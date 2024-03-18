A Data-Detailed Review of How Politicians Are Selected
And Why We Need to Stop Playing the Game
The Goal Of This Article Is To:
To demonstrate how elections are actually selections, how politicians can be selected by manipulating voting machines, and lastly, why we need to understand the reality of politics and stop upholding the illusion of choice that presidential elections present.
To do this, we’ll discuss the following topics:
Understanding th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unorthodoxy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.