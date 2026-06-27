Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
15h

I keep trying to figure out how to get a miracle to keep from being targeted. Thus far, no luck.

My Targeted Individual Story (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/my-targeted-individual-story

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