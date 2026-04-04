Change your perspective, and you change your world.

The more accurate your perspective, the more accurate — and in control — you are of the world. This is a mystical world that requires a mystical worldview, yet we’ve been given a very materialistic one, hence why our world is falling apart.

From the AOI, we read:

“A worldview is the lens through which we interpret reality and our place within it. It is composed of a set of ideas and beliefs that dictate how we navigate the challenges of existence and how we relate to ourselves, other people, and the world around us. Our worldview sets the bounds on what we believe is possible and it provides answers to fundamental questions such as “What does it mean to be human?”, “What is the ultimate nature of reality”, “Where did we come from?” and “What happens when we die?” And as the philosopher Bernard Kastrup writes: “One’s worldview is probably the most important aspect of one’s life. After all, our worldviews largely determine, given the circumstances of our lives, whether we are happy or depressed; whether our lives are rich in meaning or desperately vacuous; and whether there is reason for hope.” — Bernardo Kastrup, Why Materialism is Baloney”

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

Why the current mainstream worldview is failing — and why it’s designed to fail while still generating profits and control

How the shift from a mystical to a materialistic worldview was engineered, and who was behind it

What happens when you adopt an unorthodox perspective — and how reality begins to reveal itself differently

The three forms of natural magic identified by researcher Dean Radin, and why they’re more applicable to your daily life than you think

How to begin the practical shift: one choice, one framework, and why you’re already on the right path

An Unorthodox Perspective

I adopted an unorthodox perspective roughly three to four years ago.

As I mentioned yesterday, I’d been studying conspiracies seriously since 2014. And having a deep Christian background, being Nigerian, and being infused with spirituality in our cultures and societies, I looked at these conspiracies from a deeper spiritual perspective, giving me a unique perspective on these things that I haven’t seen anywhere else. It’s not a conspiracy for conspiracy’s sake; there’s some applicability to things as well.

It wasn’t until 4 years ago that the unorthodox perspective really took hold. 4 years is 2022, and it wasn’t until Powell and the Federal Reserve issued their decree that they were going to “inflict pain on Americans” that I said enough was enough. After having to fight for my livelihood for my job for rejecting the vaccine, now you’re gonna add on more woes — F this, man! Enough is enough. And I dug even deeper into the things of the unknown and hidden.

From studying Gnosticism, to esoteric philosophy, to Steiner, Jung, Gospel of Thomas, Ifa, you start to realize there’s this whole mystical world, where God has created you and endows you with powers to experience his creation, but this has been hidden from you — by a great evil, a great deceiver.

In my book, published 3 years ago, I discuss how the worldview shifted from a mystical one to an incredibly deep and dark material one. You can read that excerpt here. This worldview, led by the British Empire, and by the dark occultist John Dee — and many others — which I discuss in my book as well, with the excerpt here, took over this world, erased all aspects of the old — including and especially spirituality — gave the world a modern religion, formed by the Jesuits, and this is how our current world was created.

This world, this spirit of nihilism, has just enough spirituality in religion so people can get their fix, but that is well within the greater materialistic worldview that encompasses it.

This was the worldview I chose to reject — and I chose to become unorthodox in my perception of reality.

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The Orthodox Is Failing

The current worldview is failing because it is held up by lies.

After seeing so many failures and fallacies, you just have to come to the conclusion that the current material worldview is doomed to fail. I am a scientist by profession, so when I can apply the skills of analysis to medicine, economy, culture, and personal health, and see that everything is failing consistently you either:

hope things are going to get better or come to the realization that these things are intentionally meant to fail while the systems still make profits and enforce control.

Pharma, The Economy, Technology, and Food — the products are failing consumers, but the industries are generating record profits.

And when you look deeper into these systems, you begin to see there’s a deep, dark spiritual force — as old as time — the deceiver, hiding in the shadows, pulling the strings. And it pulls on the masses, and the individual alike, and these spiritual battles and deceptions affect us daily, clouding our minds and our perceptions of reality.

There is a deeply spiritual nature here in the background, and only when we can see it can we truly begin to make sense of things in our physical world.

But where does one begin to change their worldview? There’s so much stuff, who knows where to start?

First off, if you’re reading this, you’re already on the right path.

I’ve devoted a lot of time to sharing my journey so it can help you on yours. My guide on how to be the best human in the 21st century is the best place to start as the great mystic and philosopher Rudolf Steiner — rival to Carl Jung — famously stated that it was harder to be human when electricity was invented, which makes us wonder, how much harder is it for us now, 100 years later, with massive data center technologies in our hands?

There is a spiritual world to reality; however, it’s been hidden in this current materialistic worldview. By returning to what was hidden, we can begin to heal ourselves as we are now working accurately with reality.

From Here On Out

Every adult has to make a decision for themselves, their children, and future children: Do you believe you have the power to change your world?

If you do, then you have to adopt an unorthodox perspective, because the mainstream one will drain you.

There’s a reason topics of the esoteric, metaphysical, deep theology, and more are somewhat underground and treated as pseudoscience: this stuff — stuff, what the world is really made of — is powerful stuff; life-changing. They use it every day on us, hence why we are in their system; their failing system, but profits and control are still rising, so it’s working.

The documentary The Secret lays this out clearly, and we see how industry after industry looks to lie and uphold this materialistic narrative.

But the good news is that this time in history was foretold, and whoever chooses to call upon the name shall be saved. In this world, there is so much abundance and so many miracles out there that all you have to do is call upon the Divine, and you shall be saved. You are here to experience creation, and by having an accurate view of creation, synchronicities begin to occur.

In my book, I discuss the different forms of magic identified by researcher Dean Radin: force of will, divination, and theurgy. In the past three years, I’ve come to realize these are natural aspects of nature, and if we walk aligned with nature — a natural, spiritual perspective — then nature reveals itself as synchronicities and life-changing events.

The past four years have been nothing but amazing. I’ve journaled about them in content from synchro-fuckin-isitc to other pieces like journaling my miracles, 5 miracles that changed my life, miracles and manifestations, and much, much more.

This is what we’ve been called to do, and this is how we change our lives. The creator has called his children to experience his creation, and this is what we’ve been called to do. We must be mindful of the deceiver, though, because the deceiver is wise and cunning.

Every adult has a choice to make: the current mainstream worldview that’s failing, or choose one that’s unorthodox, filled with the righteous adventure of day-to-day life that God has called us to be. One leads to more negativity, cancers, bankruptcies, stress, and unwanted outcomes, and the other leads to more positivity, breakthroughs, growth, health, wealth, blessings, and lessons.

The choice is yours.

I chose the latter.

Takeaways

The world is mystical by nature. A purely materialistic worldview will always leave you disoriented, because it is not an accurate map of reality.

The shift from a mystical to a materialistic worldview was engineered, with its architects relied on obscuring the spiritual dimensions of existence.

The failing of systems (medical, economic, food, tech) is not a bug. Profits and control continue to rise even as product quality collapses.

When you begin to operate from a spiritual perspective — one aligned with nature — synchronicities and life-changing events become common, not exceptional.

You already have what you need. The decision to engage it is yours.

Next Action Items

Today: Read Franklin’s guide on how to be the best human in the 21st century — it’s the clearest on-ramp into the unorthodox framework and designed to be immediately applicable.

Today: Pull up one of the miracle/synchronicity journals (5 Miracles That Changed My Life or Synchro-fuckin-istic) and read it as evidence, not as inspiration.

This week: Identify one belief you currently hold that belongs to the mainstream materialistic worldview. Journal on where it came from, who benefits from you holding it, and what an unorthodox alternative might look like.

Ongoing: Begin (or return to) a synchronicity journal. Log unexplained alignments, encounters, and shifts. The act of noting them trains perception — and perception is the whole game.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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Notes and References