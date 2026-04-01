Angst by Alfred Kubin

Anxiety is the number one disease our society is facing.

It presents itself in so many ways, capturing our thoughts and using precious mental energy as we consistently try to fight it.

Some years back, I recall working out with a fellow pharmacist, and during our conversation, we talked about life, fears, etc. I mentioned to him that I constantly think of having a heart attack and dying young. He mentioned this was a form of anxiety: this consistent worry of a worst-case scenario. Seeing that he was a mental health pharmacist, he had some background to speak on that.

I never saw myself as an anxious individual, and ever since then, I just moved throughout life. I have had some experiences of severe anxiety and panic attacks — which I will detail in a future podcast — but these typically come with substances involved. So, as these worst-case scenarios would flood my mind daily, I would think of them as normal and go through life wrestling with them — but overall, in a positive, happy state of mind.

It wasn’t until I took time to watch this Academy of Ideas video that I gained total clarity of what anxiety is, the pull it had over my life, how to overcome it, and much, much more.

I released a podcast this past weekend, as I was just overcome with elation and excitement upon learning what this mental energy was. I will be writing more about this, but in this piece, I want to talk about some of the critical lessons I learned from the video. This topic of anxiety is one that I have another article on, but here, let’s discuss the critical first lessons learned from this video. Below is the podcast for your reference.

One thing to note: we live in the perfect conditions for an anxious society, but because we don’t recognize anxiety, we call it normal. This is the great trap of our civilization. This is another example of what I mean when I say the great spirits that tormented humanity are still here — we’ve just been lied to and told they don’t exist. They very well exist and have been called many names — even demons, as I discussed here. But until we can see clearly what our ancestors knew, what religions and philosophies tell us, only then will we be able to vanquish such metaphysical forces.

The Academy of Ideas (AOI) is one of the four recommendations I have on this channel. Videos like these are why. The information can truly turn your life around, and for that — to them — I say thank you.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why modern society has been systematically conditioned toward anxiety — and why most people mistake it for normal

The two-pathway model of fear: what flash fears are, why they trigger, and what happens when your reasoning mind fails to intervene

Why fighting anxiety makes it worse — and what the ancient metaphor of quicksand reveals about the nature of this force

How anxiety connects to the broader metaphysical frameworks we’ve explored here at Unorthodoxy — the trickster, delusions of grandeur, and the panopticon of social media

The effective and simple practice for redirecting anxious energy into something vitalizing

Predisposed To Anxiety

Some may know, some may not know this, but I lost my mother when I was 18. I’ve touched on this in my article on Cancer.

Since I was already an adult, I don’t think it impacted me as strongly, per se. I feel as if I was able to still move forward in life. I framed it as now I have a guardian angel, and that gave me a positive outlook on things and propelled me forward. There were moments of sadness and grieving that would come from time to time that I would sit with, but it wasn’t debilitating, and I moved through my day. But what I realized then and over time was that I was one of a few people in the world who had lost a parent young.

Ideally and normally, people grow up with both parents until old age eventually passes them by, so to be a child/adult when this occurs does bring an individual close enough to death — i.e., death can happen to someone you know and love — and so since it’s so close to home, the seeds begin to be planted: maybe it can happen to me.

It wasn’t until I had my first panic attack in December 2019 — right before the pandemic — that those seeds that were planted a decade ago began to grow and start to drum louder and louder over the years.

Two points that I learned from the AOI video were that:

As you get older, you are more exposed to anxiety, and If you’ve suffered a close loss, you’re also more predisposed to anxiety.

From their article, we read:

“Research suggests that some people are genetically predisposed to anxiety sensitivity – that is, by temperament they are more likely to fear the sensations of fear and anxiety. For others, anxiety sensitivity develops over time as a conditioned response to life’s uncertainty. For example, a significant number of individuals develop generalized anxiety disorder after the age of 40. Many report that, in witnessing other people experience serious illness, loss, or tragedy, they become acutely aware of their own vulnerability. And in the wake of this realization, negative thoughts and uncomfortable sensations that were once dismissed begin to feel like credible signs of real danger.”

Those two were my story — but I’ve come to realize it’s also yours.

You may not have lost a parent, but since the past five years, society has been predisposed to anxiety. During the pandemic and onwards, we’ve seen people dying all across our screens. Policies, due to political mandates, were enacted that led to people losing their livelihoods. Not only were new medical guidelines killing people that we knew, not only were jobs also being lost in a crashing market, sowing doubts of instability and security, an obsessive-compulsive disorder also grew in the general public over an invisible virus.

Whether you know it or not, or whether anxiety debilitates you or not, the grounds have been sewn for anxiety to spread, and while it may affect some more than others, simply due to increase in time (age), or knowing loss of life — and then having a society that broadcasts that daily with every screen, nook, and cranny, our anxiety level has increased.

Some more than others.

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The Fear of Fear Itself

The biggest lesson that opened my eyes to this disease was understanding the power that stimuli have in our world. This actually leads to the primitive mind, something else that I’m working on as well.

The takeaway here is that when we experience any stimulus that alerts us to something happening, as we move through the world, our brains generate rapid-fire worst-case scenarios in response to perceived threats. This concept is known as a flash fear. It is a primitive feature that kept our ancestors alive. But the problem is that in modern life, not every flash fear needs to be taken seriously. These flashes can be assessed and released, which leads us to what I call the calculated mind.

This is the modern mind that has grown in the last millennia and has learned to calculate and rationalize stimuli in our world.

However, if one is not conscious of these two aspects of the psyche, these flash fears never get properly addressed, and what occurs is that we now develop the fear of fear itself. And so — since we don’t know how to deal with fear and if we don’t know how to rationalize it — anxiety takes these fears and builds them up, constructing entire narratives out of raw fear signals.

Some of my favorite quotes from the passage on this piece were:

“To understand the fear of fear that underlies anxiety disorders, we must briefly summarize two distinct pathways which our mind uses to detect and respond to potential threats.

The first pathway is primitive and unconscious and generates what is known as a “first fear” or “flash fear”. This fear is a reflexive response to stimuli and activates the body’s fight, flight, or freeze response. Flash fears are often false positives in the sense that they are triggered by harmless stimuli or situations which do not pose real and present danger. After a flash fear is triggered, a second, conscious pathway evaluates what in the environment activated the initial surge of alarm. When no immediate danger exists, the function of this conscious pathway is to subdue the flash fear and deactivate the fight, flight, or freeze response. It does so by interpreting the experience as non-threatening. When we suffer from an anxiety disorder, this conscious pathway does not function properly. Instead of subduing false alarm flash fears, it responds to the sensation of fear as evidence that we are in danger. It reacts to the presence of a flash fear, with more fear – a second fear – which adds fuel to the fear-fire.

As a few examples of anxiety sensitivity in action, an intrusive thought that a headache might be caused by a tumor is treated as evidence of an impending health catastrophe. The worries “What if I lose my job?”, or “What if touching that door handle gave me a terrible disease?”, or “What if my child not answering my text means he is in trouble”, are treated as signs of real and present danger. Thoughts and sensations that others brush aside as unlikely are experienced as forecasts of reality. Anxiety sensitivity, in other words, creates the illusion of danger, which is why anxious thoughts are so “sticky” – that is, they do not go away and are impossible to ignore.

“One of the most distressing aspects of anxious thinking is that fearful thoughts feel like they predict future events…”, explain Seif and Winston. “Anxious thinking makes no distinction between fears that are triggered by catastrophic images in the mind and fears that are triggered by actual danger…Approaching panic, thoughts feel outright dangerous. They feel like facts. This is anxious thinking, and it is the altered state of consciousness that many patients will experience.” — Martin Seif and Sally Winston, What Every Therapist Needs to Know About Anxiety Disorders

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Quicksand and Trickster

From the metaphysical perspective, I really enjoyed how they described anxiety as quicksand. If you’ve ever struggled with anxious thoughts such as the images and flash scenarios, you know what it’s like to try to reason and fight your way out, only to feel it pulling you further in. I’ve always asked myself: why does this keep getting stronger the more I fight it?

I’ve had full conversations with my own anxiety and thought: What kind of scenario is this even? Anxiety constructs elaborate, convincing worst-case realities out of nothing. This connects directly to what I’ve discussed in the Social Media Panopticon piece and in “Delusions of Grandeur” — the mind’s capacity to build fictional narratives and then live fully inside them. Anxiety is one of the most powerful engines of this mental process. It is a mythical force that everyone deals with.

But now I understand. That’s the nature of quicksand. Struggling makes it worse.

“In this way anxiety disorders are akin to being caught in quicksand; the more we follow our instinct to do what feels natural – to struggle against anxiety – the deeper we sink in the abyss.”

In many metaphysical works, there is no Devil, there is no Evil, there is but a trickster, an illusory. This deceiver can certainly lead to evil and deception, but its role is to trick and deceive. And once you know the delusions, you’ve won half the battle.

Taming the Dragon with Courage

I have more to write about, so I will finish up tomorrow for my paying subscribers, but here is one of the biggest takeaways: All of this anxiety, all of these racing thoughts, is ultimately just energy. Raw, misdirected energy — coming from that primitive source.

And energy can be redirected.

The question is: how do you tame it? The answer from the series is offensively simple: bring it on.

Don’t fight it. Don’t suppress it. Just bring it on. Say it out loud. What is the worst-case scenario? Name it. Because the moment you do that, you invite your reasoning mind into the conversation and when you do so, you realize that whatever scenario is in your mind, it is highly improbable. I’ll be discussing much more about this tomorrow, but also being mindful of substances or changes in your body play a key role as well: I had some coffee. I’m in a hurry. This is an anxious response — not a prophecy. And by naming it and calling it, you can deal with it as that, simply an anxious response.

Reasoning is the act of merging both the primitive and the calculated parts of the psyche; hence, why I call it the language of the gods.

When you adopt this mentality towards life, to bring it on, you adopt that ancient, primordial instinct of taking life by the horns. You realize the age-old lesson that this journey of life is one between opportunity and danger, and when you come to terms with that and choose that every single moment, you will face life and take on the opportunity; you take all that anxious energy and perform an alchemy on it, turning it into pure, vitalizing energy. You tame that dragon within and use it to carry you on your journey throughout life.

Fascinating work by AOI, and this only touches the surface. I’ll be finishing up on this tomorrow for my paying subscriber, and I’ll be releasing a podcast detailing my most vivid anxiety attacks and disorders. The fact that our brain computes them as real and factual is literally a delusion of grandeur.

I’ll leave you with this quote from Jim Rohn, which I heard yesterday. Paraphrasing, it reads “The goal is to let life touch you, not to kill you, but to touch you. You never know what that experience might bring.”

“The goal is to let life touch you, not to kill you, but to touch you. You never know what that experience might bring.”

We were born to live. Born to be free. Born to be wild with righteous energy. This is the journey of life. The great deceiver is still here with humanity, but it’s up to us to take that energy and make it righteous, so it can propel us to greater heights in life.

I see so clearly and will document more on this to come.

Takeaways

Anxiety is not weakness — it is a primitive survival mechanism that has misfired in the modern world

Two predisposing factors are age and proximity to loss; the pandemic accelerated both across the entire population

Flash fears are false positives; anxiety disorders occur when the reasoning mind fails to subdue them and instead amplifies them with a second layer of fear

Anxiety builds elaborate fictional realities — this connects directly to the mind’s broader capacity for delusion, as explored in “Delusions of Grandeur”

Struggling against anxiety, like struggling in quicksand, makes it worse; the trickster feeds on resistance

The antidote is courageous engagement: name the worst case, invite the reasoning mind, and redirect the energy rather than suppressing it

Next Action Items

Watch the Academy of Ideas video referenced in this piece — set aside uninterrupted time, treat it as coursework Begin noticing flash fears as they arise today — simply observe them without acting on or suppressing them Practice naming worst-case scenarios out loud; notice how quickly the reasoning mind deflates them once verbalized Reflect on your predisposing factors — age, proximity to loss, pandemic exposure — not to dwell, but to understand where your baseline sits Read (or re-read) “Delusions of Grandeur” alongside this piece to see how the DMN and anxiety connect

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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Notes And References