The Ghost Economy

A few weeks back, an article started making the rounds on Substack and beyond. It was written by the platform Citrini Research and titled “The 2028 Global Intelligence Crisis.” It’s a 33-minute read that pulled over 8,500 likes.

The premise is framed as a scenario: what happens if AI gets so good that it breaks everything?

The idea is that AI becomes so cheap and capable that companies no longer need people. They stop needing vendors. They stop needing contracts. One developer working with AI can replicate what used to be a $500,000-a-year SaaS contract — in weeks. So leadership starts asking the obvious question: why are we paying for this when we can build it ourselves?

From there, it cascades. Companies start cutting ad spend. Revenue contracts. Entire business models collapse because AI is doing the job so well that the middle layer — the vendors, the contractors, the intermediaries — becomes unnecessary. You get layoffs. The laid-off workers have less money. The companies that sell to those workers can’t sell because there’s no one left who can buy. And the cycle feeds itself.

They use DoorDash as an example. They walk through private credit. The whole thing spirals into what they call an “Intelligence Displacement Spiral” — a feedback loop with no natural brake.

But here’s the key takeaway that I wanted to discuss today: a Ghost GDP.

In this article, you’ll learn:

The concept of “Ghost GDP”

Why this AI doomsday scenario isn’t a future warning — it’s a present reality

How stagflation in the 1970s was the first Ghost GDP, hiding in plain sight

Why we’re barking up the wrong tree by treating this as an AI problem rather than a systemic one

The Ghost GDP

Buried inside this piece is an idea they call the Ghost GDP.

The argument is that AI gets so cheap and capable that companies use it to boost margins and justify layoffs. On paper, the output looks strong, and the GDP numbers look healthy. But the human income collapses. Spending collapses. Since machines don’t consume but only produce, economic output exists but never circulates back to households. Stuff is being produced simply for the sake of stuff.

This idea of a “Ghost GDP,” a misrepresentation of productivity and human livelihood, is what resonated with me the most.

As I reflected on this, I thought of my series on the American economy — specifically my piece on how the American Dream died in 1973. And when I read their Ghost GDP concept, I realized: I already made this argument. Just with a different name.

When The American Dream Died

Go back to the stagflation of the 70s, as a society, we need to ask ourselves: what actually happened during that era?

Corporations became more efficient. Productivity kept climbing. But instead of passing those gains down to workers, wages stagnated. The country’s GDP reflected strong growth. Everyone focused on the headline number, distracted by what looked like a healthy economy, while the average American was being quietly stripped down.

That’s a Ghost GDP. Not a simulation or a future scenario. That was the real world, in real time, and most people missed it because the top-line number, GDP, said everything was fine.

My argument in that piece is that we already had a Ghost GDP. In fact, we’ve been living in a “ghost world” for quite some time, holding on to the idea that America is still the strongest nation in the world, while our American society crumbles piece by piece.

Yet for most, all is fine. As long as I have my phone and my food, all is good. So there’s no revolt, society stays docile, and the ruling class continues to plunder away the nation’s resources — while having the media voices tell everyone, “Everything is Fine. The GDP is higher than it’s ever been!”

We’re Barking Up the Wrong Tree

This statistical deception is what I want readers to walk away with.

The Citrini piece is a fascinating piece of analysis, and it generated a lot of conversation about AI. But I think we’re looking in the wrong direction. The doomsday scenario they’re describing — such as a hollowed-out economy, output without circulation, workers who can’t participate in the wealth being generated around them — isn’t a warning about where we’re headed.

That’s a description of where we already are.

We don’t need to wait for AI to make Ghost GDP real. We’re living in it right now. Some people are doing well, yes. But structurally, systemically, the economy has been producing output that doesn’t reach households for decades. The mechanism has changed now because it’s AI; unfortunately, the result stays the same.

This is what happens when you look clearly at the world. This is what our work here is about. Not speculating about future catastrophes — identifying the catastrophe that’s already running that no one is talking about.

And ultimately, preparing ourselves for what is to come.

Takeaways

The “Ghost GDP” concept — economic output that never circulates to households — isn’t a future AI risk. It’s the current economic reality, hiding behind strong headline numbers.

Stagflation in the 1970s was the original Ghost GDP: productivity kept rising, corporate profits kept growing, but wages stagnated and workers were left behind.

GDP is a distraction. The number can print strong while the human economy hollows out. That gap is the story.

Next Action Items

Pull up your own wage history. Inflation-adjust it. Compare your purchasing power now to five years ago. The math will tell you whether you’re living in a Ghost GDP or not.

Share this with someone who still thinks “the economy is fine” because the stock market is up. That’s exactly what Ghost GDP looks like from the outside.

Here is more information on some of the economic pieces mentioned earlier in the article:

Has The American Condition Improved In The Past 20 Years? The short answer is no. Regardless of which party held the White House, the conditions for the average American have not improved over the last two decades. Bailouts for banks and corporations. A declining dollar. Stagnant wages. Skyrocketing costs of living. Presidential elections are a spectacle — a ritual designed to give people just enough hope to stay engaged without changing anything. The world is run by banks and corporations, and until we understand that, voting will remain an action without true intent.

How the American Dream Died in 1973 From 1948 to 1973, productivity and wages grew together — that was the Post-WWII Social Contract. Then it broke. Nixon ended Bretton Woods, Rockefeller's OPEC triggered the oil shock, unions were systematically dismantled, and the NAIRU concept reframed unemployment from a policy failure to a policy tool. The same playbook has run ever since: world event → inflation → unemployment → workforce dilution. 1973 wasn't an accident. It was the beginning of a deliberate transfer of wealth from workers to shareholders — and the blueprint is still being used today.

AI and Unemployment: The Tech Leaders Are Proud of Destroying Jobs Tech leaders aren't hiding it anymore — they're boasting about their ability to eliminate jobs. This piece connects the 1970s corporate playbook (where unemployment was weaponized against American workers) to today's AI acceleration. LLMs aren't magic; they're the next stage of computing, deployed strategically on a population made isolated and vulnerable by a pandemic. The unorthodox truth: 80% of modern jobs exist only to serve corporate profits, not human flourishing. The roles that survive will be the ones only humans can fill — not because they're efficient, but because they touch the soul.

Wealth and Autonomy The mainstream definition of wealth is a trap. Etymologically, wealth meant well-being — abundance of happiness, fortune, and time. It was metaphysical before it became material. If money is a representation of time, then a wealthy person is one who controls their time — how it's spent, when it's spent, and for what purpose. A high salary without autonomy is poverty of a different kind. True wealth — autonomy over your time — is something no system can inflate away.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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