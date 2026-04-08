Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Jordan Nuttall's avatar
Jordan Nuttall
5h

And it’s the nation with the shortest peace time, for a country that’s relatively new, it’s shocking that it hasn’t spent more than 30 years without war somewhere.

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1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
Erik Olson's avatar
Erik Olson
3h

One of the very first things our founders did, was pay farmers who fought worthless continentals, exchange them for pennies on the dollar, and then pass legislation to honor the original script at an 800% increase...but if you had the original...that they literally collected from former soldiers two weeks prior. Our founders were oligarchs. Rebels against against a king to free themselves from their own debts. Then, they hired philosophers to make their actions appear noble. The loyalists were right...

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1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
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