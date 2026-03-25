The Mind as Battlefield

Yesterday, I finally got a chance to watch the Academy of Ideas, Carl Jung - Are Demons Real, which I mentioned in my piece titled The Beings We Call By Other Names.

After learning about Carl Jung’s work on the subject of demons, I walked away from the video with the thought that: “Demonic influence has been everywhere — more often than we know.”

The problem is, we don’t know what demonic influence is.

Our ideas of demons come mainly from Christian and religious texts, so either 1) one has a religious view on the topic, or 2) if you disregard religion, then you disregard the notion of such things possibly existing. But both, particularly the latter, are quite dangerous because they don’t give a full picture of what a demon is, or their effects.

Demons are known by many names. Jinn, Archons, etc. Check out my work on Love As The Greatest Weapon to see how history all over the world has discussed this influence.

As I’ve gone through my work and plenty of research, I’ve come to realize Angels are real, Providence is real, and there’s a whole other side of reality that we interact with, and it interacts with us every single moment. And from this reality, Demons are also real.

So, in this piece, we’re going to study demons but from a psychological and metaphysical perspective. Once you can see demonology in this way, you can recognize how they attack us and how we can destroy them.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why primitive man was better equipped to handle these forces than we are — and what we lost when we stopped taking them seriously

How you’ve been possessed more times this week than you realize — and the evidence is in your own decision-making

The one phrase from Carl Jung that reframes every impulsive decision, compulsive reaction, and moment of poor judgment

How to identify demonic influence in real time — and the simple cognitive practice that breaks its grip almost immediately

What Is A Demon?

In Jordan Nuttall’s work, we look at the work of theologian Ioannes Laurentius Anania, published in 1570, which studies demons.

What’s key to note is that this is the Renaissance period, so topics are studied with a great degree of rigor. This is what Ioannes does, and Jordan does a great job breaking this down. The key takeaway from Ioannes’s piece is that “demons are intelligent beings that influence humanity.”