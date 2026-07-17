Imagine the land of social media as it exists on the computer: a webpage, large and vast, with no notifications and an easier exit.

Now imagine all that powerful space in the palm of your hand.

The smartphone is the portal to the great chain of social media, capturing your attention. The argument can be made that technology uses humans more than we use it, showing how much control it exerts over us.

The best example of this is the cell phone.

The truth is that the cellphone was made to be a mobile computer and universal device. When the modern smartphone was being developed in the mid-to-late 2000s, the goal was digital convergence.

Engineers wanted to shrink a room full of separate, heavy machines into a single piece of glass:

A desktop computer (for web browsing and email)

A standalone camera and video recorder

A physical GPS navigation unit

A bundle of physical tools (voice recorder, calculator, notepad, leveler)

The goal of the phone was connection.

But the greatest deceptions forced on humanity also found its way to the phone: “social” and “media.” We were sold “connections” and received “chains.”

Data from major tech analysis firms such as Backlinko show that American adults spend an average of more than 4 hours daily on their phones. About 65% to 75% of this time is consumed by just two categories: social media apps and video streaming.

The Most Used Features: The leading daily activities are social media, messaging, web browsing, taking photos, and checking maps/directions.

The Neglected Features: Studies analyzing how people interact with operating systems reveal that advanced utilities, such as built-in measurement tools, hardware sensors, accessibility features, are largely ignored or underutilized by most consumers.

This lesson serves two points: 1) once you know what the device is for, you can be more mindful of your intentions; 2) if you look deeper, you can see how these technologies use you if not aware.

Once you realize it — along with the esoteric time we are in — you are better able to break free of this technocratic prison.

In This Article, You’ll Learn

Why your smartphone was engineered to replace an entire room of machines

How the ancient concept of the Kali Yuga predicted the loneliness, distraction, and “connection” trap of the digital age with unsettling accuracy

What Rudolf Steiner meant by Ahriman

The specific settings and rules that turn your phone back into a tool

Why turning off your notifications is closer to spiritual warfare

Prophecies For Our Current Time

This period in time has been foretold by prophets and seers before. Some say it’s the end times, but the more accurate revelations are from the Kali Yuga and Rudolf Steiner.

The Kali Yuga is arguably the most accurate ancient concept for describing our modern era, particularly because of how it characterizes the relationship among human consciousness, materialism, and technology.

In the Kali Yuga, spirituality collapses, and human intellect is confined almost entirely to the gross material plane . Success, status, and worth are measured purely by physical possessions, wealth, and sensory comfort.

Traditional descriptions of the Kali Yuga note that people will lose their memory, their internal willpower, and their deeper wisdom, replacing them with clever, superficial intellect. The texts prophesy that during this age, families will break down, genuine relationships will be replaced by superficial or temporary contracts, and loneliness will skyrocket.

The Kali Yuga is also defined by Asatya (untruth) and hypocrisy. It is also characterized by a heavy, chaotic, and accelerated passage of time. Because our attention is constantly hijacked machines, our internal sense of presence is destroyed.

The rapid pacing of modern life, typified by short-form videos, instant messaging, and constant pings, shatters human patience and the capacity for deep, quiet contemplation.

I could go on and on, but you get the gist. These times were foretold.

Steiner and the Ahrimanic Deception

One man who foretold this time greatly was Rudolf Steiner. His work on the forces of our world has been so influential that it has shaped my understanding, as I detailed here.

Steiner was around when electricity was first being discovered and mentioned that it was hard back then in the 1800s to be human because of all the electricity flying everywhere.

Steiner details the powers of electricity and technology in immense detail. In his spiritual science, Ahriman is the cosmic entity of cold materialism, rigid logic, and soulless mechanization.

Ahriman’s ultimate goal is to sever humanity’s connection to the spiritual world and convince us that nothing exists beyond what can be measured, quantified, and automated.

Rudolf Steiner warned that the “Ahrimanic deception” would use electricity, magnetism, and automated machines to construct a rigid, artificial reality designed to trap the human spirit.

Modern technology is the primary material vehicle and physical manifestation of Ahriman .

Steiner described Ahriman’s signature as “making the unmeasurable invisible by making the measurable irresistible”. Under Ahrimanic influence, most begin treating the human soul like software to be debugged, diagnosed, and corrected.

The “quantified soul” is what happens when humans view themselves through Ahriman’s machine, turning qualitative, living spiritual experiences into quantitative numbers. Note that this prophecy was in the 1900s — when Industrialization and modern medicine was being born.

With the rise of Large Language Models (LLMs) and Artificial Intelligence, esoteric scholars are identifying the transference of human subjectivity into code.

Instead of cultivating their own imagination, intuition, and inspiration, most now ask AI to do it for us. The machine becomes highly capable, while the human can become dull, passive, and intellectually lazy. Read my article from earlier this week.

If that’s not enough, Steiner states that Ahriman wants to turn the living Earth into a giant, dead machine.

When you look at the global tech infrastructure, millions of miles of cables, massive server farms, and smartphones glued to billions of human hands, you see the physical nervous system of this mechanical reality.

If it was hard to be human then, how much harder is it now that technocracy is here

If humanity truly wants to break free from the tech trap, the first tool is awareness. From there, you can understand what these tools are for. One must be aware, or spiritually, one can be captured.

The following quote encompasses what humanity is up against:

“The goal of these adversarial forces is to completely mechanize the human soul, seamlessly integrating us as organic cogs within a vast, dead global web of technology.”

What comes next is how humanity frees themselves.

Author’s Note: I love learning about the esoteric because it reveals a deeper layer that most don’t know about — and it’s incredibly accurate. Rudolf Steiner spoke of this time almost a 100 years ago. The Kali Yuga is 5000 years ago. We have been taught not to look into these topics, but these topics are everywhere: movies, shows, etc. Once you can understand the deeper, spiritual, layer of reality, everything makes sense.

Reclaiming Power Over the Machine

Awareness of where one is in this journey is the first step.

Realizing that our time period aligns with the Kali Yuga is one thing, and recognizing the forces of the Kali Yuga — Ahriman — is another. Knowing these two things, you can begin plotting our liberation from these traps.