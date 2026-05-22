Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Therapy Outside the Box's avatar
Therapy Outside the Box
2h

Beautiful man. Oldie but a goodie! I remember being profoundly impacted by this book. Then I heard through the psychological community grapevine at the time, echoing those who worked alongside him at one point, that Peck had grave difficult practicing what he preached. Compulsive drinking, smoking, philandering, etc. That stunned me. But I was younger, green in the field, and more prone to idealize. Now I understand we all to one degree or another struggle to live out our highest truth. That suffering is quite a complex bag, and that parts of us (subpersonalities) can run the show, in opposition to our highest ideals/values until they’re reconciled with. In any case, I still dig Peck’s definition of love: 'Prioritizing the spiritual growth of the other.' (paraphrase). Almost as much as Rilke’s ‘...guarding the solitude of the other.’ You might also enjoy Peck’s ’People of the Lie’ (On the Psychology of Evil) if you hadn't read that. Great work Franklin! Incidentally, I live in Franklin. Tennessee :>

Reply
Share
1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp's avatar
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp
2h

I read The Road Less Traveled about 40 years ago. It resonated with me too.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Franklin O'Kanu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture