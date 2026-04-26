image from the trump shooting

Last night, my wife and I were out. I was ordering when I looked up and asked myself, “Why is Kash Patel on TV?” I mention this because the rest of the crowd paid zero attention to what was happening in Washington and proceeded to live life.

This is how things should be.

In this article, you’ll learn:

Why the DC shooting has all the hallmarks of a staged psyop — and why that’s worth noting without losing sleep over it

How the NASA connection fits into the pattern

The difference between official narratives, official conspiracies, and unorthodox narratives — and why that framework matters right now

Why the real win isn’t exposing the psyop — it’s not letting it consume you

How to stay informed without becoming a casualty of the information war

Just Recently

I mentioned that a psyop was occurring two days ago, but even I didn’t think it would be this.

Warning: Major Psyop Approaching Franklin O'Kanu · Apr 24 Warning: If you follow my Substack, the information you read contains mature content — about history, science, economics, religion, and more — that may not be suitable for some audiences. Read full story

But here’s what we’ve seen:

There was a shooting in DC — which people say is fake. I said the Trump shooting last year was fake. The caught shooter just happens to be tied to NASA, which I just mentioned here

The Feedback

Now, what’s going to be super interesting is that, even though this looks extremely staged, what will occur is that major influencers will push on the validity of this. I’m curious to see if they will discuss how many people consider it to be staged.

This is literally why I discuss how to tell the difference between official narratives, official conspiracies, and unorthodox narratives.

3 Key Methods to Decode Official, Conspiracy, and Unorthodox Narratives Franklin O'Kanu · July 11, 2024 In an archived article, I wrote about the concept of ‘information’ from a metaphysical perspective in that it contains the energy of potentiality. To better expound upon that, the idea is that the phenomenon of information is the very energetic fabric and material essence of reality. Read full story

I don’t know if this is the big psyop I was thinking, maybe something bigger is to come, but hey —

a psyop, strategic tension operation did occur, and 2) so glad people are simply questioning the narrative — and not letting it waste their time.

Psyops do happen. They are a part of society. Understanding them is key so you can move about your day.

Takeaways:

The DC shooting carries the signatures of a staged event — the NASA connection being the most notable thread worth watching

Major influencers will likely validate the official story; the more telling signal is whether they acknowledge public skepticism

The three-narrative framework (official / conspiracy / unorthodox) is your tool for processing events like this without being manipulated by any layer of it

Psyops are designed to capture your attention and emotional energy — not engaging them fully is a form of resistance

The population that goes on living their lives isn’t asleep — they’re modeling the correct response

Next action items:

Revisit the three-narrative framework before reacting to any breaking news event — identify which layer is being activated in you

Notice which major influencers validate this story uncritically and adjust your trust calibration accordingly

Track the NASA thread — what was said before, what’s being said now, and whether those two things are being connected publicly

Practice the “crowd at the restaurant” standard: be informed, not consumed

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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