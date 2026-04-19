By this point in the journey, you should understand how the pscyhoid realm impacts the inner, but more specifically, the outer material realm. By this stage, you should be able to see how synchronicity brings your inner world into the outside world.

You should be familiar with the undus mundus and how our two worlds, material and non-material, coincide with each other. Now that we understand all of these, we are now ready to talk about archetypes and psychoid entities — and how they influence us, our heuristics, and ultimately our reality.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

What archetypes are and why they exist within the collective unconscious

How archetypes act as universal patterns shaping human behavior and perception

Why these patterns have appeared consistently across myths, religion, and history

How concepts like angels and demons can be understood as symbolic or experiential representations of these forces

How the psychoid realm allows archetypes to influence both inner experience and external reality

Archetypes