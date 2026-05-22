I’m working on an article to release on Saturday that I’m sure will ruffle some feathers, but before I do, I came across a passage from a book I’m reading that I’d like to share with you all.

As part of the 75 Hard Challenge, one part is to read 10 pages a day. One of the books I’m reading as part of this challenge is called “The Road Less Traveled” by M. Scott Peck, M.D. From Google, we read:

The Road Less Traveled by psychiatrist M. Scott Peck is a timeless, groundbreaking blend of psychoanalysis and spiritual growth that famously opens with the blunt truth: “Life is difficult.” The book challenges readers to confront reality, take radical responsibility for their problems, and actively choose discipline over comfort. The book is divided into four main sections that guide the reader toward spiritual and psychological maturity: Discipline, Love, Growth & Religion, and Grace. Readers and mental health professionals alike view the book as an insightful, compassionate, and practical guide for navigating life’s inevitable hardships.

So far, I very much resonate with the book and am still in the early stages of the book, but the following section is not only powerful, but very instrumental in what I look to do here on Unorthodoxy — which is to uncover the truth, no matter how Unorthodox it is.

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In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why dedicating yourself to truth is one of the most radical — and most painful — acts a person can take in the modern world

Why most people stop updating their mental map of reality by middle age, and what that actually costs them

How the instinct to call new information “heretical” or “dangerous” is a defense mechanism — not a spiritual one

Why the ills of mankind don’t stem from ignorance, but from the refusal to revise what we think we already know

A 50-Year-Old Book Just Described Unorthodoxy Perfectly

Whenever I make claims and write those claims, I’ve usually put some thought, time, and effort into arriving at such a conclusion. However, it’s very rewarding when someone else — from a totally different area, whom I may never have interacted with — says the exact same thing I’ve said. And then, what makes it even more impactful is if they’ve said this in totally different time eras.

That is what this passage here will reflect: the boundless dedication to truth that I imagine most of you all are on. Truth is reality, and it can be very challenging to not only find but also accept the truth as well. But when one does so, a whole new world begins to emerge.

Please enjoy the following read from The Road Less Traveled titled, “Dedication to Reality.”

Dedication to Reality — The Road Less Traveled , M. Scott Peck, M.D.

The third tool of discipline or technique of dealing with the pain of problem-solving, which must continually be employed if our lives are to be healthy and our spirits are to grow, is dedication to the truth. Superficially, this should be obvious. For truth is reality. That which is false is unreal. The more clearly we see the reality of the world, the better equipped we are to deal with the world. The less clearly we see the reality of the world — the more our minds are befuddled by falsehood, misperceptions and illusions—the less able we will be to determine correction courses of action and make wise decisions. Our view of reality is like a map with which to negotiate the terrain of life. If the map is true and accurate, we will generally know where we are, and if we have decided where we want to go, we will generally know how to get there. If the map is false and inaccurate, we generally will be lost.

While this is obvious, it is something that most people to a greater or lesser degree choose to ignore. They ignore it because our route to reality is not easy. First of all, we are not born with maps; we have to make them, and the making requires effort. The more effort we make to appreciate and perceive reality, the larger and more accurate our maps will be. But many do not want to make this effort. Some stop making it by the end of adolescence. Their maps are small and sketchy, their views of the world narrow and misleading. By the end of middle age most people have given up the effort. They feel certain that their maps are complete and their Weltanschauung is correct (indeed, even sacrosanct), and they are no longer interested in new information. It is as if they are tired. Only a relative and fortunate few continue until the moment of death explore the mystery of reality, ever enlarging and refining and redefining their understanding of the world and what is true.

But the biggest problem of map-making is not that we have to start from scratch, but that if our maps are to be accurate we have to continually revise them. The world itself is constantly changing. Glaciers come, glaciers go. Cultures come, cultures go. There is too little technology, there is too much technology. Even more dramatically, the vantage point from which we view the world is constantly and quite rapidly changing. When we are children we are dependent, powerless. As adults we may be powerful. Yet in illness or an infirm old age we may become powerless and dependent again. When we have children to care for, the world looks different from when we have none; when we are raising infants, the world seems different from when we are raising adolescents. When we are poor, the world looks different from when we are rich. We are daily bombarded with new information as to the nature of reality. If we are to incorporate this information, we must continually revise our maps, and sometimes when enough new information has accumulated, we must make very major revisions. The process of making revisions, particularly major revisions, is painful, sometimes excruciatingly painful. And herein lies the major source of many of the ills of mankind.

What happens when one has striven long and hard to develop a working view of the world, a seemingly useful, workable map, and then is confronted with new information suggesting that that view is wrong and the map needs to be largely redrawn? The painful effort required seems frightening, almost overwhelming. What we do more often than not, and usually unconsciously, is to ignore the new information. Often this act of ignoring is much more than passive. We may denounce the new information as false, dangerous, heretical, the world of the devil. We may actually crusade against it, and even attempt to manipulate the world so as to make it conform to our view of reality. Rather than try to change the map, an individual may try to destroy the new reality. Sadly, such a person may expend much more energy ultimately in defending an outmoded view of the world than would have been required to revise and correct in the first place.

Closing Thoughts

Wow — if this isn’t the mantra of Unorthodoxy, I don’t know what is. The book The Road Less Traveled was written in 1978, almost 50 years ago! I’m sure you can all relate to how the passage resonates with what we’re doing with our modern world now.

I recommend reading my article called “Innovation Lies on the Outskirts of Accepted Norms” to learn how and — most importantly — why we need a new world view, and need to revise the current world view given to us. In my upcoming article, for my paying readers — so upgrade to be one — I’ll discuss just where humanity is in our story and where we need to go. But to really understand this, our understanding of time, religion, and society must change.

Fun times indeed! If interested in just learning more about the human journey, experience, and all, I recommend starting here — the purpose and journey of every moment.

Takeaways

Dedicating yourself to truth isn’t passive — it’s an ongoing, effortful practice that most people abandon by middle age

Our view of reality is a map. False maps don’t just mislead — they paralyze

The impulse to call new information “dangerous” or “heretical” is a defense mechanism, not discernment

Major revisions to our worldview are painful — but less painful in the long run than defending a map that no longer serves us

This isn’t new insight. People across time, across disciplines, have arrived at the same conclusion: truth requires courage

Next Action Items

Identify one area in your life — religion, health, politics, finance — where you haven’t updated your map in years. Sit with why Read “Innovation Lies on the Outskirts of Accepted Norms” to understand the structural reason map-revision is so resisted Grab An Unorthodox Truth if you want the full historical context for how our collective false maps were built — and by whom Upgrade to paid to access the upcoming piece on where humanity is in the larger story

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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