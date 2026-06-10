The other day, I had a call with someone regarding an offer I was interested in. It was a sales call, and, being versed in sales, I knew what was being asked of me, but I genuinely wanted see if there was a match.

As we were going through the “courting” phase, he asked if I needed money — in a very elegant way — to which I replied I didn’t.

I explained that I’m fortunate enough to have a wonderful job where I can make a difference, grow, and get paid well, so money isn’t necessarily a factor. Of course, anyone would want more money, but given an understanding of everything occurring in the world and the nature of things, I’m quite content with my job and income and am quite happy.

It wasn’t a match between me and that org, but afterward I reflected on how much I loved my job.

In this article, you’ll learn...

Why a great job — even an imperfect one — is the first foundation of stability in a shaky world

How luck functions as a real, applicable force in landing the work you want

Why securing a solid job is a critical stepping stone on the path to taking your time back

How concepts like synchronicity, miracles, and luck connect directly to your livelihood

What’s inside the brand-new Experiencing Creation Handbook

I Love My Job

I have a really good gig, but I’ve come to find out that a lot of people can’t say that.

To be truly transparent and understanding the reality of nature and how things are, I’m not saying my job is perfect — as they did try to get me to take the jab — but, in the grand scheme of things, it’s a dream job.

Having a great job solves a lot of problems. It provides you with stability and security. The very first foundation of stability.

While this job and my role are perfect for me, it’s not solely because I worked hard to get this job.

Yes, I worked plenty hard, but I also got incredibly lucky. Luck is a very powerful force in our world, but it’s not just me saying this. Back in 2022, I wrote an article on the book Unfair Advantage. That book demonstrated, with data, how luck was a significant factor in startups having success.

Luck is as real as magic, miracles, and the aether, and this is why I spend so much time on topics like these in my esoteric section. The sooner we learn how to apply these natural forces, the sooner we can change our lives for the better.

Throughout my awakening and then my journey to get the job I wanted, the role I wanted, the work I wanted to do, salary, time, etc., I put together a three-to-four-year plan and saw it literally manifest to fruition, which I documented in my pieces on Climbing The Corporate Ladder and 5 Miracles That Transformed My Life.

Closing Thoughts

As I continue this series on leisure and work, the goal here is to ultimately take our time back. I’ve come to realize that, before we get to that ultimate level of autonomy, a great job — great, relatively speaking — helps tremendously on this journey. A great job really helps with stability and foundation in this shaky world.

You can definitely do it on your own — and that may very well be the goal — but until then, a solid job, with time and flexibility, is critical.

A great job is one that pays you for what you’re worth. You’re able to grow and solve real-world problems. Once you’re able to do this, you get confidence and skill sets that you can take anywhere.

In a future article, I’ll be diving deeper into why one is needed and the steps I’ve taken to increase my chances of securing a great job. This in-depth piece will be for my paid subscribers, so be sure to upgrade now.

But to really apply the lessons from that piece, you’ll have to understand concepts like luck, miracles, and synchronicity. Synchronicity is key, and I discuss it in my series and now in my new guide, The Experiencing Creation Handbook.

Click on the image to learn more

This guide is brand new, as it takes the series I worked on and puts it into a single, digestible PDF that you can review. My paying subscribers received the 50% discount code yesterday — please note it ends this Friday.

Inside the guide, you’ll learn how to understand your internal world, pay attention to your external world, and tell whether you’re walking down the right path.

These are the keys to securing a good job — a good income in this world. This handbook helps put it all together.

Check Out The Guide

Takeaways

A great job — even an imperfect one — is the foundation of stability and security in an unstable world.

Hard work matters, but luck is a real and powerful force. It can be understood and applied, not just hoped for.

A solid job with time and flexibility is a critical stepping stone toward the ultimate goal: taking your time back.

The real skill is recognizing synchronicity and learning to read both your internal and external worlds.

Next Action Items

Take an honest inventory of your current job against the standard laid out here: Does it pay you what you’re worth? Can you grow? Are you solving real problems? Do you have time and flexibility?

Start your own three-to-four-year plan today — write down the role, the work, the salary, and the time you actually want, the way I did.

Read (or revisit) Climbing The Corporate Ladder and 5 Miracles That Transformed My Life to see how the plan and the luck worked together.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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