any complex topic. In short, if you can take any topic, break it down to its few principles, you have a pretty accurate view of what that topic is.

So, using the idea of principles, we’re going to discuss five quick principles that we can get to anyone who may begin questioning what exactly life is about. There’s a plethora of information out there — and I’ve written a lot on this topic as well — but the goal of this is to make it as simple as possible so that any newcomer to the journey of life can be brought up to speed in 10 minutes.

I call these principles the 5 revelations to shatter conventional thinking. This piece reflects 5 insights that can awaken one from the grand deception that has befallen our species, and by understanding them, one can move forward confidently through this journey of life.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

In This Article, You'll Learn:

Why a spiritual framework is required and what breaks down when you operate without one What every major religion agrees on about how humanity arrived here The adversarial force that has shaped human history — and why most people never recognize it The dormant power every tradition says lives inside you, and what keeps it suppressed How to see the grand journey of life clearly — and what changes when you do

Revelation One - There is a Creator, And We are It’s Children

Every religion speaks of a creator that creates the world and ultimately creates humanity. Not only do we have historical and religious information to support this, but by observing science and nature, we too can see the “design of an intelligent being” that fashioned this world.

This is the very first revelation anyone questioning life needs to understand because by understanding this, one unlocks the spiritual nature of life, a key part of living life as a whole — the biological and the spiritual. It sounds relatively simple enough to understand there’s a Creator, but in modern society, our world is built on the principle of nihilism — the idea that there is no Creator, there is only what man.

This idea is damaging because it eliminates the greater connection to everything and isolates everything. It also produces a false and inaccurate working model of how things operate, which is shown by the multiple failures of everything nihilism touches, examples being modern health systems, financial institutions, science models (e.g., evolution, medicine, space), and so on.

Having a spiritual view of reality is the number one revelation to have because it opens you to the grand scheme of life and how your life ties into the bigger picture. When you have this view, you realize just how mythical and spiritual your existence is.

Ancient societies knew and understood this.

Modern science looks to hide that connection so they can dictate how you operate in their world.

Revelation Two - We Don’t Know How Humans Got Here.

Just as every religion speaks to a creator, so too does every religion look to have its version of how humanity and life came to be. This is the next great revelation that must be encountered because what it provides for us is proof that we as humans may not know everything, and we should be content as such. Multiple religions have their own creation stories with various degrees of who came, what, or where.

What’s interesting here is that there are similarities between these stories, providing confidence that there was nothing, and then creation. This is similar to the nihilistic “Big Bang” — but instead of the evolutionary route, it supports the first revelation that we may not know how we got here, or when we got here, but we are here. A creator created humanity.

Another interesting note is that multiple creation stories speak of this “human amnesia,” stating that when the spiritual soul enters this realm of physicality, there’s a forgetting of “where one once came from,” so they can endure this journey on this earthly plane. This is evident in the fact that we don’t know how we got here, but we are here now, created from the Divine. That’s it, that’s all our human mind can know, and can move forward with that notion.

We, humanity, have been around for millennia and will be around for millennia more, so anything that speaks contrary to that can be grouped as a nihilistic fallacy.

Revelation Three - The Is a Ruling Power that Exerts Force Over Humanity

This is where things get interesting. Just as all religions speak of a creator, some speak of an adversary, as well.

What’s really important to note is that this adversary is a necessary force of life that displays itself through every part of nature, acting as an adversary to life, so that life can overcome it to grow. This is vitally critical to understand.

This adversary to life, anti-life force, has been known by many ways, and I’ve called it terms such as the “deadening,” and again, it exerts its force, not just on humanity, but all of creation as a whole. And while most religions frame this as something evil, some frame it as a necessary force of nature, providing the resistance that must be overcome if one is to ever grow. Trees need wind to grow. Without wind, the bark of trees never gets the strength to grow strong and tall, so life too needs adversaries and challenges to overcome.

However, what’s vitally important here is that this adversary is extremely cunning. Multiple religions state that. Deception is its forte, and this anti-life force has used deception in so many ways to exert control, power, and influence over the human species. This deception has been used in ways, from history to religion, controlling the information — and perception — that humanity can utilize. Unfortunately, we are quite susceptible to this deception, but again, this is a challenge that humanity must grow from.

Identifying the deception, resisting its pull, solving its challenges, and moving forward on the path of life.

Revelation Four - Great is the Power within You

The best way to describe the term power is the ability to make change.

As a child of the creator, you have immense power and potential within you. Simply knowing this fact should enable one to look to take control — take power — over their day, their livelihood, and more. Now, because of this great power within each and every one of us, this deception has played the ultimate trick: to ensure that you never tap into this power.

This trick has been used with all kinds of tools. From religion, which can at times place you in a state of neurosis, to history and science, which can shape your perspective on things. To physical and invisible enslavement, demanding your life-force for change, to debt, entrapping humans for decades, this force of deception pulls the life force away from humanity — to feed itself — until we decide enough is enough.

Again, as a child of the creator, there is immense power within you. All of the religions state this, saying: Greater is the power within you, that is of this world. In African folklore, they state that your soul is in the heavens, with the creator, and that nothing happens on earth — unless your higher self wills it, or you get so far off track that your higher self can’t protect you. All stories speak to the immense power within you, that power that lies dormant, waiting for it to be brought up; to be released — to make change.

Revelation Five - This is the Grand Journey of Life

By now, you should have realized that there are two sides to living: the physical and the spiritual. Too often, we focus on the physical — greatly ignoring the spiritual — and missing out on all the lessons that our experience is supposed to teach us.

Every day, in each and every moment, we have an opportunity to interact with our world, learn what works, discard what doesn’t, and move and grow in the act of life. Doing such activities vitalizes the soul and ultimately strengthening the body. This is the duality of life — physical and spiritual — and the grand journey we find ourselves on.

Numbers one through four show how we got here: a creator created us, we come into the world fresh, there’s deception and inversion that exists — all for the purpose of us to overcome those challenges, so we learn and grow. And as our spirit grows, our physical does as well, changing our environments, learning, growing, and understanding everything that creation is speaking to us.

This is the grand journey of life. This is what all histories, religions, and all seek to say. As a child of the Divine, the goal is to walk through life with the Divine, learning and growing as we go. Deception and distractions are there to change the course, but as long as one is aware, one can walk through life confidently — growing larger and larger in life.

Closing Thoughts

I’ve written a plethora of work on just understanding what exactly we’re doing with each moment of time, and I keep coming back to the same message: life is a journey for the psyche — the medium of the soul — to learn on this earthly plane.

This world we find ourselves in, this magical and mystical world, has so much wonder to it, so much life, lessons, etc., but it’s challenging to see this mess throughout all the noise. But we have to keep on reminding ourselves of these, so we stay on course. This is why I find myself repeating the same lessons that have been repeated throughout humanity: life is this great school where souls come to learn.

To get more detail on each of these principles, I’ve written about it in the guide, 11 Spiritual Truths for the Technological Age — repeating the same message the philosopher Rudolf Steiner preached a hundred years ago. If you’d like more detail on just how, in 200 years, our modern world diverted so much from the spiritual world of before, to a nihilistic world that we find ourselves in, check out my book, An Unorthodox Truth. Over 16 chapters and 200 pages, this book walks through how our current world came to be, telling the story of you — of how this world came to be and how you find yourself in it.

For those who have an understanding of this, but want to see how all the religions, philosophy, and especially the esoteric come together to tell this truth, check out my work on An Unorthodox Mantra — a 45min lecture on 6 principles that orient our psyche in the present moment to the grander journey.

And last, if you want to make the most of every moment — orienting yourself to what matters — check out the series Experiencing Creation — adding the clinical and psychological aspect to what it means to have a healthy spirit and what that looks like at every moment of the day.

This grand deception we find ourselves in is part of life, the great journey. But once we can see life for what it is, we take courage in its storms and begin to map out how we want to navigate this journey.

I hope this piece has been influential in orienting one to where we are in history, from the religious to the spiritual, philosophical, and more. Feel free to save it as a reminder to come back to it whenever you need to be uplifted. If any questions or comments, as always, please let me know.

Takeaways

A spiritual worldview is not optional. Studies have shown how a spiritual and philosophical worldview improve life outcomes. Without one, you’re running a broken model of reality.

Not knowing how we got here is the design. The amnesia is part of the journey. You are here, created from the Divine, and that is enough to move from.

The adversarial force operating in this world is real, cunning, and has always used deception as its primary tool. Seeing it clearly is the beginning of freedom from it.

The power within you is the capacity to make real change in your life and in the world. Every tradition affirms it. Every system of control is designed to suppress it.

Life is not happening to you. It is a grand journey of growth — physical and spiritual — that you are here to walk, consciously and on purpose.

Next Action Items

Identify your operating model. Ask yourself honestly: do you currently have a spiritual framework for understanding life — or are you running on the nihilistic default the culture handed you? If you don’t have a clear answer, that’s where to start. Read or revisit An Unorthodox Truth to understand how the modern worldview was constructed and what it replaced. Trace the deception in one area of your life. Pick one domain — health, finance, media, religion — and ask: what have I been told, by whom, and who benefits from me believing it? This is the practice of applying the Unorthodox lens in real time. Cross-reference with The Ruling Class series for a fuller framework. Engage the Experiencing Creation series. If you want to operationalize these revelations — to feel them in the texture of daily life rather than just understand them intellectually — that series is the next step.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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