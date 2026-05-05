Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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John Sinclair's avatar
John Sinclair
6h

The whole planet is enslaved by the Jewish money lenders who started both world wars against Germany, Italy and Japan because they left the International Banking System, so they had to be destroyed. The Jewish money lenders fabricated the bogus claim that Germany, Italy and Japan had a diabolical plan to conquer the world, a plan that has never materialised At that time, Britain was the only country with ambitions to conquer the world with it's Empire.

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Amy Sukwan's avatar
Amy Sukwan
7h

There's an incredible amount of beauty in the world which has been all but hidden from us by those who wish us harm. Prayers for a return to simpler times and a spiritual foundation. God Bless You.

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