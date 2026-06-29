26 Weeks in 2026 have gone by.

For some, it may have been a productive first half; for others, it may feel like the year has flown by.

Hopefully you fall into the half that’s pleased with where you are, but if not, no worries.

Today is the start of Week 27, and by asking yourself one question, you can ensure that the rest of the year is a success.

In this article, you’ll learn...

The single question that can bring an entire week into focus

The difference between existing in life and actively living it

How to turn a vague vision into something with real meaning and purpose

How “being busy” is the very thing keeping life from becoming something

A 20-minute practice you can do today to reclaim the rest of your year

The One Question That Frames Everything

“What is your vision for this week?”

This is the one question that immediately puts the whole week into focus.

What do you want to accomplish? What do you have on your plate? What commitments do you have? What do you want to do with this week?

Ideally, you’re able to identify things you envision for yourself for this week. If not, it goes back to the point that you may simply be existing in life and not actively living life.

Once you have a couple of ideas of things you’d like to experience this week, then the next questions come into play.

The Questions That Solidify The Week

Once you have these ideas for the week, you can further break them down by exploring why those visions are and why you want to experience them. When you begin to explore these ideas, you’re able to dive deeper into what they mean for you, providing you with meaning.

For example, I took a look at my publication numbers and realized I have to make a couple of tweaks. Why do I want to do this? Because I have a Substack goal that I want to meet.

For me, my vision of driving my Substack up this week has meaning to me because it’s tied to a goal. This vision and meaning fuel the purpose for me to work on this vision throughout the week.

When you’re able to identify the visions that you have for the week, you’re able to identify which have meaning, which give purpose, and when you can do this, you can then begin to plan and organize your week to prioritize that you obtain these experiences.

Closing Thoughts

If life feels like it’s flying but there’s nothing to show for it, it may be that one is simply letting time slip by: existing and not living.

That’s the plan. The plan is that we are so busy that life passes us by and by the time we realize it, it’s time for us to go.

That’s not how we have to live.

With this week starting, by simply taking the time to envision what the next seven days look like — an act similar to the one God took in Genesis — we’re able to create something that we can reflect back and say, “this was good.”

In an upcoming piece, I’ll show how 20mins is all you need to progress, but for now, take 20mins sometime today to envision what you want to do this week.

Takeaways

A week without a vision is a week you’re likely to merely pass through. The question “What is my vision for this week?” forces focus.

Vision alone isn’t enough—interrogating why you want something is what attaches meaning to it, and meaning is what generates the purpose to follow through.

Busyness is not the same as living. It’s often the mechanism by which life passes us by unnoticed.

Envisioning your week is a creative act—the same move made in Genesis—that lets you look back and call it good.

Next Action Items

Take 20 minutes today to write out your vision for Week 27. What do you want to accomplish, experience, or move forward?

For each item, ask why. Keep the ones that carry real meaning—those are the ones with the purpose to sustain them.

Organize the rest of your week around obtaining those experiences, not just filling time.

Set a recurring reminder to repeat this at the start of each week through the back half of 2026.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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