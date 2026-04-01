Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
5d

Isnt anxiety 'just' an emotion?

If yes. Then Jung has a feasible solution and DSM 5 or 6 will not have any real solution at all.

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