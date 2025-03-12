I don’t know about you guys, but I had an eventful day yesterday.

Yesterday — which just happened to be the 5th anniversary of the pandemic — I was busy arguing with people on Threads about the death in the measles case.

Imagine if Fauci were still in power, the US would be locked down by now.

On threads, it was amazing to see how mean people were online. For background, the Atlantic posted this post about a death in the case, and I responded by asking if we know for a fact she died of measles.

What was funny was the amount of people who came after me with silly names and remarks.

When I say funny, I mean that in the purest of things, as their remarks were quite funny. It’s interesting to see when people disagree but can’t bring their argument down, so they resort to name-calling. I found it so refreshing to respond with love. It was amazing.

People come so hard that you have to show them kindness.

If one were to look at the platform of threads, maybe it may be my algorithm, but you’d think the paradigm or the zeitgeist was spreading that measles was a deadly disease again.

And the reason for this spread is because of lack of vaccination. Ironically, they forget to mention that the measles vaccine can cause measles. The media narrative is very apparent.

I actually read the article from the Atlantic, and I realized that the child who died was on a ventilator. I commented on how we could rule out if the ventilator was the cause of death. Then all I hear is, “Correlation is not causation.”

Then I mentioned that correlation is the first step in causation—as I’ve mentioned here. What occurred next? Silence.

By 1960 — before the vaccine’s introduction — improvements in sanitation and nutrition had eliminated 98% of measles deaths.

One of the biggest things that are getting lost here in the noise is that measles deaths were practically eliminated before the vaccine. This fact is not undisputable.

Unfortunately, it’s sad to see an influx of false narratives and misinformation concerning measles and its deadly nature. Many articles, including Rubella’s, have disproven this fact.

So, too, has the narrative on polio and SIDS as well.

However, the Atlantic is infiltrating the zeitgeist on a grand scale, and it seems to be taking effect — the “pandemonium appears to spread.”

So today, I want to dive into the specifics of the death and break it down.

America’s “First Measles’s Death” In a Decade

Let’s start with the quote from the article:

“Peter’s daughter had been sick for three weeks. The family knew it was measles. He said they took her to the hospital at one point, and she was given cough medicine. “That’s it,” he recalled. “They just say, ‘Go home.’ They don’t want to help us. They say, ‘It’s just normal; go home.’” (A spokeswoman for the Seminole Hospital District declined to comment, citing privacy laws.) It wasn’t normal, though. Her condition continued to deteriorate, so they brought her back to the doctors. “She just kept getting sicker and sicker,” he told me. “Her lungs plugged up.” Her heart rate and blood pressure dropped, and the doctors put her on a ventilator. “We were there Saturday ’til Monday, three days … and then it was worse, very bad.” Peter shook his head and stared at the ground. He said his daughter died on Tuesday night from pneumonia, which is a common infection in severe measles cases.”

These are the facts that stuck out to me from this article:

Number 1: These statements are from the father, not the doctor, not the hospital, but from the father. We’re treating this as the ultimate source of truth and building narratives around it. More concrete evidence is needed here.

Number 2: What happened at the initial visit? Why would the father state that the hospital didn’t want to help? Was this negligence on the hospital’s part?

Number 3: “Her lungs plugged up.” This quote is very visual and plays an important role in telling the story. We can see an image of our lungs “plugging up,” but the fact of the matter is that this is the story from a father’s perspective, not a medical professional’s.

Number 4: Doctors put her on a ventilator. Ding, ding, ding! This point here is what I argue needs more focus on.

The Atlantic states that her heart rate and blood pressure dropped, and then the doctors put her on the ventilator. With this course of action, the reader visually sees:

heart rate dropping, blood pressure dropping, A ventilator is used to help,

But the reality is that we don’t know when ventilator use came into play.

The Atlantic has given just enough details for the reader to fill in the blanks in their head about what happened. However, the reader’s image is likely unlikely.

Ventilator use can result in a severe drop in heart rate and blood pressure. Sepsis or a secondary bacterial infection could warrant such a drastic drop, but we haven’t heard of either. All we hear of is severe pneumonia, and the public fills in the gap in the mind.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is narrative war at its finest. We’ve seen it time and time again, and when you begin to study it, you can see the trails of crucial information missing at play, leaving the audience to tell the story themselves.

This reason is why I created the guide, 3 key methods to decode official narratives.

Unfortunately, at least from what’s seen on Threads, many don’t look too deep into things and take the official narrative as gold. Sad to say that some of the “truthers” also seem to be doing the same.

The truth of the matter is that the media appears to be fueling a campaign to increase vaccination rates with the MMR vaccine. The MMR vaccine is the vaccine that has been associated with autism. From my works, we see a direct correlation between vaccine creation and autism, along with other diseases as well, i.e., SIDS.

Just this year, a study from Florida showed that vaccinations were a severe factor in neurodevelopment in children.

At this point in the game, the information is out there. It’s up to people to decide how they want to use that information to direct their lives.

Share

Conclusion

To close, I want to touch on the esoteric nature of things. Five years ago, the world was plunged into a ritualistic occurrence with the pandemic.

I use the word ritual because many of the things done had no physical purpose but served a metaphysical purpose. Just like daylight savings time has no purpose, it makes me wonder if there’s a ritual here as well.

Some of the rituals performed during the pandemic included masking. As I wrote here, masking has no purpose as it is embedded with deep spirituality.

Then there’s the six-foot piece and other protocols that served no purpose except obedience.

The ultimate sign was the injection of foreign substances into one’s body, and we all know how that turned out. And we’re seeing that again today.

The article ends with the author and a friend getting their boosters for MMR. I’m hearing parents are looking to vaccinate their newborns with MMR as early as six months.

Hopefully, this narrative is only contained within the public domain, and most people in real life don’t bat an eyelid at this false paradigm.

However, this article provides an unorthodox perspective on these events from Texas.

Welcome to the Unorthodox Truth of our Reality.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Call To Action

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee

Related Articles