The purpose of this article is to call attention to what I believe may be an invisible addiction that's sweeping the country.

The reason it's covert is that, like others, I, too, was addicted for the longest time. It was until I realized what addiction looked like that I was able to work on limiting and - to an extent - overcoming that addiction.

This article aims to inform those reading about what an addiction is, how information can act as a drug, and ultimately, what an addiction to information looks like.

What is an addiction?

According to Merriam Webster, the definition of addiction is the following:

A compulsive, chronic, physiological, or psychological need for a habit-forming substance, behavior, or activity that has harmful physical, psychological, or social effects and typically causes well-defined symptoms (such as anxiety, irritability, tremors, or nausea) upon withdrawal or abstinence

Our article will focus on the following elements of addiction: compulsive, chronic, and psyc…