You think you’re in control of your attention.

But what if your brain has been set to autopilot—by design?

The other day, I had ten minutes to rest. Just ten.

I told myself I’d check my phone for two.

Eight minutes later, I was still scrolling—with my mind screaming stop.

That moment led me to discover something most of us don’t know exists:

🧠 The Default Mode Network—a brain state where you’re mentally wandering but physically locked in.

It’s where dopamine loops, neural inertia, and loss aversion trap you—not just with phones, but with any stimulus designed to hijack your inner world.

And here’s the kicker:

📱 Modern media is engineered to keep you in this zombie-like state—while making you believe you’re choosing it.

In my archived deep dive, I break down:

✅ Why brain waves like theta and alpha are the real addiction

✅ How “cognitive friction” and “attentional control” are the keys to freedom

✅ And why Napoleon Hill, Carl Jung, and your phone are all speaking to the same war: the war for your mind

👉 Read the full breakdown here → (Exclusive for paid subscribers.)

If you’ve ever told yourself “just 2 more minutes” and lost an hour…

this isn’t just a bad habit. It’s a neurochemical trap.

🔓 Upgrade to a paid membership to access this and other exclusive content.

This isn’t about screen time. It’s about regaining our spiritual control.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Give a gift subscription