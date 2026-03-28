Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
2h

Ya my friend! I live in my own reality, and since the world is mostly eidolon, allegory and occulted truth whispered by the hypokrites and murderered by the authentikos. I sure do live in my own virtuality.

Dans cette belle tour d'ivoire à l'abris d'y voir.

Well, if i study enough, wont my illusion be worth the illusion of grandeur we pitched in. Maybe... Wouldnt this world be filled with the many manasaputra created by the egregore of humanity? All is imagination, then creation. All is spirit, then flesh. All was from void, turned to matter.

But here is some stability, good and bad, both have half of the kingdom in my opinion.

That kingdom took birth in human spyche. So the world, is it really full of demonic? Or aint it filled as deserved by it? Half & half it is, and we, by navigating throught, we changed the ratio.

We can only blame ourself in the end i think so with a bit of shame

As when a better world will bloom from our work, we will deserve to be humbly proud of it.

Am I under demonic influence? SURE AM! Aint we all? I would say demon and angels are of the same essence. They are daimones, so to be under one or under the other is still being under their rule and i'm over with that. So I made a new 'counter-rule':

How would we choose if their wasnt two choice?

What do I do when they give me two choice?

I take both or none and give back to the riddler 2 new choices, Give me all or nada.

That is my way to deal with whom impose me choice that I never asked for.

Critical and heretical thinking sounds so a'like right? hehehe

So to the question of your title, I vigorously answer YES! (if that wasnt already obvious)

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Peter1's avatar
Peter1
2h

Being a teenager was hard. It is the start of the transition from child to early adulthood and then some. Reality sucks and it took many years to accept. The things that used to bother me I now ignore.

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