Recently, Tech entrepreneur and biohacker Bryan Johnson was diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis (AIG).

If you’re not familiar with Bryan, he’s the guy spending $2 million annually on his extreme immortality “Project Blueprint” in hopes of living as long as possible. To date, he’s spent over $10 million dollars.

Now Bryan looks to be a guy who’s doing everything he’s supposed to — and more. Not only is he getting optimal sleep and a rich diet, but he’s also doing way more because he can afford to.

Let’s take a look at some of the things he’s doing:

Blood, Plasma, and Gene Therapies

Total Plasma Exchange (TPE): He transitioned to a procedure in which all the plasma in his body was drained and replaced with a purified albumin solution. The goal is to flush out systemic toxins, microplastics, and inflammatory proteins.

Gene and Stem Cell Therapy: He has traveled outside the U.S. to receive experimental follistatin gene therapy injections to help maintain muscle mass and slow cellular decay.

The “Blood Boy” Transfusions: Johnson famously engaged in a tri-generational blood exchange. He received plasma transfusions from his teenage son, while simultaneously donating his own plasma to his elderly father. He ultimately halted this specific protocol after data showed no notable biological benefits for him.

This was by far the craziest. But shows you the lengths that modern medicine will go to attain health. But this was just the start of his quest for immortality — or at least, a better life.

Here’s more of what he did:

Massive Chemical and Supplement Loading - Johnson rejects conventional eating patterns, relying heavily on a strict chemical and nutritional regimen:

100+ Pills Daily: He takes over 50 custom supplements and prescription medications in the morning and dozens more at night.

Longevity Medications: His daily stack has included prescription drugs used off-label for anti-aging, such as Metformin and Acarbose (diabetes medications used to stabilize blood sugar) and Rapamycin (an immunosuppressant studied for life extension).

Hormone Optimization: He uses precise, micro-dosed testosterone patches and thyroid formulations to keep his hormone profiles locked at peak youthful levels.

Constant, Relentless Body Measurement - Johnson is famously referred to as “the most measured man in the world”. He makes zero lifestyle decisions based on “feeling”; everything is dictated by raw data:

Routine MRIs & Scans: He undergoes routine full-body MRIs, daily body fat scans, and constant ultrasound tracking to monitor organ health.

Fluid Biomarkers: He regularly tests his blood, stool, and urine samples to check hundreds of active biomarkers.

Vitals & Sleep Tracking: He continuously tracks real-time data, including measuring the structural depth of his skin and the exact number of involuntary nighttime erections, to assess nervous system youthfulness.

Some people have Apple Watches — Bryan is the most measured man in the world. He has it all. And a few more measurements as well:

4. High-Tech Physical & Device Interventions - He leverages advanced medical hardware to stimulate tissue regeneration:

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT): Spending hours inside high-pressure pure oxygen chambers to accelerate blood vessel growth and cellular repair.

Red-Light Therapy: He uses full-body red-light beds and specialized hair caps to stimulate collagen, reduce systemic inflammation, and prevent hair loss.

Pelvic Floor Electromagnetic Stimulation: Using high-intensity focused electromagnetic therapy chairs to stimulate pelvic muscles and maintain youthful sexual function.

Instead of having sex — he stimulates it. Wow. But let’s keep going. He also works out and eats well:

5. Ultra-Rigid Lifestyle Protocols - Underpinning the wild tech is an uncompromising daily routine that he never breaks:

The Blueprint Diet: A strictly vegan, 1,977-calorie daily diet featuring the same blended meals every day, such as his “Super Veggie” bowl (lentils, broccoli, cauliflower) and “Nutty Pudding”.

Flawless Sleep Architecture: He goes to sleep at the exact same early hour every night in a pitch-black, temperature-controlled room, consistently achieving perfect sleep tracker scores.

Norwegian 4x4 Intervals: An intense, daily 35-exercise workout structure designed specifically to push his VO2 Max (cardiovascular capacity) into the top 1.5% of 18-year-olds.

Wow — this is every high-end doctor’s dream. The perfect patient. $2 million dollars annually on health care. A testament to modern science.

And he still got sick.

In This Article, You’ll Learn...

Why the “most measured man in the world” spent over $10 million engineering perfect health—and still got sick

The two competing routes to optimal health, and what a biohacker and a World Cup star reveal about which one actually works

How modern medicine positions itself as nature’s replacement when it may be nature’s opposite

Why a $4 trillion industry keeps growing while people keep getting sicker

What “returning to nature” really means when you strip away the technology

Two Paths to Health

Now, I’m not going to dive too deeply into AIG, as I don’t think there’s much here. But I’m curious if all of that technology maybe played a role in him getting sick?

Let’s compare Johnson with the star of the World Cup now: Erling Haaland.

Haaland is a soccer star who knocked out Brazil — a powerhouse in soccer. Besides his stardom, his training had recently come under fire.

He eats what’s known as an ancestral diet:

Organ Meats: His most famous dietary habit is regularly eating cooked cow hearts and livers , which he and nutritionists praise as vitamin-dense superfoods.

Raw Milk & Honey: He refers to unpasteurized raw milk as his “magic potion” and drinks it daily alongside raw honey for gut health and energy.

Standard Cooked Proteins: The vast majority of his massive calorie intake is made up of standard high-protein meals like tomahawk steaks, chicken, Norwegian salmon, eggs, and carb-loading pre-game pasta.

Zero Processed Foods: He strictly shuns ultra-processed foods, frozen produce, industrial seed oils, and refined sugars.

The problem with Haaland’s diet is that it’s quite unconventional. Yet, he’s been one of the rising superstars in his sport.

Other athletes that quickly come to mind include Tom Brady — a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who also avoided processed foods and what is considered the norm for most of society.

The point I’m making here is that there appear to be two routes to optimal health: the modern medicine route—that of Bryan Johnson —or the ancestral route —that of Haaland.

Modern Medicine Is Anti-Nature

This is quite interesting because I recently worked on a piece showing how for most of human life, we were hunter-gatherers, the way of ancestral living. Civilization and modern living are relatively new in our way of life.

Bryan Johnson embodies what that way of life looks like at its ultimate core — and with no surprise. It’s ended up in failure.

This is the argument I make. Modern medicine and civilization are not nature; they’re anti-nature and can be very dangerous.

You must remember that this is a $4 trillion-a-year industry, and, as you’ve seen, people are not getting healthier or living longer. Cancer and death are around us. The only benefit modern medicine offers is in emergency care; aside from that, most conditions are pseudoscientific fallacies.

I’ve discussed this in my work on vaccines and in my piece on Modern Medicine as Poison, where I provide the history of modern medicine.

As a species, we’ve been told that we were born with defects. We’ve forgotten that we were born perfect, natural — until modern medicine injects us within seconds of being born. We need a return to nature if we truly are going to live long — not barely survive into old age, but thrive as we live longer.

Why You're a Healthcare Customer, Not a Patient Franklin O'Kanu · Feb 14 I just released my article on healing relationships, where I document how I’m reconnecting with an old college roommate from decades ago. Life has happened to both of us, and if you’re interested in that conversation, check it out here. Read full story

Bryan Johnson and Erling Haaland look to be two extreme examples of the path we can take. Modern Medicine vs Ancestral Dieting.

Which one will you choose?

Takeaways

The most optimized, most measured, most expensive health regimen on earth still ended in illness. Money and technology didn’t buy immunity from sickness.

Two opposing paths keep producing different results: the engineered path of endless intervention, and the ancestral path of eating and living the way humans did for the vast majority of our existence.

Modern medicine isn’t nature—it may be nature’s opposite. A $4 trillion industry keeps expanding while the population it serves keeps getting sicker.

We weren’t born broken. The belief that we’re defective from birth is what keeps us dependent on the very system that intervenes on us from our first seconds of life.

Next Action Items

Audit one “modern” health intervention in your own life this week—a supplement, a medication, a device—and ask honestly whether it’s addressing a real problem or a manufactured one.

Add one ancestral input and remove one industrial one: swap a processed staple for a whole, traditional food (organ meat, raw honey, pasture-raised eggs) and cut one seed-oil or ultra-processed item.

Notice how often you make health decisions from data versus from how you actually feel. Practice trusting your body’s signals for one full day.

Read my piece on Modern Medicine as Poison for the historical foundation of why this industry operates the way it does—it’s the backbone of everything argued here.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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