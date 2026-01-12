The Split Mirror

Last week marked the biggest drop in subscribers I can recall.

I can understand why. When I saw the direction for the schedule, I knew those topics could ruffle some feathers. But in all honesty, the truth of the matter is that it’s needed if we want to make it with an accurate view of reality.

One of my favorite quotes about reality is this: you cannot play fair in an unfair world. To play life accurately, we need to have a real understanding of what’s happening around us, what things really are. That process is going to challenge some deeply held beliefs.

Note that everything I present is based on logic, facts, rationale and reason. If you’ve been able to withstand the discomfort of previous articles, thank you for still being here.

That said, we’re about to go deeper.

In this article, you’ll learn:

Why clear thinking is a prerequisite for understanding your financial reality

The critical distinction between country finances and personal finances—and why statistics are designed to blur that line

How inflation since 1913 has systematically eroded your livelihood

Why finances are even more religiously guarded than vaccines by both political parties

The connection between debt, time, and the modern condition of American life

Finances Are the Representation of Our Time

The major theme we’ll be exploring this week is finances. And to understand why this matters so much, you need to understand what finances actually represent.

Time is money: we’ve all heard this. But as one of my subscribers put it beautifully, there are only two things that are truly precious in this entire world: time and attention. Both are invaluable. And what we must recognize is that our time is sacred.

Yet for the last hundred years, it has been systematically destroyed.

Our time is represented by our money. And the fact of the matter is that our money has been destroyed, especially since the pandemic, when this destruction accelerated dramatically. I feel it, so I know you feel it too. This is precisely why I’m going to focus on finances from an accurate point of view.

However we cannot focus on finances until you understand the value of thinking clearly.

Why Clear Thinking Must Come First

You need to be able to reason and rationalize before diving into the world of finances because finances are one of the biggest areas where truth has been obscured by both sides of the political spectrum.

If you think vaccines have a huge religious following, wait until you see how oligarchs protect their financial narratives. The Financial outlook is supported by whoever holds power, whether Republican or Democrat. Whoever is in charge will regulate statistics to paint a picture showing that finances are doing great.

This is the game. And this is why thinking clearly is required.

This week, we’re going to start diving into finances in a very specific way. We’ll explore:

#1 - The difference between country finances and personal finances.

We’ll talk about the economic finances of the country versus your personal economic reality and why there’s such a gap between the two. Statistics can paint a picture showing the country’s finances are thriving while your personal finances are drowning. Understanding how this sleight of hand works is essential.

From there, we’ll dive into how inflation has stolen our livelihoods. Inflation ever since 1913, combined with other legislative acts, has systematically eroded what belongs to you.

#2 - Building on What We’ve Already Established

To really understand the articles coming this week, you’ll benefit from revisiting some of what we’ve already discussed: pieces like Who Is My Enemy, The Federal Reserve, and The Ruling Class. These give you the accurate view of our reality in this moment.

This understanding is not dependent on Democrat or Republican. As I touched on in my article on the power of belief, both parties have contributed to the decline of the American population. America lives so that corporations can live and the American citizen is destroyed in the process.

Modern Philosophy Profits Over People Franklin O'Kanu · September 10, 2024 We live in a world run by corporations, yet many still cling to the illusion that these entities exist for our benefit. But let’s be clear: corporations are not here for humanity. Read full story

This is the emphasis of my article on the modern slave plantation.

From a data perspective - not statistics, but actual data - the American condition tells a painful story. Yes, while some may be successful, the majority of people are unable to achieve success because their time has been stolen through loans, interest, and more.

This is the true enemy of our society. This is the beast we must destroy if we are going to live freely.

#3 - The Beast That Was Once Controlled

Last week, ☕️ Coffee & Covid 2025 🦠 touched on usury. The fact that I’ve also discussed usury in my unorthodoxy finance articles is no coincidence. In ancient times, this beast of usury was eliminated every seven years. Debt forgiveness was built into the system. It was understood that debt is a beast that must be controlled.

The Unorthodoxy Way to Handle Your Finances Franklin O'Kanu · November 13, 2025 I make a decent amount of money—enough to afford some luxuries for my family, like vacations. But here’s what I’ll also say: I have a lot of debt. Not just mortgage debt, but bank loans and other obligations. And I’ve been in this constant battle between debt, expenses, loans, and trying to maintain some sense of financial stability. Read full story

But now? Our entire society is built on debt. As I discussed in my article on how society was never meant for your purpose, society was designed to extract from you, not elevate you.

We’ll be exploring all of this in the weeks ahead.

Closing the Thinking Series

But first, to close out our series on thinking, we’re going to talk about something essential: how we need to be thinkers versus judges when it comes to our finances.

Don’t judge your finances. Think about your finances.

There’s a profound difference and understanding it will change how you approach everything that comes next.

Takeaways

Clear thinking is prerequisite to financial literacy. You cannot understand what’s happening to your money if you can’t reason through the propaganda surrounding it. Country finances ≠ personal finances. Statistics are designed to show macro-level success while obscuring individual suffering. Both parties protect financial narratives. This isn’t a partisan issue—it’s a power issue. Inflation since 1913 has been systematic theft. Your livelihood has been eroded by design, not accident. Debt is the modern beast. What was once controlled through periodic forgiveness now defines the entire structure of society. Think, don’t judge. Approaching your finances as a thinker rather than a judge opens pathways that reactivity closes.

Next Action Items

Revisit foundational articles. If you haven’t read Who Is My Enemy, The Federal Reserve, or The Ruling Class, now is the time to go back. The finance series builds on these. Audit your relationship with financial statistics. The next time you hear “the economy is doing great,” ask yourself: for whom? Prepare to distinguish data from statistics. Practice looking at raw information rather than curated narratives. Reflect on where your time goes. Before we dive into finances, take inventory of how your hours convert to dollars—and where those dollars actually flow.

Looking forward to what unfolds this week. As always, thanks for your time and attention.

Have a great, wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you enjoyed this work and gained value from it, support more work like this by becoming a paid subscriber for $5/month

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Want to go deeper on what’s really affecting our physical health?

The Master Reference Guide — A comprehensive, fact-based resource on what’s actually in these vaccinations, what the data shows, and what’s been hidden from public view. Built for those who want the full picture.

The Parent’s Guide to Recognizing Severe Reactions — If you have children that have been vaccinated, this is essential. Learn to identify the warning signs that get dismissed, misdiagnosed, or reclassified. Because knowing what to look for can change everything.

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee