Introduction

We wake up to an alarm clock that dictates our schedule. We work for a paycheck that barely covers rising costs. We scroll endlessly through distractions designed to keep us numb. And at the end of the day, we collapse into bed—only to do it all over again tomorrow.

Can we genuinely escape this system?

This question is one I’ve thought about for a while, and I’m pleased to see that the answer is quite simple.

The good news is that while simple, it does involve a series of steps.

One of the first steps involves identifying our most incredible resource: time.

Our Greatest Resource

Time is our greatest resource. With time, we can do anything.

Time is the ultimate measure of wealth.

Yet most people feel like they never have enough.

The truth is there is a system that takes time away from us.

This system is designed as an invisible prison where every hour of your day is accounted for, leaving just enough space for us to believe we’re free.

But what exactly is this system? To understand it, we must see it for what it is—a multi-headed beast designed to control every aspect of our existence.

The Multifaceted Face of the System

The system can be seen as a multifaceted entity of control.

The perspective of a multi-headed dragon comes into play here.

One head of the dragon breathes fire onto your finances—mortgages, loans, inflation, debt, decreasing wages, and taxes burning away every dollar you earn.

Another head whispers distractions into your eyes and ears—entertainment, social media apps, political theatre, and more that hijack your attention.

A third head creates illusions—creating the perception that you are free when, in reality, you are trapped in a maze of obligations.

The three-headed dragon of the system

Between financial enslavement, entrapping the mind, and the illusions of this world, this dragon of a system ensures that it captures all available time we have.

What Does Defeating The Dragon Look Like

Liberty is the representation of breaking free from the dragon.

When we have liberty, we are free to do what we please with our time without consequences.

If there are consequences for diverting from the system, this is further evidence of the enslavement of the system.

To be genuinely free, our spiritual and physical bodies must have the liberty to do as we please without repercussion from the system.

Liberty isn’t just about having choices—it’s about having control.

So, how do we measure true liberty? It comes in levels—each one bringing us closer to complete autonomy.

The Different Levels of Liberty

There are three levels of liberty.

Basic Liberty (Mental Autonomy) – Someone in this stage still works a “9-to-5” but questions the system. They read, reflect, and mentally detach from mainstream narratives.

Advanced Liberty – At this level, someone has eliminated debt to the system, has multiple income streams, and can move without currency stress.

God-Level Liberty – This is the final stage: complete ownership of land, resources, and wealth, combined with full mental and currency sovereignty. The system holds no power over your time, movement, or autonomy at this stage.

Ownership, currency, and internal dominios are the ultimate physical representation of liberty.

The beast knows this truth and has disguised itself as a system seen as good but rather entraps its citizens.

Recognizing this deception is the first step to defeating the dragons —but knowledge alone is not enough. Awareness must turn into action.

If we want to reclaim our lives, we must take deliberate steps to dismantle the chains placed upon us.

Next Steps To Destroying The System

When someone can own their time, think as they like, and move from place to place, with no obligation to the system, one is living their ultimate ideal of self-actualization.

This liberty is the goal that we all need to strive to achieve.

The physical representation will look different for everyone, but if, as a society, we can accomplish these three, we are breaking free from the system.

Breaking free starts with understanding the full scope of the system’s control—and tomorrow, I’ll reveal key insights I’ve written on how this multifaceted spiritual and physical enslavement system was built, who profits from it, and—most importantly—how to dismantle it in your life.

But awareness alone isn’t enough. Recognizing the system is only the first step—the real challenge is what comes next.

Many recognize the system, but few escape it. Not because they can’t—but because they don’t know how. Tomorrow, we’ll show what’s been hidden—and how to reclaim what was taken.

If you’re serious about liberation, now is the time to take action.

