Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
2h

Given that money (irrespective of form) accounts for the energy We add into a system, at the foundation, it becomes clear that adding free energy tech, out in the open, will obsolete the point of that tool.

Given that 80% and more of Us do nothing needed to keep society functioning except as it relates to accounting for Our energy, merely moving money around - and overall upward to the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) - enriching Them and keeping Us as slaves to Their enrichment, We might conclude that We do not need those 80% to keep the infrastructure operating - food, clothing, shelter, transportation, communication.

Given that We now could automate all needed work no One WANTS to do it is clear that We do not need to chain Ourselves to get needed work done.

Given that We now can access the abundance of Our planet and that artificial scarcities are created for profit and control...

Given that most of Us spend Our lives, not doing good works, but trying to afford to live, unable to afford bringing to fruition Our ideas and inventions, and so they die with Us...

We might want to look at the practice of accounting for Our energy added into a system. Maybe ponder the idea that We can operate society without money/accounting for Our energy added, and the fact that We would be free to find what We love to do that helps the most, if We obsolete the point of money and all live richly on Our planet - as We should be. We all own a share of the wealth here, but the moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money) hold it in "TRUSTS" (legal caps).

Let’s Obsolete Money and Get Rid of Cartels! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/lets-obsolete-money-and-get-rid-of

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Franklin O'Kanu · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture