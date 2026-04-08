This is not the America we know and love

When I went to bed last night, all the information I was exposed to was regarding Trump bombing Iran by 7 or 8 p.m. As I woke up this morning and went for my walk, I purposely wanted to start my day right, so I avoided social media for the first 1.5 hours.

As I went on my walk and looked forward to today, the following thought came to mind: “America turns 250 this year. Is this the America the Founding Fathers would be proud of? Is this the America that Americans are proud of?”

It appears that Americans now, specifically those who stand by Trump, are forced to sit here and support the bombing of 93 million people. Just for the simple fact that these individuals have stood by Trump for so long, a few of them still choose to stand by him, even with outlandish marks made, such as eliminating so many lives. The only rebuttal that I hear from those who still side with Trump really comes down to one point: Iran is Evil, it rapes women, and they must be stopped. This point is simplistic wartime propaganda. In addition, Iran has never attacked the US unprovoked, so we have no reason to be there — except for doing what appears to be Israel’s handiwork; also known as Zionism.

The more I thought about the present situation of millions of Americans, I thought about Trump supporters at my gym. Do you really support the bombing of people just because “they’re bad” and they’ve never attacked us? In what world is that okay?

And the more I thought about it, the more I began to realize that people truly were under psychological propaganda. From 1) parasocial relationships to where people will support an individual as if they know him, 2) to cognitive dissonance, to where they’re Christians and love all people and can’t see themselves to bombing innocent civilians, but they support Trump, so it must be okay — millions are under psychological turmoil.

It was here that I asked myself, “As America turns 250 years old this year, is this country that the forefathers wanted?“ A country run by politicians and corporations, twisting the minds of the very public that it’s supposed to serve, only for financial gain.

It wasn’t until I looked in my inbox and saw the different email subjects that I realized Iran hadn’t been bombed and that some form of deal had been worked out. While that is good to see, what has this exercise done to America?

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

Why millions of Americans supporting Trump are being run by wartime propaganda — and why parasocial relationships make them unable to see it

How the Iran situation is being spun by both sides of the political spectrum, and why neither version tells the full story

Why America’s left-right seesaw has never been about what’s right for the country — and what it’s actually about

The spiritual and ideological roots of Zionism and why this is a decades-long war that’s “twisted” this so-called Christian nation’s arm

What freedom-loving Americans can actually do in this moment — and why stopping participation in a compromised system is step one

The Strain on the American Public

What we might see next might be wartime propaganda at its finest.

What we are going to see from the Right is how Trump has miraculously come in at the last hour and saved the day. Trump and team will be spun in such a positive light that this will be the narrative those entrapped in that camp tell.

But then, we’ll see the other side, which is already showing how this ceasefire is actually a win for Iran. Simplicius and Robert Reich already have articles detailing how this is favorable for Iran, but Israel and their demands might jeopardize the two-week cease-fire. From Simplicus, we read:

It is interesting that Trump in his message admits he has received Iran’s 10-point peace plan and that it can serve as a workable basis for negotiations. That is shocking because Iran’s published 10-point plan is extremely maximalist in nature and would serve as an unprecedented defeat of the United States if implemented even in part…. Others have pointed out that Trump’s admin appears to be trying to pretend they forced Iran into negotiating when in reality Iran had already openly presented its 10-point plan long ago: This is the same trick used against Russia—one that apparently only works on propagandized American audiences—wherein Russia’s openly stated demands are constantly ignored and then re-injected into the news cycle when it suits the administration’s political agenda in crafting the narrative that some new “deal” is on the table.

So, while both sides tell the story to the American people, the people — especially those supporting Trump — can still see and support Trump, claiming a victory, unaware of the potential delusion, because they don’t see both sides of the equation.

Again, this is propaganda being run on American citizens.

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Deception is Evil, But It’s Very Good

The greatest thing about this takeover was that it simply took over the country while still appearing to stay intact, so most who never look deeper can’t see the swamp — all they see is the shell of the country they knew, and everything looks okay. This is metaphysical work at its finest.

In my work, the metaphysics of voting, I talk about the Right takes the country one way, but goes all the way to the extreme, to where the masses go all the way to the Left. What’s interesting is that if the Right were to just do certain things without going to extremes, they could maintain power. But then, they do things like block the Epstein files, go to war, lose money, raise prices; of course, people are going to go to the Left.

But then, the left will simply raise prices, destroy society and families, and lockdown for fake viruses, prompting a return to the Right in four to eight years. America has become this constant seesaw — a bird navigating the same path: right some years, left some years.

Again, if one would just maintain balance in the middle, all would prosper, but both sides go to one extreme, so it’s not even about what’s right for the country; rather, it’s more about what can I do with all this power?

Americans, Be American

First things first: these are geopolitical events unfolding, and one of the greatest things I’ve learned is that they take years and decades to unfold.

Paul Cudenec’s piece on the greater Israel lets us know that those backing the formation of a greater Israel, Zionism, will wage such a war until their plans come to fruition. This is an ideology that is fueled by religious notions — and can be seen as one of the deepest invocations of spiritual warfare in this realm if one can see the difference between the God of Judaism and the God of Christianity as I detail here. Seeing this from a new perspective places many Christians at odds with many Zionists, with claims that God supports their new land. This is a decades-old war that, unfortunately, has “twisted” this “Christian Nation’s” arm, resulting in scenarios as we find ourselves in now.

Is this what the forefathers wanted? Absolutely not.

So, what then can freedom-loving Americans do?

First — awaken to the propaganda at play. Thanks to Trump’s remarks regarding “Stone Age” or “a civilization will be eliminated,” many have begun to admonish their failing support of Trump. Who knows if this latest “I’ve saved the day” campaign will get them back, but it’s safe to say that most will be turned off from the parasocial relationship they had with him.

Next — stop participating. This step was the impetus for this article because: if this is not the America that our forefathers wanted, why do we participate in the delusion? I’ve written plenty of articles as to why we should stop voting in federal elections, as I have not supported a candidate since Ron Paul. Once people understand that the system has been compromised, they realize the compromised system can only work with their support. Once you begin to sever that support, the system fails, and you can build new and innovative systems. But first, the old one must stop.

Once we begin to awaken to the propaganda and stop participating, we begin to change the culture. By changing our perspective on reality and culture, we shift our beliefs about presidential and governmental solutions, taking responsibility for our lives and our pursuit of happiness instead of letting a compromised, propagandized system do it for us. These are the steps to break free.

This is not the America that the forefathers wanted. On this 250-year celebration, it’s time we come to terms with that. We do have some action to take: educate ourselves as civilized adults and stop participating in systems that end in our demise. Once we stop giving energy outward, we can direct that energy inward, and then we can begin to change our lives, those of our families, and truly have a life with liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Takeaways

The Iran situation is being weaponized as propaganda on both the Right and the Left simultaneously — most Americans are only receiving one side of that story.

Parasocial relationships and cognitive dissonance are doing the heavy lifting for political compliance. People don’t know they’re being managed.

The left-right seesaw has never been about governing well. It’s about maximizing power while it’s yours.

Zionism is not a side issue — it is a decades-long ideological and spiritual campaign with real geopolitical consequences, including for Americans who call themselves Christians.

The single most effective act a freedom-loving American can take is withdrawing participation from a compromised system — financially, politically, and psychologically.

Next Action Items

Today: If you haven’t already, go back and read The Metaphysics of Voting on Unorthodoxy — it provides the foundational framework for why federal electoral participation is a trap, not a solution.

This week: The next time you feel pulled to react to a news cycle — pause. Ask yourself: which version of the story am I receiving? Who benefits from my reaction? That moment of pause is the beginning of deprogramming.

Ongoing: Begin the slow, intentional process of redirecting your energy inward. Stop giving attention to systems that consume it. Start directing it toward your community, your family, your actual sphere of influence. That’s where real change is built.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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