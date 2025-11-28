A torch being passed between two hands

What is the most important gift in our reality?

The answer is simple: life.

Now, at first this may seem corny, but in today’s world, life is under attack. What’s further sad in our modern times is that, life truly as the greatest gift, is under attack the instant life begins.

I’m referring to is the practice of vaccination.

This practice has been gaining a lot of light recently, and I’ve covered it extensively. One of the things I’ve talked about is that vaccination operates on both a spiritual level and a very physical—yet protected level as well.

When I say protected, one of the things I’ve realized is this: even though we just came out of the pandemic, even though we have conversations on the COVID-19 shots—which is a really big topic among freedom circles and conservatives—one of the biggest things I’ve seen is that we can talk about the COVID vaccine, but we never dare question the other vaccines. Especially vaccines given to children and the effects they may have.

Some of the biggest names that come to mind who have been completely silent on this topic would be

and

. To some extent, I’ve seen these individuals defend vaccines and state that vaccines are safe and cause no harm—especially when it comes to autism.

Now, on one hand, you could make an argument that these two big networks or big voices may be tied to establishment interests known as the EAZF. You can also make the argument that this practice of vaccination has association with certain Talmud traditions that go back centuries. You can make arguments as to why these voices are quiet on all of this.

As I’ve written about extensively—rich people do magic. And this sacred ritual of vaccination doesn’t get discussed openly.

The Vaccine Harm Master Reference Guide

As you all know, I’ve written extensively on this topic of vaccination. I recently published an article called “A Guide on Vaccine Harm,” and a lot of comments were saying, “Thanks, this is great information.” But one comment stood out: “I really wish this was a book or something I could give to somebody.”

For the past week, I’ve been working on exactly that.

What I’ve done is create a PDF version of this guide—similar to what I did with my 11 Insights for being the best human—that you can quickly read, quickly download, and have all the information on vaccine harm in one place.

I’ve taken all my work and dove into the ideology of vaccines from so many different angles.

For example, I talk about how vaccines have been used as historical psychological operations. When we examine instances like polio and the paralysis associated with it, you begin to realize that what you’re seeing is actually vaccine symptoms—like Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), which was prominent in the 1970s with the flu vaccine.

I also talk about the rise of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and how that was propagandized and strategically made to appear as though it went away with the 1992 “Back to Sleep” campaign. This was very similar to what we saw during COVID when it came to flu diagnoses disappearing. We discuss this through the lens of reclassification—the practice of hiding injuries by changing what they’re called.

60 Minutes with Mike Wallace on GBS with the Swine Flu Vaccine Campaign

SIDS Campaigns

The guide also covers congressional data showing the health status of unvaccinated children, parental testimonies from real parents who watched their children regress after shots, how manufacturers are legally protected from lawsuits, how messaging on vaccines is controlled from journalists to doctors, and how logic itself is weaponized to ensure that this practice of vaccination at birth stays intact.

When you see all of this together, you begin to understand why things like Tylenol get tied to autism—anything to move attention away from this practice itself.

This guide is over 150 pages long, covering 16 articles specifically on vaccine harm.

For my paying subscribers, you can already access all this information—and you’ll be receiving this guide for free. Check your inbox for the email I sent earlier today titled, “A Thank You Gift For My Paying Subscribers.”

What Severe Vaccine Reactions Look Like: A Parent’s Guide

Now, this stance on vaccination is my perspective—and I completely understand that there are other perspectives on this topic. There are individuals who have chosen or who will choose to vaccinate, and in today’s world you are able to make whatever decision you want.

However, what I’ve noticed is that vaccines are presented as safe, but parents are given no information about what to look for if their child is having a severe reaction. Parents are not told what this looks like. And a lot of times, when they go home and see warning signs, by the time they seek help it might be too late.

So, what I’ve done is create a second guide.

I’ve taken information from the CDC website, from multiple vaccine package inserts, from the VAERS website, and put together a guide that shows you what reactions can occur, when they occur, and the strongest side effects you need to know about.

With this guide, you’ll know two things:

One: What signs to look for.

Two (and most importantly): Immediate steps to take.

recently made a note about this, and that note was the impetus for this guide. I reached out to some of the biggest voices on Substack—like

,

,

—to say: “

.”

What are we doing to educate those parents who choose, for whatever reason, to vaccinate? At least now they’ll know what to look for

We’re seeing that a lot of vaccine injury cases are still being filed but are being denied. This guide gives parents the information they need to document everything properly, to preserve their legal rights, and to potentially win lawsuits when these things happen.

For My Paying Subscribers

Earlier today, you all received a message explaining how you’re going to get both of these guides for free. Please check your inbox—the email went out this morning with instructions on how to access them.

Thank you, because it’s your support that makes this work possible.

Black Friday Support For Unorthodoxy

To everyone else: if you’d like to support this work, if you want to become a paying subscriber, or if you want to give the gift of Unorthodoxy to someone who is searching—someone who needs to see things from a different perspective—you can do that this weekend at 50% off.

To those who choose to go that route: thank you. You’re building something that didn’t exist before.

Conclusion

I hope you all had a wonderful day yesterday with friends and family, being grateful and thankful. The essence of being thankful is something we should practice each and every day. Gratitude is one of the strongest emotions next to love.

I am thankful for you all. I am thankful for the support. I am thankful for the time you’ve given me today.

As always, have a great rest of your day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu