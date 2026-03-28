Psychedelic bloom

In my piece on Delusions of Grandeur, I discuss how our brain networks work together to create an image of reality.

Although at times, it’s incredibly accurate, often times, it can not. We jump to conclusions in our heads and make up scenarios. Again, at times, this can be a good thing, but we need to be mindful of when it is not.

Being mindful of when it is not accurate is just as important, because if we are not mindful of potential inaccuracies, we begin to live out Delusions of Grandeur.

It’s critical to know how the brain works because how we process information is critical to our experience here on earth. How we process that missed call, email, job opportunity, etc., determines our next action in physical reality.

The inner world dictates how we act in the outer world, so it’s of vital importance that we make sure that the inner world is clean.

In this article, you’ll cover:

1. The cost of acting on incomplete information and why most arguments, misread, and regret traces back to this

2. Why your brain is running a story about your life right now — and most of it isn’t true

3. The one word from a 4,000-year-old Persian text that names what’s happening in your mind

4. The Thinker vs. Judge distinction that determines whether your reality is fluid or locked in place — and the daily practice that shifts it

In my previous work on Are You Under Demonic Influence, I discuss how ancient civilizations and millennia have warned about the forces of nature that influence the human mind. Fairies, Spirits, Archons, Demons, these things do exist and have never left this realm, but in our time and era, we think of them as non-existent, thus not being mindful or aware of their influence daily.

These are the aspects of our days that we need to spend more time thinking about. The inner world can dictate the outer world, which leads one to ask: How accurate is your view of reality?

This is a topic I’m currently working on, and it’s taking some time to do so.

I’m essentially reading through Jung’s view of the psyche and calling out areas I agree and disagree with — especially seeing that we may be close to 100 years away from his original works, and our world has clearly changed. Jung’s core work is absolutely fundamental to our view, and it’s from this view that we look to see even further — especially as technology impacts the human psyche more than we were led to believe.

Our goal is to experience creation, and as the wonderful Cate Montana said, “basically any (thing)... that... diminishes life and goodness is fundamentally anti-life and thus, by definition, demonic.”

There is a lot in our world that is demonic, so we must be mindful of these ancient influences on our daily lives, minds, and hearts. They can shape our view of the world, producing delusions of grandeur — as they have for centuries.

As humans, our nature is peace. Our nature is love, truth, and life-affirming attributes. Society has turned that against us, but, again, by being simply aware — that divine gift of awareness — one can begin to change their trajectory on this earthly plane.

Please take a moment out to read the pieces mentioned if you haven’t.

Are You Under Demonic Influence, surprisingly is my best-performing article of the year, so be sure to check it out.

As always, thanks for the time and attention in reading these pieces. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee