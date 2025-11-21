Happy Friday everyone, and welcome to Author’s Reflection. These are quick tidbits on various ideas that are top of mind.

First and foremost, I hope you all are doing okay and not “under the weather.”

Just this week alone, my youngest wasn’t doing so good and caught a fever for a couple of days—he’s doing better now by just letting his body address things. But he was just the start...

A couple of coworkers weren’t feeling so hot,

My mother-in-law wasn’t feeling so good,

Then my two sisters weren’t feeling well either.

Thank goodness everyone, for the most part, is doing better. But it’s crazy how everyone wasn’t feeling so good—so I hope you all are doing well.

It actually makes me think of my earlier article, “Under the Weather.” Since the government reopened, and a little before that, the “spraying” resumed—here in FL. This occurred around the same time as the hurricane in Jamaica, followed by a drastic cold front, and then on top of that, daylight savings time.

When you think about all the abnormalities that happened in the last couple of weeks, it’s no surprise that multiple people have fallen “under the weather.”

Again, glad that everyone’s feeling better, but climate warfare does exist—and here are two articles for you if you’re new here. “Under the Weather” has a whole new meaning since we literally are under man-made weather in our day and age.

Now that that’s out of the way, let’s talk about the CDC!

Breaking News: CDC Reverses Course

Starting with some breaking news that’s almost two days old now—but on Wednesday night, the CDC updated its page on vaccines and autism to show that there might be a relation between vaccines and autism.

A view of the old (top) and new (bottom) CDC webpage on autism and vaccines.

The first thing I want to call out is that this is a huge, tremendous win. It’s phenomenal.

I went on social media and Threads, and all I could see were people on one side, saying, “Oh, the CDC has died,” yada yada.

But for the first time, I saw a lot of people saying, “Thank you, it’s about time. Now the CDC is understanding my plight. The CDC is now seeing that my child was vaccinated, then regressed.”

That was good because in previous conversations on social media, I haven’t seen as many people saying, “Hey, thank you, because my child has been vaccine injured.” So the zeitgeist has started to change there.

We must give credit where credit is due. Shout-out to everyone who made this happen—like RFK and others. Huge shout-out to those guys for the work they did.

The Cult of Experts

Another thing I want to talk about is that I see dialogue about the CDC and experts: “The experts! The experts! What happened to the experts? The CDC has died, it’s been taken over!” Yada yada yada.

And this is actually a sad, telling tale of reality. What’s happening here is that, unfortunately, people cannot function without experts telling them what to do. People cannot function with independent thought. And that is a sad aspect of reality. This is actually a pandemic of our society—we have a society that can’t function without the experts telling them what to think.

I saw it on social media, and it’s astounding. I had to post “vaccines do have side effects, and autism is one of those side effects,” and just the backlash. “No, it’s not!” It’s like people can’t even think, right—they’re just responding. But we can’t be shocked at this; this is the society that’s been created. This is just the reality of things.

But on that note, one of the biggest things people need to understand is that experts are wrong—and they are wrong quite often.

Let’s look at the pandemic, for example.

The experts said lockdown everything. Now, “Oh wait, we probably shouldn’t have locked down.” Masks—then, everyone should wear a mask. Now, masks are still not effective, even though people still wear them. Ventilators, then: let’s put everyone on ventilators. Now, studies show that 80% of people died from ventilators.

Between lockdowns through ventilators, what we’re seeing is that experts make a decision, which, unfortunately, people die from. And then the experts say, “Oh, hey, sorry, we were wrong about that.”

Do you want to sit around and wait for the experts? This is the ethos I wrote behind my article, How the COVID Protocols Killed People. One almost wonders if these “woops” incidents may be intentional.

The Problem: We’ve Forgotten How to Think

The sad thing is, people can’t make decisions for themselves and instead lean on experts. When the expert says vaccines are safe, people take vaccines. But we’ve been calling it out here on Unorthodoxy—no, these things are dangerous.

Just eight months ago, I talked about how vaccines are causing autism, but we don’t know it because we don’t realize this is vaccine-induced encephalopathy. I also spoke about how we’re categorizing a physiological condition as a psychiatric condition when the DSM is involved.

These are the basic scientific facts. I don’t need an expert to tell me this.

If we look at other topics around the world, we see the exact same thing:

Just 60 years ago, the experts said that smoking was okay—now, “Oh wow, it kills people.”

Another one, chemicals. The experts said that DDT was a safe chemical—now, “Oh wow, we should stop using it.”

Climate Change: it will destroy the world. Now, even Bill Gates is realizing that, “hey, listen, climate change isn’t as dangerous as presented.”

We came to this realization on climate change three years ago.

Why would you continue to wait for experts?

The reason is because people don’t know how to think. They’ve been indoctrinated to only rely on experts. You can see it on the clearest day in our modern society—but not here on Unorthodoxy.

What we do here at Unorthodoxy is we think for ourselves, we grow, and we walk in logic and reasoning.

A Word of Caution

While society is learning to think, and while we’re celebrating the win of the CDC change, I do want to caution: just because this was a huge win, let’s not lose sight of other things.

RFK’s relationship with Susie Wiles is something that should still be front of mind. I talked about Susie Wiles when Trump elected her as Chief of Staff—I don’t think anyone else talked about Susie Wiles before that. So again, this is someone we should very much pay attention to.

Yeah, this is a good win, but this is what the circus does. It gives you good wins, and then something else happens. Just earlier this week, we were talking about the Epstein files? That’s still kind of hanging out there.

But this CDC change is a great move for the Republicans, especially with midterms right around the corner. This is politics. The best way to enjoy politics is to sit back with popcorn and not care about how this is affecting your life—because it does not.

Guarding Your Mental Sphere

To close here, I recently released a podcast as part of my Esoteric Wisdom section on a dream I had about how the brain works and the art of thinking. If you haven’t checked that out, I encourage you to, because that is actually a phenomenal piece—especially if you can see the esoteric meaning that I’m attempting to tie here.

The idea is that our brain has and processes so much information. And I realized that by just randomly looking at things, just scrolling on these technology devices, you’re putting bits of information into your mental space that you don’t necessarily need. And those bits and pieces will come up when you least expect them.

We must be mindful of what we’re putting into our mental sphere.

If you haven’t checked that piece out, check it out, because this might affect our dreams, our anxieties, etc.

So that’s it for today. More to come later on this weekend—looking to dive into some other works. Here’s the recap:

Key Takeaways

The expert worship pandemic is killing independent thought - Society has been conditioned to wait for authority figures to validate observable reality, creating a population incapable of thinking critically without permission from credentialed institutions. Experts have a documented history of deadly mistakes - From pandemic protocols (ventilators killed 80% of patients, masks proved ineffective, lockdowns caused more harm) to historical failures (smoking, DDT, climate alarmism), the pattern shows experts make catastrophic errors while populations wait for their guidance. Climate warfare and environmental manipulation are affecting your health - The recent wave of illness across Florida correlates with resumed spraying operations, hurricane activity, cold fronts, and daylight savings—multiple abnormalities creating the perfect storm for people falling “under the weather.” Political wins are strategic distractions - The CDC reversal is genuine progress, but the circus uses these victories to obscure other developments (Susie Wiles’ background, Epstein files, midterm positioning) while maintaining control through managed opposition.

Next Steps

Guard your mental sphere intentionally - Audit what you’re consuming through social media, news, and technology. Random scrolling embeds images and information into your psyche that surface in dreams and influence wellbeing. Replace phone time with reading structured content. Study the framework of democide and menticide - Understand how governments systematically undermine mental faculties through propaganda while engaging in actions that harm citizens. This awareness is the first step toward breaking free from the manipulation. Build independent thinking practices - Don’t wait for experts to validate what you observe. Develop your own analytical frameworks using logic, reasoning, and the evidence in front of you. Practice structured thinking as a spiritual discipline.

But as always, thank you for the time and attention, and have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

