I Don’t Think They Thought They’d Get Caught

I was flipping through TV channels the other day when something unexpected caught my eye. A show about life on the prairies.

It featured a father, mother, their child, a dog, and even a deer.

Life was simple, slow, and self-sufficient.

I lingered for a moment, watching this untouched way of living. And then a thought hit me—

If I were a billionaire traveling across America, seeing millions of families simply living their lives in self-sufficient homes, growing their own food, and tending their own land, I’d see that as a waste of time and potential.

This simple way of living is exactly what they wanted to erase.

It’s a crazy thought, but let’s think this through.

Left alone, these families provide for themselves.

But if they could be centralized, they could be brought into the workforce, work corporate jobs, and work on mass-produced goods.

They could become fuel for the machine.

While exploring this thought, I realized it tied into something I’ve been studying for a while: the shift in human life before and after the 1800s.

The Industrial Redesign of Reality

Before industrialization, life was simpler. People lived in their homes, raised their families, and built their livelihoods.

But with the rise of the industrial era, everything changed. The self-sustaining family unit was broken apart, and a new way of life was imposed.

But here’s the part that doesn’t get discussed enough: this shift completely reprogrammed how people viewed life itself.

This reprogramming wasn’t natural. It was designed by the first wave of billionaires who shaped America in their image.

They didn’t just build industries; they built a false reality that permeated education, science, health, and government.

And yet, as I keep digging, I keep coming back to the same realization:

I don’t think they ever thought they’d get caught.

The Lies We Were Never Supposed to Question

Take polio, for example.

For decades, we’ve been told that polio was a devastating disease that ravaged the U.S. and that the vaccine was the savior that eradicated it.

But when you peel back the layers, the story looks eerily familiar—like the narratives surrounding COVID.

The deeper I dig, the more I find that polio wasn’t the uncontrollable plague we were taught it was. Instead, it appears to be another medical industry-driven narrative—a well-crafted illusion that turned fear into “innovation.”

The truth of the matter gets buried in all the noise, and we’re left with an accepted history that isn’t history but a manufactured story.

After all my research, one thought keeps repeating in my mind:

I don’t think these guys ever thought they’d get caught.

A Grand Deception—And the Shock of Getting Away With It

Where did this thought come from? I traced it back to two possible sources.

The first is the documentary A Rich Man’s Trick, which delves into how the world, particularity Europe and the U.S. was shaped from the 1700s to the present. It examines the JFK assassination, showing how the many conspirators were stunned that they pulled it off without consequence.

The second is the 1960s era itself. During this time, we have:

The JFK assassination.

The moon landing.

Brainwashing through MK-Ultra.

The spreading of pharmaceuticals and drugs in society.

They got away with all of it. And after each deception, they grew bolder because no one was connecting the dots.

But they underestimated one thing.

The Internet as the Modern-Day Printing Press

What changed? Technology.

For over a century, they had the power to rewrite history. They severed the thread that connected us to our past, creating a manufactured reality.

But with the rise of the internet, we’ve been able to do something they never expected—go back and uncover what was hidden.

We can now cross-reference narratives, access archives, and view history through multiple lenses.

In the same way that the printing press broke the Catholic Church’s monopoly on information, the internet is breaking the stronghold of the modern-day priesthood.

And when tools like AI are used wisely, they accelerate this process.

Discernment is key. Just as AI can be used to sift through history, it can also be manipulated to create a new level of deception.

Unfortunately, many don’t use the power of the internet in this regard. As Huxley penned, if the information pathway is flooded with so much noise, the population will have no idea what to listen for.

Well, we’re the exception, as we can tune into the signal and turn out the noise.

What’s Coming This Week

To further expose these shifts, I’ll be releasing a series of articles this week:

Tuesday: An excerpt from my book’s first chapter, showing how electricity revolutionized our world—but also laid the groundwork for manipulation hidden in plain sight.

Wednesday: A deep dive into polio, proving that the narrative we’ve been given is far from the truth.

Thursday: An esoteric piece on the power of ideas—why they don’t want us thinking critically and how society has been designed to suppress independent thought. (This one will be exclusive for paid supporters.)

If you’ve been following my work, you know we’ve uncovered fallacies before:

And as we keep digging, we keep uncovering more.

I look forward to sharing these insights with you—and, as always, I welcome your thoughts and feedback.

Thank you for your time and attention. Have a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

