“Miracles are real; they happen every day. And when you know how to work with them, you increase the number of miracles that happen in your life.”

Throughout my recent articles — getting a good job, having a child in this world — I’ve mentioned how life can be built using a miracle framework.

This is critical in a world that looks to stop you at every turn.

This is evident in inflation everywhere, declining health, and time being extracted by work, social media apps, and technology, rendering humans exhausted daily.

Society is actively working against you — to extract from you — and miracles are your defense against that.

The Reality of Miracles

You have to understand that miracles are a part of reality, as much as spirituality, but only work if you understand the frameworks for them.

Then I realized I haven’t put a framework out yet — at least not a succinct one.

If you’ve read my book, you’ll know the framework AIA. However, building upon that, it’s critical to come to terms with reality. I discuss in the book and in articles, that when you understand reality, you can work with reality, e.g., the reality inertia.

So I’m going to work on a deeper dive for a miracle framework: breaking down AIA, identifying where you are in the reality inertia and where you need to be, and how to recognize signs you’re on the right path. Be sure to stay tuned for that.

But what’s critically important is that you understand the reality of miracles.

Faith without works is dead, and miracles need faith — which is why we need to be sure the work we’re doing aligns with reality. Miracles are real, and you can experience them exceedingly more when you begin to understand just how much of a part of reality they are.

Below are some contents on miracles. These include some of my personal wildest miracles and hopefully increase your faith that crazy things can and do indeed happen, but it requires work.

Check out the following pieces below, and can’t wait to share that framework with you all.

The Miracles Content

5 Miracles That Changed My Life

Franklin opens the vault on five real events from his own life that flat-out shouldn’t have happened—and yet did. A fifth-grade soccer rejection that turned into a championship run after he wrote a declaration of faith in his Bible and kept showing up to practices he wasn’t on the roster for. A dream job that arrived on his exact birthday after he turned down easier, higher-paying offers because they didn’t “feel right.” A promotion he saw in a dream months before it appeared on his screen. And the birth of his child, timed against an insurance deadline his wife somehow knew would be met. Franklin frames these not as luck or coincidence, but as the visible signature of synchronicity, intention, and divine timing working in concert.

What makes this piece land is that Franklin refuses to let you write miracles off as something reserved for prophets and saints. He argues they’re natural—the default state of a life lived in alignment—and that most people simply stay too distracted to notice them happening all around them. Each story carries a working principle: faith plus effort opens divine doors, discernment beats raw logic, and conviction can override even “expert” predictions. The full episode walks through all five in detail, with the timestamps and the lessons baked into each one.

Why You Need To Journal Your Miracles

Here’s the claim most people aren’t ready for: magic, luck, miracles, synchronicity, and the placebo effect are not five different things—they’re one phenomenon wearing different names. Franklin builds the case through Anton Mesmer, the 1700s physician whose healings were so real and so unexplainable that Benjamin Franklin himself was called to investigate and walked away stumped. That undeniable-but-inexplicable effect is what we now flatten into the term “placebo.” Franklin’s point is sharper than it sounds: if your mind can move matter through belief, then you are carrying a power the ruling class would very much prefer you never learn to wield.

So why journal it? Because Franklin argues that documenting your moments of luck, coincidence, and synchronicity lets you study them objectively—and once you can see the underlying mechanics, you can begin to influence the occurrence rather than just receiving it by accident. The Persian root of magic, “magush,” literally means “those who have power,” and Franklin contends every person who has ever experienced a lucky break already holds that power; they’ve just never been taught to track it. The piece ties this to attention itself as the first step of the entire formula—and to why your attention is constantly being pulled toward fantasies that keep you from noticing what’s actually yours to shape.

Faith And The Reality Inertia

Franklin examines faith not as wishful thinking but as a genuine creative force—and then immediately grounds it, because faith without reality is where most seekers go wrong. The episode introduces Reality Inertia: the tendency of your circumstances, like all of nature, to remain exactly as they are unless something overcomes that resistance. Faith is what initiates the push; Reality Inertia is what that push has to move against.

The real value here is in how Franklin shows the two working hand in hand. Faith and imagination used wisely, anchored in how reality actually operates, become tools for steering your life. Used carelessly—aimed at fantasies rather than reality—they spin out into nothing. It’s the difference between using your power and wasting it, and Franklin lays out where that line sits.

Miracles Versus Manifestations

Franklin takes two ideas most people keep in separate boxes—the miracle (God granting what you’ve prayed for) and the manifestation (the Law of Attraction, “The Secret,” new-age desire-work)—and asks the question almost nobody asks: what if they’re two sides of the same coin? He walks through both the similarities and the genuine differences, and the distinction he draws is pointed: with miracles, the work moves through God; with manifestations, you may well be on your own.

That difference in ethos is the heart of the piece, and Franklin uses it to probe what each approach really implies about power, agency, and where the source of change actually lives. It’s a reframe that quietly destabilizes how most people think about prayer and intention—and the full discussion is where he draws the lines out completely.

Why Would They Hide The Aether? (Part 2): The Reality Inertia

This is where Franklin connects every thread. He picks up the aether—the living, dynamic field that responds to thought, emotion, and intention—and introduces the concept he says you were never taught: Reality Inertia, the hidden force locking your habits, your circumstances, and society itself in place. His foundational claim is that reality is mathematical and therefore probabilistic, which means outcomes aren’t fixed; they’re odds you can stack. The Hollywood starlet who steps off the bus expecting fame has mispriced her risk—real change comes from mapping the low-probability events that must align and then working, step by step, to make each one more likely.

Franklin grounds this in his own climb up the corporate ladder, where an inside connection through a former classmate did what the application system never could—the aether and synchronicity moving in real time, the same pattern he sees in the story of Joseph in Egypt. But the sharpest edge of the piece is his insistence that faith built on fantasy is doomed: you cannot escape reality’s inertia using a strategy built on things that aren’t real. Faith without works is dead, and works without a true understanding of reality are wasted. No one is coming to save you—but Franklin argues you already hold every tool required to overcome the inertia and reshape your world from the inside out.

Speaking to the Aether — And It Speaks Back

Franklin steps back to look at three full years—2022 to 2025—as if it were an observational study of his own life, and the results stop him cold. No kids then; two walking around now. A pen picked up on a whim that became an entire writing system. He traces it all back to one constant: every single day, imperfectly but consistently, he was speaking into the aether—journaling, setting intention, naming who he was becoming. His revelation is that the aether isn’t a passive backdrop; it’s dynamic, alive, and responsive, and consistency is the mechanism by which it actually moves.

To keep it grounded, Franklin brings in the behavioral-science concept of implementation intentionality—the finding that mentally walking through the doing of a thing sharply raises the probability you’ll do it—and points out that his daily journaling has been a lived version of this all along. The takeaway he wants you to sit with is that the showing up isn’t separate from the results; it is the mechanism producing them. The physical and the metaphysical were never in different lanes. Three years of evidence say they’re deeply intertwined—and the full reflection, drawn from his raw voice note, is where the spontaneous realizations live.

“Synchro-Fuckin-Istic!”

Franklin walks through his and his wife’s seventh anniversary weekend as living proof that synchronicity isn’t a rare anomaly but the natural byproduct of living with intention. It starts with Date Night, the movie his wife picked, where the couple calls themselves “the triple horns”—a phrase that takes on a life of its own. At an upscale hotel bar, a bartender charmed by the joke disappears for fifteen minutes and returns to upgrade them, unprompted, to the exact red room Franklin had always wanted to see. His wife then runs into friends she hadn’t seen in twenty-plus years, and the couple goes to bed realizing they’d just lived out the very movie they’d watched.

Then comes Sunday and the centerpiece: the parlay. Three low-probability things all had to land at once for the day to be perfect—the favorite bartender, the older crew that was just there the week before, and the general manager who rarely works Sundays. All three hit, and Franklin stops the entire bar to name the moment out loud, telling his wife this is what it means when the universe is malleable. The thesis he lands ties straight back to his miracle framework—synchronistic events should be as normal as thinking, and they become that way when anxiety lifts and clarity returns. Bookending the weekend with The Alchemist and its Personal Legend, Franklin’s point is that none of it was luck; it was alignment, and the full piece is where he shows you exactly what that looks like in motion.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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