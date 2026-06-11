Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Carole's avatar
Carole
43m

Another very important and well-written article. Thank you.

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1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
21m

Someone said, "There's lies, and there's damned lies, and then there's statistics."

Real statisticians can spend hours and days, and even careers poring over data to try to gain useful information. It's sad that people can see a tiny fraction of the data, and think that's all they need to know.

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