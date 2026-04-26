Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J in veritatis inquisitione's avatar
J in veritatis inquisitione
18m

Is it that nowadays in US, public shootings have become such a common thing that nobody pays attention anymore? Has it become normalized?

Now when the president is the target it MUST be fake? I don't agree with you Franklin

Reply
Share
1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Franklin O'Kanu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture