The Child and the TV. A young Black boy sits cross-legged on the floor in a dimly lit room. His face is illuminated by the harsh glow of an old TV screen. On the screen: chaotic images of gang members, guns, and fire. A single tear runs down his cheek — sadness and confusion. Around him: scattered crayons and toys, untouched, showing innocence being overshadowed.

Three things happen every single year: a school shooting, a weather event, a racially motivated incident.

I’ve touched on the previous two before. Now let’s touch on number three.

I have stopped watching people get killed on television under the guise of news.

Recently, there’s been extensive coverage of a violent incident on a train involving a black man and a white woman. I haven’t watched the footage, and I have no desire to know the details; I really don’t care—and really, nor should you.

While others may have watched it, I have not. I recently read articles by Alex Berenson and Jeff Childers addressing this incident, but I avoided diving into the specifics because I don’t want to know about another murder.

I don’t want to know about another human killing another human because, as I work on my upcoming article about humanity, I understand that we are not each other’s enemies—but we have been told that we are.

Several critical aspects of this current story demand deeper examination—outside of the story itself. We need to go beyond surface-level reactions and address the fundamental issues at play, because right now, people aren’t thinking—they’re reacting exactly as the news and media want them to.

It’s remarkable how predictably people respond according to media conditioning. I thought we were smarter than this, but apparently not.

Today, we’re going to break down what’s really happening, not just at the surface level, but from a deeper, more systematic—and esoteric—perspective.

The Pseudoscience of Race

First, let’s address this concept of race, because it’s fundamentally absurd.

Race is simply a pseudoscientific categorization created by systems that seek to characterize and separate individuals in every possible way. Race is pseudoscience. I hope we all understand this as basic foundational knowledge.

Instead of examining this, or any incident through the lens of fake science, let’s apply real science—specifically, socioeconomic analysis. Socioeconomic status provides an accurate reflection of our societal structures, and when you look at it this way, the picture becomes much clearer and more systematic.

For example, you’ll see studies claiming that 80% of violent crimes are committed by black individuals compared to 20% by whites. This perspective forces us to view the issue through a pseudoscientific ethnical lens that suggests one group of humans is inherently more dangerous than another.

But let’s step back and examine the real data. If you remove the race but focus on the class, you see that 95% of violent crimes are committed by people of lower socioeconomic status.

Do you see the difference? Instead of framing this as “this human is worse than that human,” we can understand it as “we have a group of humans in lower socioeconomic conditions who may resort to violence—perhaps, due to limited options and resources.” This is a far more accurate and productive way to analyze these patterns.

I’m astounded that more people aren’t thinking about this. We continue to drive narratives suggesting that certain humans are more dangerous than others because of something they cannot control—their biology. It’s the most illogical approach imaginable.

If you’re going to argue that someone is predisposed to evil because of how they were born, then you’d have to extend the same logic to transgender individuals who claim “I was born this way.” We can’t selectively apply biological determinism. Either people are shaped by their birth circumstances or they’re not. We must think about these issues logically.

Let’s stop examining these incidents through the false lens of race—which is as scientifically invalid as climate change hysteria—and start using real science. The truth is that 95% of violent crimes are committed by individuals in the lower socioeconomic class.

That’s where our focus should be.

African American Culture: Inherited or Imposed?

Let me share a personal perspective that connects to my previous research.

As you know, I am Nigerian—not African American, but Nigerian. My wife is African American, and during our years together, she has often shared aspects of African American culture with me—movies, music, traditions she grew up with.

Frequently, I’ve asked her, “But why do you listen to this? Why watch this movie? This stuff is horrible—no one should consume this.” What I’ve discovered through conversations with her father is profound: as he told me repeatedly, “As African Americans, we have no culture.”

This is a profoundly significant statement when you understand it within the context of pseudoscientific racial categories that build entire realities around false premises.

This brings us back to the groundbreaking work of Thomas Sowell, which I’ve explored in two previous articles: “The White Redneck Origins of Black Hood Culture” and “The Culture Warfare on the African American.”

After the Civil War, two distinct groups of African Americans emerged: Northern African Americans and Southern African Americans. The Northern African Americans emulated the culture of Northern America—they became professionals, maintained traditional families, and integrated into mainstream society.

The Southern African Americans, however, adopted much of the culture of Southern Caucasians. These Southern whites came from the outskirts of Europe and represented a lower socioeconomic class. The African Americans in the South absorbed many of their behavioral patterns, attitudes, and cultural practices.

When you understand that British financial interests fueled the Civil War as an opportunity to destabilize America, you realize we are all in this struggle together, and there is one enemy seeking to divide us. African Americans became representative of their regional counterparts, and over time, they were assigned a new, artificial identity.

Media Programming and Cultural Warfare

This connects directly to what I discussed in “The Culture Warfare on the African American.” After watching countless movies from the blaxploitation era and studying these films, I’ve realized that this concept represents literal MK Ultra-style programming targeting African Americans as a specific demographic.

The idea is that movies painted an image of African-American culture, and from that article, we read:

“...Some have argued that the movies were beneficial to black people in that they allowed black actors and actresses to take on leading roles. While it’s true that this was a step forward for representation, there is a school of thought that suggests that the perpetuation of harmful stereotypes was too high a cost for this small victory. These individuals argue that it would have been better for black people to have never been granted these roles if it meant that they wouldn’t be painted in such a negative light.”

Through movies and media, phantasmagorical images are implanted in the population. African Americans are told, “This is how you act,” while everyone else is told, “This is how this group of people behaves.” This same technique has been applied to every demographic—we see it in movies about Muslims, Arabs, and other groups.

Music has been weaponized as well. The art form of hip-hop has been deliberately influenced and corrupted with themes of drugs and violence.

So now you have:

Real socioeconomic disadvantage created by laws and policies that target specific groups Cultural programming that tells these groups “this is how you’re supposed to act”

America has created a caste system—one that has always existed, but now the entire nation is being conditioned to accept and perpetuate it. This programming translates directly into everyday life.

Personally, I know family members who have been harassed by police. I’ve been on phone calls with officers asking, “Why are you pulling this individual over? They were going the speed limit—actually under the speed limit because they recognized they were in a different part of town.”

I see the African American perspective clearly. But I also understand how Caucasian officers have been programmed through blaxploitation imagery to perceive African Americans as inherently dangerous—and financially rewarding. Both sides are victims of the same psychological manipulation.

We are being deliberately pitted against each other.

The Weapon of Visual Violence

This brings us to the crucial question: Why are we being shown violent murders on television?

I have stopped watching the news entirely, and I strongly encourage everyone to do the same. There is no legitimate reason to consume this content. These events don’t affect our daily lives, and they don’t matter to our personal circumstances.

As I discussed in my article “Four Reasons to Stop Watching the News,” news media provides a fundamentally false perspective of reality. It gives you a false sense of reality. It trains you to believe that your fellow humans want to harm you. This is a deep, esoteric manipulation, and if you cannot recognize it, you need to develop the ability to see.

We all have the capacity for this discernment, but we must remove the egotistical masks that have been placed over our vision.

This is dark spiritual warfare. When you study these patterns, you understand the central theme of my upcoming work: Humans versus the Deadening.

Conclusion

We have been conditioned to hate each other. We must stop. We must stop fighting against each other and recognize our shared humanity.

This is the most advanced period in human history. This represents the highest level of logic and rationality our species has ever achieved. We can accomplish something truly positive here, but we must learn to recognize when the deadening forces are operating among us.

We are humans. We possess higher levels of intellect than any previous generation—or species. Let’s start acting like it, rather than succumbing to our programmed animal responses.

When we stop falling for the racial narrative and start examining the socioeconomic and cultural programming that creates these conditions, we can begin building genuine solutions.

As always, thank you for the time and attention in reading this article. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

