The Fractured Pill

In this article, you’ll learn...

How a prescription for a three-year-old shattered my faith in modern healthcare

The “three-legged stool” framework for evaluating any medication

What the iatrogenic effect reveals about the pharmaceutical industry’s true business model

Why the narrative around modern medicine is finally breaking and what that means for 2026

The Narrative Is Breaking

It’s fitting that these first days of 2026 are centered on narrative. I hope you’re taking the impetus of this idea seriously and really looking to make 2026 your year to write your own narrative.

Yesterday, on January 2nd, I released a major piece about my narrative: my personal story from a professional level to a spiritual level. One of the biggest things that opened my eyes to the fallacies of modern healthcare was witnessing firsthand how medications are given out.

I don’t think doctors and nurses, especially in the community setting, see the result of the drugs they’re writing. Sure, they take a course or two in pharmacology and are aware of the basics, but they’re removed from the actual dispensing of medications.

In the pharmacy, not only do we have years of training in medication use, but we are also well aware of the harms.

But the difference between pharmacists and everyone else is that we have to be the ones giving out the medications, giving out the drugs, knowing the harms that we’re dispensing; the last clinician to touch the drug before it goes to the patient.

It’s vastly different to simply write the script versus handing the patient the drug. That perspective opened my eyes greatly.

Seeds of Doubt in School

In my interview with Reframing the Narrative, I discussed my experience with the healthcare system. We all become health professionals to help people; that’s the driving force. Very few do it for financial gain. Sure, some exist, but for most clinicians, it’s really to help individuals. When you go through school, you’re under this idea of being helpful.

As you study, certain things catch your attention. I remember vividly thinking about depression. It struck me as interesting: with blood pressure, I can measure blood pressure. With cholesterol, I can measure cholesterol. But we don’t measure brain chemicals to see where they are. Same thing with pain: we don’t measure these things.

These thoughts were interesting to me as I went through school, but it’s school. You just keep going through it. You don’t necessarily question it. You just take it.

After all that, you finally enter the real world.

In the real world, you begin to realize what exactly you’ve been studying. Throughout school, we were taught ways to help people. But in real life, it’s impossible. In the real world, you’re in a system, and you work with a system, a complicated, multi-intrinsical system, and this system has one goal, which is just generating pill after pill.

When I became a pharmacist and saw this firsthand, that’s when I started to really question what I had been taught.

The Prescription That Changed Everything

One of the biggest things that began to break my heart happened at a retail pharmacy. It was very busy after five o’clock, so everyone was out of work picking up their medications.

I was filling a prescription for controlled medication. With controlled medications, especially scheduled medications with the highest degree from the FDA (e.g., CIIs), you slow down. You make sure you review everything because this is hardcore medication.

As I filled this medication, I looked up at the profile. I was filling a combination of Adderall and methamphetamine at high doses. I looked at the patient profile.

It was for a three-year-old child.

If the spirit ever hit me, it hit me hard in that moment. I remember thinking: “What in the world is this?” I filled the medication, but I told the technician I wanted to talk to whoever was the guardian for this kid.

When they came to pick up the prescription, I sat and spoke with them. The caregiver, an elderly grandmother, was looking after her grandson and other children in a difficult socioeconomic situation. She relied on the daycare system and on doctors who barely knew the children, yet simply assured her, “Oh yeah, it’s fine.”

I emphasized the seriousness of the medication. “This is a strong drug for a child.” She insisted she was following the doctor’s orders and left with the prescription.

That dropped the biggest seed in me: I just gave a three-year-old a combination of hardcore controlled substances.

The Three-Legged Stool

Recently, I read Unbekoming’s piece on ‘The Three-Legged Stool.’ This article is insightful and highly recommended. It resonated with me because it begins by discussing ADHD.

I’ve never had a chance to tell this story publicly, but I always wanted to touch on ADHD because it was the biggest thing that woke me up to this reality. Unbekoming opens the article with data showing that after three years, medication use became a significant marker of deterioration. Children on stimulants showed worse hyperactivity scores and were shorter and lighter than their unmedicated peers.

This is one of the great illusions of modern medicine: we believe medications help, yet evidence and experience show that, especially with chronic conditions, they often fall short or even cause harm.

Unbekoming does great work outlining three questions you should ask yourself whenever you take any medication:

Do I need this medication? For whatever condition you’re trying to treat, do you actually need a medication? When you analyze this honestly, you have to consider: Can I go a more natural route? Will my body heal on its own? Do I need to change my diet? Get more exercise? More sunlight? These are the routes you should explore first. Will this medication hurt me? Can this medication cause harm? People don’t even consider this. Even in medicine, they admit that every medication can cause harm. Every medication has side effects. You have to take that into consideration. Does it actually work? Not “what do the studies show,” but will it produce the intended results for me specifically?

Unbekoming then addresses seven different interventions through this framework: SSRIs for depression, ADHD, birth control, Pitocin for inductions, osteoporosis treatments for women, statins, and vaccines. All seven medications fail the three-legged stool test.

To be clear, we’re not against medication. That’s the crazy thing here. It’s about the excessive chronic use of medication.

There is a place for medication. As I mentioned in my article on trauma care, medication is appropriate in traumatic situations. Unbekoming does a great job illustrating this: when you are in anaphylaxis, you need epinephrine.

Do you need this? Yes, if you don’t get it, you will die. You cannot wait this out. Will it hurt you? It could, but what’s worse, possible side effects or death? Does it actually work? Yes, it prevents you from suffocating.

That is exactly when we need medicine. Yet we’ve been taught to need it for everything. As Unbekoming notes, rare events get broadcast as normal, which is where the harm lies.

The Iatrogenic Effect: Medicine’s Dirty Secret

There’s another concept from Unbekoming’s piece that stuck with me: the iatrogenic effect.

The iatrogenic effect is when you take a medication and, because of its side effects, you need another medication to treat the symptoms. We have this body, a temple as the ancients called it, but modern medicine turns it into consumers.

Someone struggling with depression takes an antidepressant or a psychotropic medication. They put on weight, so now they need a diabetes medication. Vaccines are a perfect example: studies have shown that once you give a vaccine, that individual may have a reaction resulting in autism, allergies, or autoimmune diseases. What happens then? They need more medications to treat those conditions.

Our modern health system fails most Americans. Recognizing this through an unorthodox lens allows us to develop a new approach for 2026.

The Industrialization of the Human Condition

This is how our modern world is built. If you’re new here, I’ve talked about this in my book. For the last 200 years, we’ve industrialized every aspect of the human condition and turned it into an industry that can be profitably exploited from multiple angles. For example, for health reasons, we’ve extracted petroleum, converted it into petrochemicals, and used it to make medicines.

Then we’ve painted this beautiful world with statistics to show that it works, to paint a different image than reality. From Unbekoming’s piece, we read:

“The efficacy leg fails when you examine absolute versus relative risk. Patients are told statins reduce heart attack risk by 30-40 percent—the relative risk reduction. The absolute risk reduction is 1-2 percent. You need to treat 100 people for five years to prevent one cardiovascular event. The number needed to treat reveals what the percentage obscures: for 99 out of 100 people, the drug provides no benefit while exposing all 100 to its risks.”

100 people take the drug. Only 1 to 2 people see the benefit. Yet, all 100 are exposed to the side effects. This is what we call progress.

Think about the deception that has gone through. This is why I call this dark magic in articles like “The Reclassification.”

Everyone admits that medication has harm. So every medication already breaks the first stool because it will cause harm. But because of statistical deception, we now argue about the harm. The perfect example is deaths from vaccines. In my article, we see that the children’s deaths did occur, but were deemed “statistically irrelevant.”

This is the situation we live in: a healthcare model guided by a broken narrative, focused on medication over true well-being.

The Dam Is Breaking

But thank goodness the narrative is breaking.

Vaccination rates are dropping nationwide as millions are waking up. For individuals who became health professionals and are now seeing the dam break, this is an amazing time.

It’s amazing because we can, for the first time, actually make healthcare work. It’s going to take a complete overhaul, as we probably don’t need 90% of what we currently do. But it’s time for us to bring passion back into healthcare as it used to be.

I can’t wait to see where this takes us. I can’t wait to see the healing that we actually do.

By now, you see how my perspective leads me to challenge the existing healthcare narrative. Next week, we’ll talk about your own story and how you, too, can question what holds you back. It all starts with what you think.

Takeaways

Modern healthcare training emphasizes helping people, but the system itself generates pills, not health.

We prescribe hardcore controlled substances to children as young as three years old based on conditions we cannot objectively measure.

The three-legged stool framework (Do I need it? Will it hurt me? Does it work?) exposes how most chronic medications fail basic scrutiny.

The iatrogenic effect reveals medicine’s true business model: medications create new conditions requiring more medications.

Statistical deception has painted a false picture of medicine’s effectiveness; children’s deaths are dismissed as “statistically irrelevant.”

The narrative is finally breaking—vaccination rates are dropping as millions wake up.

Next Action Items

Apply the three-legged stool: Before taking or continuing any medication, ask yourself: Do I need this? Will it hurt me? Does it actually work for me?

Explore natural alternatives first: Consider diet changes, exercise, sunlight, and rest before defaulting to pharmaceutical solutions.

Read Unbekoming’s “Three-Legged Stool” article: Get the full breakdown on depression, ADHD, birth control, Pitocin, osteoporosis treatments, statins, and vaccines.

Question the iatrogenic cycle: If you’re on multiple medications, trace back—did one medication’s side effects lead to another prescription?

Write your 2026 narrative: Take control of your health story. Don’t let the system write it for you.

Please check out Unbekoming’s article. Please check out my other pieces as well, so you have the full story.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great, wonderful day.

—Ashe,