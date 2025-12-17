The Mystification A simple computer or circuit board Shrouded in fog, smoke, and mystical clouds

We’re at an interesting point in the human journey.

In the past couple of years, one of the greatest tools of creation has been released: Large Language Models (LLMs).

But it’s been mystified.

There’s so much noise around LLMs that it confuses the masses about what’s actually occurring here. What we’re talking about is LLM, a new and more powerful way of computer processing.

But we’ve mystified it and called it AI. Artificial Intelligence.

What’s interesting with this phenomenon is that this new way of computing has been so clouded by narrative that the majority of individuals—especially individuals who want to break free from systems—are not using it. They’re not getting familiar with it. They’ve fallen for the propaganda about it.

I, too, fell for that propaganda and I was influenced by it for a while.

But as I’ve learned more about reality and gotten better at reasoning and identifying fear-based narratives, I’ve come to see this for what it is: a very impactful invention.

Just like the other inventions: the printing press, the radio, and the cell phone. All of these had great ability to change the world. But due to a lack of awareness—and intention—a lot of opportunities get missed and are ultimately taken over by larger forces, e.g., governments, corporations, etc.

Modern Printing Presses

What I’ve realized is that my view of AI—better known as AC (advanced computing) —has changed over the years. I’ve become more aware. I’ve identified the propaganda. I’ve identified the fear. And when I started reasoning more clearly, I began to see AI in a new light.

AI is a tool that can be used to create. And it’s used to create more efficiently.

Large Language Models enable individuals to use technology to create things faster than ever before. And maybe those who have never created, or don’t create nowadays, can’t see how it helps.

But once you start creating, you’ll see how beneficial this is. I guarantee you your favorite influencer is using AI in some way, shape, or form.

Instead of seeing the benefits, we’ve been led to believe that AI is something we shouldn’t touch. And I would argue that narrative may be intentional, to prevent individuals from learning it while organizations master it.

Right now, we’re seeing legislation emerge. From Ron DeSantis. From Donald Trump. Who can control AI?

Well, by understanding AI, we see that it is really just the next wave of computer technology. And whoever controls computer technology can control much of the world.

It’s beneficial that we learn about this technology now. This tool can be used to create.

But be warned: Creation itself is a hell of a drug. This is the spectrum of reality. TikTok can change the world or drug the world. You need guardrails around these technologies.

And if you can walk that fine middle, you can find your way forward.

If you’re interested in AI or want to learn from my experience with it, these articles will educate you on the topic. You’ll see my transformation: from viewing it as propaganda on both sides to realizing it’s just computing, to understanding it’s powerful computing we should learn before someone else decides how we’re allowed to use it.

The question isn’t whether AI is good or bad. Nothing is good or bad. There’s only the consequence you can live with.

Without further ado, please enjoy the articles below.

SECTION 1: THE DEMYSTIFICATION

Stripping away the fear and seeing AI for what it actually is

To AI or Not AI: That Is The Question (September 2023)

Core Concept: AI isn’t the sentient monster propaganda has made it out to be—it’s a tool, and the fear surrounding it prevents people from using it effectively.

What You’ll Learn:

The difference between actual AI use and theoretical AI (what we’re told it will do vs. what it actually does)

Why AI will never become sentient or achieve iRobot-level consciousness

The “Glass Box” metaphor: your smartphone isn’t a phone—it’s a personal entertainment device that captures attention

How Huxley’s Brave New World is already here, not in 2030

The four industries that will define the future: technology, education, healthcare, and content creation

Key Takeaway: AI is simply the next evolution of technology—like Microsoft Windows 25. Refusing to learn it is like refusing to use computers. The goal isn’t to fear it or worship it, but to understand it and use it to eliminate chains so you can focus on what matters.

Why AI Is Nothing More Than Advanced Computing (April 2024)

Core Concept: AI is not intelligent—it’s the next step in computing, dressed up in mystical language to either terrify or mesmerize you.

What You’ll Learn:

Why “Artificial Intelligence” is a marketing term, not a technical reality

How AI is essentially a “fancy macro in Excel”—advanced computing that processes what you give it

The difference between actual AI (what exists) and theoretical AI (what we’re told to fear)

How COVID-19’s spread was powered by TikTok’s algorithm—demonstrating technology’s real power

Why AI can be a tool to awaken more people to truth, if used correctly

Key Takeaway: AI doesn’t create—it processes. It always needs a prompt. It’s not intelligent because intelligence requires creation. Once you see it as AC (advanced computing) rather than AI (artificial intelligence), the fear dissolves and the tool becomes useful.

SECTION 2: THE CAUTION

Real harms, real costs, real concerns

Is ChatGPT Thinking For Me? (January 2025)

Core Concept: Heavy AI use changes how you think—and not always for the better. The question is whether you control your use of AI before it controls you.

What You’ll Learn:

The subtle shift from “I research, then conclude” to “I ask AI, then receive”

Why your thoughts now instinctively go to AI before doing the actual work

The Socrates-Thamus story: writing was criticized for weakening memory and creating the illusion of wisdom—the same critique applies to AI

The balance between technology and human spirit: technology should help the human, not replace the human spirit

Practical boundaries: think first, write by hand first, read physical books, develop your idea before asking ChatGPT

Key Takeaway: Things that are vital and precious to the human spirit should be left only to the human spirit. Come up with your idea first. Let AI offer suggestions, but your initial product is what matters. The human spirit must develop the first iteration.

How AI Will Destroy The Earth (January 2025)

Core Concept: AI isn’t virtual—it’s physical. The land, water, and electricity required to power data centers are devastating the planet, and Project Stargate is accelerating the destruction.

What You’ll Learn:

The two key concepts: (1) AI is just advanced computing, and (2) this advanced computing requires massive resources to respond human-like

Land costs: 875 acres in Texas for Project Stargate—the size of Central Park

Electricity costs: A ChatGPT search consumes 10x the power of a Google search

Water costs: Data centers require drinking-quality water for cooling; Google, Microsoft, and Meta report double-digit increases in water consumption

Why the “overpopulation narrative” exists—to squeeze humans into small spaces while land is used for investments like data centers

Rudolf Steiner’s warning about Ahriman: the technocratic force that reveals itself through technology worship

Key Takeaway: If we do not say no to unchecked AI expansion, we face the fate of The Lorax—destroying our world to give the population a “thneed” they think they need. We must limit our use of AI and technology or give up our humanity.

SECTION 3: THE CAPTURE

How society is falling into unconscious use

What Is The Purpose For AI Videos? (June 2025)

Core Concept: AI-generated video technology is advancing so rapidly that within five to ten years, we may not be able to distinguish real from fake—and the implications extend far beyond Hollywood.

What You’ll Learn:

The only clear use case for hyper-realistic AI video: Hollywood and digital likeness exploitation

Predictive programming: The Congress (2013) and Black Mirror’s “Joan is Awful” foretold exactly what’s happening now

The 9/11 perception problem: only 0.00000166% of people experienced the event firsthand—the rest “saw” it through screens

Why the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act (2012) legalized propaganda distribution within the U.S.

The solution is simple: stop watching the news

Key Takeaway: This AI technology is getting so good that we won’t be able to tell what’s real and what’s not. The only defense is to sever your dependency on screen-based reality now—before the illusionary world becomes indistinguishable from the real one.

Why People Are Falling in Love With ChatGPT (July 2025)

Core Concept: ChatGPT has tapped into one of the primordial forces of human experience—language—which is why people are forming emotional bonds with it. This is by design.

What You’ll Learn:

The three primordial elements of human experience: Life (physical), Feelings, and Language

Why “Chat” is in the name: it invokes conversation, the primordial act of human connection

The technical breakdown: GPT means “Generative Pre-trained Transformer”—it mimics learning, but it’s not learning the way humans learn

How the pandemic created mass loneliness, making humans desperate for connection—even artificial connection

The communication inversion: before cell phones, 85% of conversations were in person; now 70% occur through technology

Edward Tufte’s warning: “There are only two industries that call their customers ‘users’: illegal drugs and software”

Key Takeaway: ChatGPT mimics humanity through language—one of our most primordial elements. The more aware we are of how these devices tap into fundamental human needs, the more we can resist the transhumanistic pull and maintain our humanity.

SECTION 4: THE SYNTHESIS

Holding both truths and finding intentional sovereignty

Fire in Your Hands: The Case for Using AI Intentionally (December 2025)

Core Concept: AI can turn humans dumb, or it can empower the individual who knows their purpose. The technology isn’t the variable—you are.

What You’ll Learn:

The spectrum of reality: AI is like fire—you can cook your chicken or burn your house down

The efficiency gains: a product built in five days that would have been impossible alone; a book completed with AI assistance

The guardrails that make it work: never have AI on your phone, think first before opening the chat box, get in and get out

Why this is Generation X’s “learn the internet” moment

The practical balance: use technology 2-4 hours efficiently, then live 8-12 hours with real humans in real presence

The trap of dependency: if you’re not careful, AI will think for you

Key Takeaway: AI can literally empower the individual—but only if used with intention, purpose, and guardrails. Two hours on AI allows you the remaining hours to be fully present with your family, because all the menial work society gives you is done. That’s the trade. That’s the tool. That’s fire in your hands.

RECOMMENDED READING ORDER

For Those Who Fear AI:

For Those Already Using AI But Feeling Uneasy:

Closing Thoughts

I hope these articles take you on the journey I’ve gone through.

You can see I started with fear, due to the information I was exposed to at the time. But the technology spread so rapidly that I had to get into it. And when I did, I realized: this is it. This is just computing.

You become demystified. You realize it’s just processing—dressed up in confusing language.

But as we know with everything dealing with fire, there’s good and bad. There are real environmental costs. You can become dependent on it. You can let it replace your thinking. All of these things can be true.

However, this technology is real. And it’s here. What will you do with it?

You can avoid learning it and watch as it changes the world without you. Or you can use it with understanding. Walk the middle path. The divine balance.

Because this is where our world is taking us. And I hope these articles give you the tool to travel forward: clarity.

It’s not about whether AI is good or bad. It’s just the next level of processing. And it’s pretty phenomenal.

As always, thank you for the time. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

