Last week, we detailed how the American Dream was systematically destroyed in the 1970s.

One of the most striking elements of this destruction was how corporations and government unleashed a deadly weapon - unbeknownst to the public - known as unemployment.

The argument I make is that unemployment falls under the act of democide: the intentional destruction of a population by the government.

These events are historical; they do happen, and when you can see the characteristics of democide and its cousin, menticide, they’re easily identifiable.

My thesis is: unemployment is a tool used by corporations and the government to render the masses helpless and more dependent on the state.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

How unemployment functions as a tool of democide—the intentional weakening of a population by government and corporate forces working in tandem

Why LLMs aren’t “artificial intelligence” but advanced computing deployed strategically after a pandemic left people isolated and vulnerable

The synchronistic pattern emerging across independent thinkers recognizing the same crisis—from Ted Gioia’s “10 Survival Skills” to the millennial genocide unfolding in real time

Why 80% of modern jobs serve corporate profits rather than human flourishing—and how this connects to the 1970s destruction of the American Dream

The unorthodox truth: human-to-human skills are the only roles technology cannot replace, and this moment offers humanity a chance for genuine change

The Technology That Isn’t Going Anywhere

Last week, I also penned an article titled “How to Be Human in an AI Sloppy World.” The idea behind that piece is that this technology, known as LLM - but presented as AI - is simply the newest level of computing. That’s it.

It’s been mystified as “AI,” but it’s really just the next stage of computing being accelerated on the population. And whenever anything is being accelerated, one should definitely pay attention.

When you understand this, you understand that this technology isn’t going away anytime soon.

If you understand the essence of my series on the true ruling class of America, you’ll see that corporations are in bed with government, i.e., military, pharma, and much more. So the fact that AI immediately burst on the scene and is taking the world by storm means only one thing: they’ve had this technology brewing for quite some time, but are just now choosing to deploy it.

It’s ironic when you think about it. They deploy it:

after a pandemic, after locking down people for years, after people are incredibly lonely, from being locked down, And all of a sudden, technology provides these isolated individuals with a chatbot to talk to.

This is one of the many reasons people say it wasn’t a pandemic, but a “plan-demic.”

LLMs aren’t going away. They’re here to stay. And they’re going to look to destroy our humanity - intentionally or not - which is why we need to put even more emphasis on staying human.

I’ve talked about that in multiple guides, especially my guide on the 11 truths you need to survive in this technological age. Read that guide here.

When Ideas Speak Through Multiple Voices

Synchronistically, with all of this happening, Ted Gioia published a piece just yesterday titled “10 Survival Skills in an AI-Controlled Society.” The fact that he wrote an article which is very separate from my work—yet addresses the same themes—is an example of ideas within the aether speaking to society, speaking to the zeitgeist, with that information being penned on paper to bring these ideas into reality.

In his article, Ted discusses two things that I’ve been discussing across all my publications as well.

First, the plight of millennials and Gen Z trying to get jobs in this society. He quotes people saying things like:

“I just checked my bank account and found I only have $100 left.”

Or: “I’ve been mass applying to literally everything, and I can’t even get first-round interviews.”

Or: “I put in 100 applications a day to jobs I’m overqualified for and still never get a call back.”

Or: “It’s been five months, and I’m still unemployed—I can’t find a job anywhere.”

This mirrors what I’ve called “The Millennial Genocide”—a piece where I talk about how millennials are set up to fail, how we struggle with financial insecurity, lack of direction in life, and poor health.

I’ve also written about how Gen Z is worse than you think—but then so are Boomers, Gen X, and Millennials.

“The entire generational population of America is facing this crisis, yet we put on a face and go online and show that everything is normal.”

This is the deception that we play on ourselves, which society enforces subtly.

Second, Ted discusses the fact that our tech leaders are boasting about their ability to destroy jobs. From his article:

“And even a degree from a high status institution doesn’t guarantee success. Some 23% of Harvard Business School graduates are still unemployed three months after getting their degree. Back in 2022, that number was just 10%. It’s no better at Stanford, according to the Los Angeles Times: Stanford computer science graduates are discovering their degrees no longer guarantee jobs as AI coding tools now outpace entry-level programmers. Tech companies are replacing 10 junior developers with just two experienced engineers and an AI agent capable of equivalent productivity. This problem isn’t going away. Our tech leaders are actually boasting about their ability to destroy jobs—they’re proud of it.”

The Unorthodox Truth

What I want to do with this article is paint the reality that this harsh, cold experience is the fact of life, the reality of life, the unorthodox truth of life: your corporations and your government will look to destroy you to make a profit.

Only when you realize this is the world we live in can you truly prepare.

One of my favorite quotes in life is this: “You cannot play fair in an unfair world.” We live in an unfair world designed to profit off of you, the individual. I’ve talked about this in my article on how the system was designed to extract from you. Once you realize this, only then can you begin to play the game appropriately.

“You cannot play fair in an unfair world.”

In his article, Ted lists 10 skills needed to thrive in this AI-sloppy world. His subtitle reads: “Why don’t they teach these in college?” This here is another example where having an accurate view of reality comes into play.

College was never designed to teach students to become better individuals. College and school as a whole existed to indoctrinate students—to have them become members of society who never questioned society. Don’t take my word for it. Take New York’s four-time Teacher of the Year, John Taylor Gatto’s words, which I discuss in my book An Unorthodox Truth. You can read the excerpt titled “The Origins of Modern Education.”

This is simply the reality of our world. Until we truly understand this, only then can we maneuver accurately around it.

Connecting the Threads: From the 70s to Today

Going back to the tech leaders boasting about their ability to destroy jobs, this is where I tie it back to the destruction of the American Dream in the 70s and the use of unemployment as a tool.

In our modern world, I’ve detailed how 80% of jobs serve no human value; they exist only to increase the profits of corporations and investors.

This is a fact I really want you, the reader, to come to terms with.

Think about it: eight out of ten people you know—yourself likely included—are probably working jobs that have no human benefit. The jobs that do carry human benefit are roles like education, health, and similar fields. Instead, most people work jobs that primarily serve corporate goals: IT, investments, technology, finance, and so on.

If we go back to the 70s, when we detailed how big business attacked the American people, we see that big business has one goal: profits. I intuitively came to this realization back in September 2024. But during this recent inflation series - where I talk about how inflation is robbery - I’m able to show, and the audience is able to see, that in the 70s, big business adopted two core mentalities:

The only goal for business is profit. Social responsibility is out of scope of big business.

I know it’s sounding repetitive at this point, but for those new here, this is the harsh reality of our world. Only by coming to terms with this can we hope to make a difference and live our version of reality.

Where Human Skills Will Thrive

There will be a lot of jobs replaced by technology. Menial jobs that can be automated can and should be replaced by technology; this is simply a facet of life. From the printing press to phones, technology has been good and bad, but ultimately, it does make things more efficient. The pickup and utilization of that technology is always up to the people, but ultimately it makes things more efficient - and these are where jobs will be lost.

Examples: note-taking, transcribing, etc. These are roles that technology can do.

But what technology cannot do is touch the soul. Only humans can do that.

LLMs can imitate it to the best of their ability, but it’s not the same. There’s something beautiful about the human essence that makes those who encounter it want to revel in it. By bringing back humanity into our daily lives, that is how one can survive in this new era.

Human-to-human roles are what I see thriving in this new function of society. Ted mentions hands-on skills - plumber, landscaper, and so on. This is true, and it’s a growing field for two reasons:

It’s in short supply because technocrats like Bill Gates used their billions to push STEM education for 20 years - only to now pivot to AI. AI will not be able to perform these hands-on skills anytime soon. High-tech robotics remains the stuff of science fiction. We’re still waiting for flying cars.

Within this hands-on skills field is where humanity will thrive. Since 80% of jobs exist only for corporations and investors, if we can return to and maximize those 20% of jobs that are human-focused—hands-on skills, critical health, and education—this is where one can make a true and vital impact.

One good example: tutors. Nowhere do I see parents having an LLM tutor their child. Parents would rather hire a tutor with great people skills, empathy, and listening abilities - someone looking to further their child’s thinking skills. Parents seeking to develop their children’s minds will always choose a human with a genuine connection over a machine that simulates it.

The Choice Before Us

LLMs are here to make things more efficient—but at the cost of jobs and livelihoods, while continuing to waste human resources like water to operate. Yet this junction gives humanity a chance for change.

We can either wake up to the deception of the past decades and realize that it’s up to us to make a change for ourselves, or we can continue to put our hope in dreams, given to us by the ruling class, that have then been systematically destroyed by the ruling class.

The choice, as always, is forever ours.

But with all the AI slop being pushed onto the people, only the true divine spark of humanity will shine through.

Takeaways

Unemployment is a weapon, not a byproduct. The same playbook from the 1970s—world event, inflation, unemployment, workforce dilution—is being deployed again, this time with AI as the accelerant.

LLMs aren’t artificial intelligence—they’re advanced computing deployed at a strategic moment. After a pandemic left people isolated and lonely, they were given chatbots for companionship. The timing is not coincidental.

80% of jobs serve corporate profits, not human flourishing. Only 20% of work directly contributes to essential human needs like health, education, and community.

Tech leaders are openly celebrating job destruction. When Harvard MBAs face 23% unemployment and Stanford CS graduates can’t find work, the promise of education-as-path-to-success has been exposed as hollow.

Human-to-human skills are the only roles technology cannot replace. Hands-on skills, tutoring, caregiving, and any work that requires genuine human connection will thrive while automation consumes the rest.

The divine spark is your competitive advantage. What makes humans irreplaceable isn’t efficiency—it’s the soul. LLMs can imitate but never replicate genuine human essence.

Next Steps

Audit your current work against the 80/20 framework. Is your job serving human flourishing or corporate extraction? Be honest with yourself about where your labor actually goes. Identify one human-centered skill you can develop. Whether it’s hands-on skills (plumbing, landscaping, repair), caregiving skills (tutoring, health support), or creative skills that require genuine human connection—begin building something AI cannot replicate. Recognize the pattern. If you’ve read “How the American Dream Died in 1973,” you already know this playbook. World event → inflation → unemployment → workforce dilution. We’re living through iteration two.

P.S. — This time period we’re living in was foretold 100 years ago by the great philosopher Rudolf Steiner. He spoke of the spirit of technology sweeping the world, and we’re seeing that now. It helps when you know what’s coming so you can be prepared, especially when they try to trick you with deception.

If you’re interested in understanding this esoteric, metaphysical dimension of reality, become a paid subscriber and check out my Esoteric Wisdom section. You can start with these three articles:

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe

