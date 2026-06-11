I recently became interested in statistics, thanks to The Atlantic and their published piece Yes, Some Children May Have Died From COVID Shots.

That article eloquently and deceptively showed how deaths did occur in children who got the vaccine shot, but, to quote the article:

“if the immunizations do cause death, it happens so infrequently as to be statistically undetectable .”

“some” — not that important

As a new parent, that induced a flurry of content on how media and pharma are making “children’s deaths” normal — all to save the backlash that could occur — and is occurring — from the damage from those technologies.

Last year, I came across the book How to Lie with Statistics. The book is an older book, published in 1954, almost 70 years ago.

One thing I found very fascinating in such an old book was the same BS that’s used today, in 2026, to get over on the population was being used almost 100 years ago.

With my doctorate, I was taught statistics, but interestingly enough, never how statistics could be used to manipulate — only how to study and interpret stats.

Between last year and now, I’ve purchased and finished the book How to Lie with Statistics. It was a quick little read with a lot of mind-warping information. But even now, the lessons I took from that book still remain. Statistics are nothing but narratives that can be used to shape the perception of reality.

And as we’ve discussed multiple times, perception can be reality.

In this article, you’ll learn:

How a single Atlantic headline about children’s vaccine deaths exposed the way media and pharma normalize harm to protect their technologies

Why the same statistical deceptions used to “get over” the population in 2026 were already being run almost a century ago

The forgotten 1950s polio study that looked impressive on paper but was mathematically doomed to mean nothing

Why statistics are nothing but narratives—and why gullibility and blind optimism make you easy to deceive

How discernment becomes a survival skill as we move into a technocratic world of AI, shifting job markets, and engineered realities

Back In Time

There is nothing new under the sun, and the same issues with horrendous vaccine studies that we’re dealing with now were also addressed in the 1950s. In chapter 3, the author, Darell Huff, calls out a toothpaste ad.

In the ad, the reader sees that 23% report fewer cavities with Doakes toothpaste. These results came from an independent laboratory and were certified, what’s now known as “fact-checked.”

But how do you know that 23% is good? What else went into this study? As he states, how do we truly know if one toothpaste is really better than another?

More often than not, when we get pieces of information, we simply accept them as fact. But simply accepting them as a fact is the error we make, either from being “outstandingly gullible or optimistic.”

Unfortunately, this is how we mainly operate within the world — hence why we are so susceptible to the availability heuristic. Knowing this, Darrell points out how pharma used this with vaccines years past.

From the book we read is:

“How many is enough? (Regarding how many flips of a coin until you know what percentage is heads or tails). That’s a tricky one too. It depends, among other things, on how large and how varied a population you are studying by sampling. And sometimes the number in the sample is not what it appears to be. A remarkable instance of this came out in connection with a test of a polio vaccine a few years ago. It appeared to be an impressively large-scale experiment as medical ones go: 450 children were vaccinated in a community, and 680 were left unvaccinated, as controls. Shortly thereafter, the community was visited by an epidemic. Not one of the vaccinated children contracted a recognizable case of polio. Neither did any of the controls. What the experimenters had overlooked or not understood in setting up their project was the low incidence of paralytic polio. At the usual rate, only two cases would have been expected in a group this size, and so the test was doomed from the start to have no meaning. Something like fifteen to twenty-five times this many children would have been needed to obtain an answer signifying anything. Many a great, if fleeting, medical discovery has been launched similarly. ‘Make haste,’ as one physician put it, ‘to use a new remedy before it is too late.’”

Same thing almost 80 years ago: fancy “clinical” studies that have no tangible real-world effects.

Discernment Is A Must

Since my polio article uncovered the same things that Huff’s quick analysis did, what you can take from this is that you need to have the ability to sniff through the BS that will get pushed upon you.

Statistics, as Huff shows, is a tool that presents a single perspective, and if you are gullible and blindly optimistic, you can and will get an inaccurate view of reality.

So, how do you sniff through all the BS thrown at us? You’ve got to ask questions.

The more questions you ask, the better image of the true perspective you get. Questioning has been used since the dawn of modern civilization, and for centuries, as far back as Socrates, questions have needed to be asked. This is why I’ve discussed Socratic Questioning in my series on Critical Thinking.

This skill of discernment is critical in the 21st century, and fortunately, with all the information and technology available, you can get as close to the truth as possible. At times, you may not be able to know the specific truth — but you will be able to decipher what the fallacies are, and that is just as valuable.

So, to close, you need to know how to perceive reality accurately. If not, statistics can and will be used to deceive you.

This is what Unorthodoxy is for and why I write what I write. I make sure to take topics and not simply discuss them, but to break them down with accurate statistics and data — and navigate through all the deceptions out there. Nothing is out of bounds, and everything should be questioned. I’ve broken down the fallacies of vaccines, the history of oil and modern transportation, topics like evolution, why the Rapture won’t occur, and many, many more. Heck — what’s even interesting is that back in the 1800s, topics of the earth being level, not round, were also topics of discussion then as well. This further shows how there’s nothing new under the sun — and as I’ve argued, when all of these lies were being created a century ago, I don’t think “they” even thought they’d be caught. Moving forward, as I talk about leisure, jobs, the job market, and AI, all of this work in this technocratic society, understanding what is happening is key. Discerning what’s fantasy and what is reality is a must. There’s a plethora of resources in this publication on how to sharpen your thinking, see through your heuristics, and more. If you’d like a deeper dive into business or personal matters, just let me know.

Takeaways

Statistics are narratives, not neutral facts. They present a single perspective, and that perspective can be engineered to shape what you accept as reality.

The deception isn’t new. The same manipulation tactics flagged in 1954 are running today, almost word for word—which tells you how long “they” have been at it.

Sample size is where the lie often hides. An “impressively large-scale” study can be mathematically doomed to mean nothing, as the polio example shows.

Gullibility and blind optimism are the vulnerability. Accepting information as fact without questioning it is the exact error that makes you easy to deceive.

Discernment is a 21st-century survival skill. Even when you can’t pin down the specific truth, identifying the fallacy is just as valuable.

Next Action Items

Next time you see a statistic, ask the second question. Not “is 23% good?” but “compared to what, measured how, on how large a sample?”

Audit one belief you hold because of a study. Go back and check the sample size and methodology before you keep trusting the conclusion.

Revisit the polio breakdown here on Unorthodoxy and notice how the same pattern Huff exposed maps onto modern vaccine reporting.

Reach out if you want a deeper business or personal dive on sharpening discernment and seeing through your own heuristics.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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