Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Abhinav Lal's avatar
Abhinav Lal
8h

A genetic autoimmune disease that was presentfrom his early years, but never diagnosed till recently, isn't called getting "sick" or proof that his methods don't work. He also had a very unhealthy lifestyle up till his late thirties/early forties IIRC. Comparing someone who decided to work on his fitness in his forties, compared to an athlete that has been fit since age 6-7, is not a fair comparison, and false equivalance at its worst. I am no defender of modern medicine, and definitely agree that we can learn a lot from traditional or ancient practices, and benefit most from just clean living + exercise. But this comparison sucks, and it seems especially morbid to bring up someone's terminal disease as a "I told you so" to prove an obvious point. Johnson is providing a lot of his learnings for free on his Substack and YouTube, evidently trying to give the best free lessons to those that can't afford his treatments. He also tests everything on himself, unlike most scientists today (animal testing is abhorrent but standard practice). Anyway, i reiterate my point of a false equivalance. And also want to say, I like reading the rest of your work, but this was too jarring.

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1 reply by Franklin O'Kanu
Jhunter's avatar
Jhunter
10h

Haalands diet is not unconventional at all!!! Anyone who is older can tell you that’s how we ate!! We have been tricked into all this low fat non fat vegan vegetarian diet crap. Especially if you lived on a farm or near one. It’s against the law here in the US in some states to sell raw milk ! “They” want you to be sick … they need “customers”. We ate plenty of liver and kidneys when I was young . My mom knew what her family taught her!

Our brain needs fat!! The cholesterol problem is faked and all I can say is NO VACCINES, No doctors and read more and learn for yourselves.

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