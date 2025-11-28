Dear paying subscribers,

Yesterday was Thanksgiving here in the States. And even though there’s history and background on the holiday itself, what I wanted to say is this: either way, the day itself, the idea itself of Thanksgiving is something that I’m quite fond off.

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. Family is involved. There are no gifts. It’s just being thankful.

You have that time to be thankful, and then the day commences. And after that, it’s Black Friday.

So, in the spirit of being thankful: I am thankful for you all. I am thankful for the support. Because you all are the hope that we can change the world—and that people can build systems off of this work.

Thank you to each and every one of you.

Right now, I am currently exhausted as I had an insomnia bout, but I just finished up a guide that I’ve been working on all week—a guide on vaccine…