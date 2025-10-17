A note before we begin: This article is based on a podcast I recorded as part of my Esoteric Wisdom series—raw, unfiltered exploration of spiritual truth as I discover it in real time.

What you’re about to read is a condensed, fortified version of that recording. The full podcast contains all the raw emotion, the spontaneous discoveries, the moment I first connected these dots and realized the mathematical language hidden within the spiritual.

If you want the complete experience—the unedited journey, the pauses where it all clicked, the full unfiltered reaction—become a paid subscriber to access the podcast archive.

But the article below will give you the core revelation: How angels and angles might be the same thing—and what that means for the reality we’re building.

Angels and Angles

There’s a concept I’ve been carrying with me for quite some time, one that’s recently resurfaced with renewed clarity. It’s about angels and angles.

As a child, there were certain words I would just spell differently. The word “blessing,” for instance, I might have spangled with two e’s versus one e and two s’s. One word I still struggle with from time to time, mixing up the spelling even nowadays, is “angles” and “angels.”

I imagine you may have encountered this too. It’s just a-n-g—both start with a-n-g. Then it’s l-s versus l-e, or rather, e-l. Two different things. Angels and angles.

But what if they’re not different at all? What if angles and angels are actually the exact same thing?

The Mathematical Reality We Inhabit

The perspective I’m coming with is this: we’ve already somewhat established that we live in a mathematical reality. Numbers are everywhere, math is everywhere. The Egyptians would say ma’at—divine order. This is where we got our ancient math from: the Moors. The Muslim Moors gave us arithmetic, geometry. The idea is that there is a divine order to things.

Sacred Geometry in Nature

This divine order gives us the understanding that there’s energy, a mathematical precision in everything—even our thoughts. Everything has energy, and it may have a mathematical component to it. It’s hard to establish fully, but let’s continue with this thought process.

When Angels Become Angles

With this background, consider: when we’re really talking about angels, are we somewhat discussing angles? From a geometry perspective, you need the right angles for things to balance. This idea ties directly into truth, sound logic, and reason. Your reasoning must be sound for it to hold weight, for a foundation to be built upon it.

These concepts have a physical, reality-building nature to them, but there’s also the geometry aspect—the angle of placement of things so that they can balance. This piece really ties into the idea of masonry, of building things. Yes, there are stone masons who build, but then you also have the organization of Masons.

As we receive insights and impartations from the angels—the heavenly praises—these reflect themselves mathematically as the right angle, the right equation, the right precision. I’ve always said this: principles build realities. Anything that’s a principle must have a solid foundation.

The Pyramid as Sacred Geometry

When I think about this concept of angels and angles, what comes to mind is the Great Pyramid. It is a four-cornered object, but it has three sides, and it points at the top. It’s a shape, but it’s not a square. It’s a divine triangle—the Trinity. The arrow is built in this triangular way, this pyramid way. It has force, but it has a pointed entry to it.

The Duality: Angels and Archons

Just as there are angels, there are archons. Angels provide us the right angles. Archons provide the wrong angles to things. Consider even the right angle to look at something versus the wrong angle—the right perspective versus the wrong perspective.

With either or, we are then builders. And this is where the question emerges: What future are we building? What physical world are we building, built off of the spiritual geometry that we’ve been given? What angle are we seeing things from—the angels or the archons?

To Be Continued

This is an idea I’m looking to develop further. More to come.

Overall, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee