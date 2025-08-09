Did you know every culture on earth heard God long before a single Bible verse was written?

The Irish heard Him in the wind.

The Yoruba spoke with Him through stone and spirit.

Native Americans knew Him in the fire, the water, the hunt.

But of course something happened.

An energetic force arose and became known as the Empire

The Empire That Rewrote Everything

The same empire that colonized Israel, destroyed Hebrew culture, and dominated the world for centuries also gave us the “official” religious texts we follow today.

Think about that for a moment.

From one of my favorite and under-read articles—The Black Man’s Guide To Reality—we read:

“It comes back again six seven hundred years later as a full book in which the books that were written as the old, as the new testament, by people like paul, were put together, collated over 300 years and then put together into one book. Then this was kept by the very same church that presided over the very first colonial system, that colonized Israel, that colonized the Hebrews - and then it comes back as a full book that’s coming out of this evil establishment called the roman catholic empire and the roman catholic church, to be brought to people as the word of God. Now my question is, why would this evil be so interested in giving us the truth? Why would they give it to us?” From a historical perspective, we must understand the possibility that the Roman church—the world’s most dominant empire—used religion to manipulate the masses. Multiple historians and former religious leaders have confirmed this, such as Rev Walter Mwambazi in his TedTalk 5 Major Reasons Religion Is the No.1 Cause of Poverty in Africa.

The Creature Behind It All

But what’s even more revealing is how we identify this force of destruction. From the article:

“Well, and this book was compiled by the very same enemy who colonized the Hebrews. Who destroyed the Hebrew empire, who took Hebrew land and literature, and then, he went and sat with it, and then he did what he did, and when we look at how everything else that has destroyed nature, that has destroyed the world, that has destroyed humanity, it has come in writings. The writings of science, the writings of economics, the writings of accounting. All of them have been corrupted by this creature that has a desire to dominate, a desire to destroy nature. A desire to the prince of this world, but it’s not the prince of this world, but it’s a creature.”

There is an enemy here and we must be mindful of it as it seeps into every facet of life.

This Is Human History

I’ve always said this article isn’t just the black man’s guide—and I hope the title never put anyone away. This is human history.

And understanding it is a crucial step toward reclaiming your spiritual authority.

The direct connection your ancestors had with the Divine didn’t disappear—it was deliberately severed and replaced with systems of control.

But you can reclaim it.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

