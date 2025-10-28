Earlier this week, I began reading about money—the metaphysics of money, how money is like a current, a currency.

This comes from the fact that, personally, as I just completed my three-year challenge and have seen how I’ve grown and accomplished goals, one of the areas I want to improve in my life is my financial situation.

As I’ve been learning about money, I’ve come to understand its nature as currency and how it moves. I’ve become more diligent in literally watching every expense. If money is a representation of my time, and I am putting time and effort into this and earning income from it, I need to be mindful of where that income is going.

If money is a representation of my time, I need to be mindful of where that income is going.

With this analysis, I’ve been able to see that I have loans with interest rates that are really sucking me dry. So, the idea is, well, hey, let’s focus on this for three years and see what occurs.

As I take this personal journey with money and finances, I am becoming even more aware of things like inflation. As

recently stated in Notes, this topic is affecting everyone. Everyone here has been infected by inflation.

The article that prompted me to evaluate my finances was an article on debt titled “Of Empires and Debt.” It prompted me to look at my finances and see that debt is no longer just a financial burden—it is actually a spiritual sin and a curse we shouldn’t engage in. In all religions —from Islam to Judaism, and even the Persian religions —there is a warning against usury.

With that, what I am seeing, as I write about Generation X, is that they have the highest debt per capita here in the United States. They are supporting not only their Boomer parents and their Millennial and Gen Z kids, but they also have mortgages and college tuitions. So, even though they’re very financially illiterate, they’re still under a lot of debt.

I discussed this when I spoke about debt in my podcast on Freedom versus Slavery. Debt is a topic we’re probably all dealing with, but I don’t see anyone talking about it.

With debt affecting this generation—which also affects Millennials and Gen Zers, who are now looking to avoid it—you would think something that is woven into our very life force would be discussed more in the news, in the media, and all. Unfortunately, it is not.

And that is what led to the impetus for this article.

Are you not entertained?

The Gradual Collapse

What I’ve come to realize is that, as the article on the Ottoman Empire I read showed, when a society is destroyed, the destruction is very gradual. You never notice a difference in your day-to-day. But over time, in years, you will see that the society you’ve known and grown up in has ultimately collapsed.

Now, the article states how our nations are headed in that direction. What’s interesting here is that we don’t see the effects overall on a large scale, but little by little, we’re seeing the cracks—especially as reflected in inflation and tariffs. Things are costing more. I just commented the other day about how home prices have increased over 170%, but wages have not moved.

Actually, the data backs that up. Over the last 20 years: 🏦 Bailouts : 2008 TARP was $700 billion, and total Fed/financial support reached $7 trillion+. Then came trillions more during COVID for corporations and banks.

🏠 Cost of living: Prices are up roughly 65–70% since 2005. Housing and rent have risen 2–3× faster than wages.

💵 Dollar value: $1 in 2005 now buys what $1.66 did back then — steady erosion of purchasing power.

👷 Real wages: After inflation, the average worker’s pay is basically flat since 2005. Productivity up, pay stagnant.

🏚️ Home prices: Up about 170% since 2000 — far outpacing income growth.

📉 Debt: Household debt hit $18.4 trillion, and the national debt just passed $38 trillion in 2025. So yeah — while some individuals have done better, the average American’s real position hasn’t improved. The system’s structure still rewards capital over labor — voting alone hasn’t changed that.

On paper, historically, this is the decline of a society.

So the question, though, is what do you do to address that, even though that decline of a society is being polished and presented very pretty?

Or better yet: Are you not entertained?

The Performance of Modern Narratives

Debt is an issue I’m dealing with, and I imagine most of you are as well. At least we know an entire generation is dealing with this. But what I see on my timeline is a whole bunch of mainstream narratives that are really driving us away from this deeper discussion that we should be having.

We’re talking about things like the Trump in China. We’re on day 26 of a government shutdown—leading to food shortages for millions.

What we’re seeing here is that most of these things are performances, yet all have real-world effects. Millions are about to go without food because our government—these elected officials—are bickering over topics. Real-world members of society will not have food, and now donations are being asked of individuals because elected officials are not doing what they need to do.

I’ve talked about this in previous articles on “Wow—Everything I knew About Democracy is wrong,” but one of the biggest things is that this is how our world has been created. People love to say, “Hey, we live in a constitutional republic,” but we don’t understand what a constitutional republic means—because you are only governed by your elected officials. And what that does is that being governed by your elected officials provides an opportunity for incorrect and inappropriate use.

These elected officials can be influenced by lobbyists. I talked about this in my article on The Ruling Class of the American People. This is the world we live in.

What I’ve come to see is that as societies are being destroyed, as corporations continue to profit—this entity I’ve called the Deadening, which has given us greed and consumerism—as that profit grows, corporations continue to grow. This is evident as I’ve talked about in my article on how 80% of what we do does not serve humanity but serves these corporations. What we’re starting to see is that humanity is suffering while these corporations are profiting.

And everything is here to entertain us away from this fact.

Going back to my original statement: every single modern narrative is nothing but a form of entertainment, while we, the servant class, suffer.

Are you not entertained?

As everyone else talks about everything else that’s going on in the world, but doesn’t offer solutions for how to get rid of the problems in your life and make your life better amid the crumbling of society.

Are you not entertained?

The Gladiator Arena We Live In

The picture of this article has become one of my favorite pictures because it metaphysically describes what we’re going through.

We have these elected leaders—more like selected leaders—who are now dictating history and shaping events with real-world implications for us, the serf class, the common class. But we think, because we have freedom and some niceties, we’re okay.

This is the demise of society that we have seen consistently over time, because this is what greed does. Greed destroys societies. But we are being entertained to the point where we don’t do anything. We become nullified and pacified.

But Not Everyone

Not us here at Unorthodoxy. We are not going to fall for this.

We do realize that, in its etymology, the word “entertainment” is really about the entrapment of the mind. We here know that we are under spiritual duress, and what we do is every single day we look to be the best that we can be—the best humans that we can be—and forge our path in creating our direction in this world.

This revelation is what we’ve talked about all the time. We’ve talked about this in articles such as the Seven Pillars of Life. This is what we should take control of. And a topic that’s come up for me is our Locus of Control.

Yes, there are mainstream narratives that are going on. Yes, these narratives are really like performances, as you’ve just seen with Charlie Kirk. But what we can do is what the ancients have always said: control your thoughts, control your actions, control your purpose of what you can do.

So, with that, let’s continue with more topics on this subject—producing real-world results. Let us control our destiny, especially on this manifest reality that we call Earth.

Thank you for the time and the attention. If you’re new to Unorthodoxy, welcome. What we do here is explore spirituality in our physical world, and what we see is how to live our humanity and live as the ancients once did.

Spirituality is gone from society, which is why society has fallen, which is why we’re trying to bring back the arts, the sciences, the spirituality, the aspect of nature.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

