RFK Jr. and Donald Trump

“The same industry that paid billions in fines for lying about opioids now wants you to trust them on vaccines. Think about that.”

The Internet Is on Fire Right Now

If you’ve been on Threads today, you’ve probably noticed the chaos. The vaccine debate is raging once again, and I’ve spent the better part of the day battling misinformation (or, more accurately, mainstream disinformation).

Why now? A measles outbreak might be fueling some of the panic, but the real reason is something much bigger: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has just been tapped as the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

And suddenly, the internet is collectively losing its mind.

But before we dive into what this actually means, let’s set the record straight. Here’s what I’ve covered so far on vaccines:

For example, from my article on SIDS, we see the following:

The takeaway?

Vaccines inject chemicals into newborns.

These chemicals come with serious side effects—including death.

So how did we forget this? Why is it so hard for people to see what’s right in front of them?

If you still believe vaccines are completely safe, you’re either blind or naïve—a concept I covered in my article on adolescent naivete.

The Fraud in Medicine Is Nothing New

This isn’t just about vaccines. The corruption of medicine has been well-documented:

Big Pharma’s Clinical Trial Deception – I’ve written about how their trials are designed to hide negative data.

Medical Editors Who Quit in Protest – Top medical professionals have walked away because they couldn’t stand the fraud any longer.

At this point, if you’ve followed my work and still don’t see how vaccines are being protected at all costs, you’re making a conscious choice to remain ignorant.

And here’s where the defenders of the narrative always throw out their favorite line:

“Correlation is not causation!” — Let’s talk about that real quick.

Correlation and Causation

The problem with the phrase “correlation does not equal causation” isn’t the principle itself—it’s how it’s used.

In a vacuum, it’s a valid caution: just because two things occur together doesn’t automatically mean one causes the other.

But in the real world, patterns exist for a reason.

When skeptics point out a correlation that challenges the mainstream narrative, the phrase is weaponized to dismiss evidence without actually engaging with it.

The assumption is that just because causation isn’t “proven” in a controlled experiment, the correlation must be meaningless. That’s an intellectually lazy stance.

In reality, causation is often inferred through correlation—that’s how science, history, and basic reasoning work. If two variables move together consistently over decades, especially when one precedes the other, it demands serious investigation.

Dismissing every inconvenient correlation is an excuse to avoid critical thinking.

Take the rise in autism rates alongside the expansion of childhood vaccination schedules.

The establishment says, “That’s just correlation,” as if that alone is an argument.

But if autism was rare for decades, then suddenly spikes in lockstep with an increasing vaccine schedule, that’s not something you can just wave away.

At the very least, it raises legitimate questions. Yet instead of answering those questions, they shut the conversation down with a statistical loophole.

But the real hypocrisy is when they do the exact opposite. They have no issue treating correlation as causation when it suits them.

Climate change models rely on correlation.

Pharmaceutical efficacy claims often rest on observational studies—correlation-based research.

Public health policies use correlation constantly.

But when someone questions vaccines, food additives, EMFs, or any other institutional sacred cow, suddenly correlation means nothing.

The reality is, causation is rarely a single-step process. It often involves a chain of influences, environmental factors, and individual susceptibility.

But when multiple independent data points keep pointing in the same direction, you don’t just ignore them because someone repeats a convenient catchphrase.

Dismissing correlation outright is a refusal to think deeper. It’s a way to shut down inquiry rather than engage with evidence. And the fact that this phrase is deployed selectively—depending on whether or not the conclusion is politically or financially acceptable—tells you everything you need to know about why it’s a lie.

Remember, How to Lie with Statistics— is a book, by the way, that Bill Gates has been conveniently photographed with.

Let’s stop being naive. First, we must wake up to the naivety.

A Population Programmed to Be Naïve

I can’t say I’m surprised. We’re dealing with a population that has been conditioned not to think critically for decades. The ability to recognize patterns and ask deeper questions has been systematically erased through education and media programming.

Want proof? Read my article on The Origins of Education—it’s all by design.

RFK as HHS Secretary—Will Anything Change?

So, what does RFK Jr.’s appointment mean?

His nomination has been controversial from the start, and now, the vaccine conversation has hit the mainstream.

With Zuckerberg making moves toward actual free speech and other platforms loosening their grip on certain discussions, we have a window of opportunity.

A chance to expose one of pharma’s most protected assets: vaccines.

The zeitgeist has shifted—but will it actually lead to change? Will RFK truly expose the pharmaceutical industry?

Let’s be honest.

I’m not holding my breath.

At best, we might see some push toward diet-based health solutions—a step in the right direction but far from tackling the real issues: vaccines, chemtrails, and the entire fraudulent medical-industrial complex.

But here’s where we can win:

The conversation is happening. The fact that this topic is even being debated on social media at this scale is a sign of cracks forming in the establishment’s carefully constructed narrative.

For years, they’ve controlled the flow of information. Dissenting voices were silenced, banned, or labeled as "misinformation." But now? The resistance is growing. The questions are louder. More people are waking up.

This is our opportunity.

The establishment thrives on deception and manufactured consensus. The more we expose the contradictions, the more we force these conversations into the mainstream, the harder it becomes for them to keep the truth buried.

They want to make this moment just another fleeting debate.

We can make it a turning point.

Unlock Deeper Truths—Join Unorthodoxy Today

If this article opened your eyes, imagine what’s behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want you to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to hidden knowledge, suppressed insights, and deep-dive research you won’t find anywhere else.

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Want to support independent thought? Leave a tip and help fuel this mission. Every bit helps keep these investigations going.

Buy Me Coffee

Thank you for your time. Stay sharp, stay questioning.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu