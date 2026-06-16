The man Trump himself

The first miraculous act this weekend was the rain stopping, allowing the Presidential show to go on.

I’m hearing that the rain kept protesters away but allowed the main shows to go on. Ironically, this could be a perfect example of weather modification, but I digress.

If you know anything about the esoteric and the occult, you begin to see the signs — and if you can stack events on top of each other, you can produce self-fulfilling prophecies.

A thought came to mind as I reflected on the weekend events: “Trump is becoming a God.”

In This Article, You’ll Learn

How the same Iran “peace deal” gets framed as both a loss and a victory depending on who’s telling the story

Why a single weekend of “signs and wonders” might amount to more than coincidence

The esoteric numerology hiding inside Trump’s 80th birthday celebration

How time and attention function as modern offerings to the gods we don’t admit we worship

What the coronation of a “political God” actually looks like when you know how to read the signs

This Past Weekend

While watching the World Cup this past weekend, I saw a headline about a “peace deal” with Iran.

I thought to myself whether this was actually something new or something that had been presented before because there have been multiple “peace deals” or conflict stops recently — in a conflict that’s unconstitutional, by the way.

This was Saturday, and on Monday I received two Substack posts, both addressing this peace deal: one from the Free Press and the other from Coffee and Covid.

The Free Press came first, so I read it, and it read as if what occurred with this new deal is the same as what has occurred. The main point is that there will be no fighting for 60 days, and the Strait will be open until negotiations are finalized.

The Free Press also pointed out that Iran would still get to keep their nuclear program and ultimately called this outcome a negative for Trump. I personally argue that nukes are global propaganda — but hey, that’s just me.

The Free Press, even though supposedly middle, slightly conservative, has shown signs of being quite liberal recently.

Before I came to any conclusions, I wanted to see how this same deal would be received by conservatives. And I was not disappointed.

Once Coffee and Covid released their post, I found out that it was also Trump’s birthday this past weekend. I knew there was a fight at the White House, but had no idea when it was occurring until I heard about it in the gym yesterday morning and then read Coffee and Covid about the birthday celebration. (I literally have no idea what’s going on in the world — and that’s quite fine.)

Jeff did a great job of putting me in the middle of the celebration, and after reading about what a grand performance it was, the thought of Trump’s Godhood came to mind.

The Birth of the New Political God

Coffee and Covid did a wonderful job of educating someone like me on all the events that transpired in one weekend. Apparently, on Trump’s 80th birthday (8 being a very strong number in the esoteric), there were signs and wonders like no other.

The next miraculous act, following the weather stoppage, was not only the UFC — a Roman Gladiator-style theme event — held at the White House (the highest government building in the land), but, miraculously, the American Underdog won. Sure, underdogs do happen all the time.

Wonderful imagery

But then I also realized that Trump’s Knicks won the championship on Saturday. I knew this because I stayed up to watch the finals as a basketball fan. And here was where I began to suspect something interesting.

Everyone knows the Spurs were the better team, but there were strange coincidences that happened throughout the games. Certain changes were or were not made that could influence the game. Analysts and spectators were left scratching their heads, but the Knicks ultimately won… after 53 years without a championship. 5+3 gives you 8.

All watchers were flabbergasted

Seeing this and then hearing that the American underdog won, I’m open to the possibility of rigging, as that can often occur.

Now, the actual deal with Iran.

The Peace Deal That Wasn’t

What struck me about the Iran deal was how it was being framed; particularly: don’t worry about the details, this is a win.

There was even this image to show this:

“The details don’t matter — its still a win!”

Now, the truth is that this is a very similar negotiation to one that occurred a couple of weeks ago. That ceasefire was actually broken when Israel attacked Hezbollah, so theoretically, this new deal could also be broken as well.

But that isn’t the point. The point is that the Savior Trump has brought peace on Earth, on his 80th birthday — also with a US 3-1 win in the World Cup. What greater weekend could possibly occur?

My Wife and I had a pretty crazy weekend on our 7-Year Anniversary. Numbers are powerful when you know what you’re doing. Esoteric Wisdom "Synchro-Fuckin-Istic!" Franklin O'Kanu · Mar 30 My Wife and I's Seventh Anniversary Turned Out Crazier Than Expected Listen now

What makes things even more interesting about this conflict in Iran is the fact that the US should not be there in the first place. Ever since 1973, Presidents have abused their power to drag the country into conflict, and Trump is no different.

This tyrannical power is why the founding fathers wanted any conflict that dragged the entire country into it to be voted upon by the people’s representatives, Congress. But, as we know, that did not occur, and thanks to one man — or a country in the background (Israel) — the country suffers as prices rise.

Only to be paused for the King’s celebration.

The King and the Charlatan

What makes this weekend even more phenomenal is that Musk was also there.

Earlier last week, Musk was crowned as the very first trillionaire — and he was also at this UFC Trump Birthday celebration. Musk, who people argue helped Trump win the election, looks to have reconnected with Trump after the two fell out of favor earlier.

Musk, the world’s greatest charlatan, as I’ve discussed previously, deceiving the world into becoming a trillionaire, is at the coronation of America’s First Dictator — as Robert Reich mentioned.

PS: Musk isn’t the first Trillionaire. From the Rothschilds to Royal Families, plenty of wealth has been attained before Musk.

As I read the coffee and covid piece, I realized that, in some eyes, Trump can do no wrong. This is very similar to Obama — who others in the esoteric space actually called King Tut reincarnated. It sounds crazy, I know, but when you see the God-like following these individuals have within their most devout following, you can’t ignore it — especially as Trump has received comparisons to the Roman Emperor Nero.

This is an esoteric reality, and events like these happen all the time. I recently wrote about how society was feeding the god Baal when discussing Jeffrey Epstein.

Time and attention are worth more than lamb’s blood; the Goddess Media is quoted as saying. This weekend, Trump — and Musk — gathered a lot of gold and silver, time and attention, from those who — knowingly or unknowingly — gave it to them.

Very fascinating indeed, but as one on the outside reading about these events, one could argue that Trump’s coronation into political Godhood just occurred on his 80th birthday.

Takeaways

The same Iran deal was a loss to the Free Press and a triumph to Coffee and Covid. The facts didn’t change — the narrative did. That gap is where the real story lives.

Numbers and symbols aren’t decoration. An 80th birthday, a 53-year championship drought collapsing into 8, a 7-year anniversary — when you know what you’re looking at, the coincidences start stacking.

Political Godhood isn’t metaphor for the devout. The follower who believes their man can do no wrong is participating in something older than politics.

Time and attention are the modern offering. Whether or not you consent, when you give them to these figures, you’re feeding the altar.

Next Action Items

Run the two-source test on any major headline this week. Find one story, read how the “official” outlet frames it, then read how the opposition frames it. Watch what stays the same and what gets spun.

Revisit the Baal piece. If the idea of society feeding a god through attention intrigued you here, go back to the Epstein article where I laid that framework out in full.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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