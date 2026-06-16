Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
10h

Trump became a God in a world where no one believes in God.

Everyone's an Atheist... Problem solved.

ZEN.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
7h

You don't think he is just following orders codified long before he became President?

He is just doing it with bizzarro acts of grand standing.

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