As I’ve had a fantastic time with my newborn, I am preparing to return to the professional world’s routine. With this transition back, my time will change drastically.

From resting with a newborn to meetings upon deliverables upon meetings. Oh, how things will change.

That said, here are a few changes that will trickle down to Unorthodoxy.

#1 — Decreasing my ChatGPT Use

ChatGPT has been instrumental in my work as I’ve used it primarily to perform a vast amount of research. Much of that research has been shared with you with examples, such as when I broke ChatGPT by asking about vaccines.

But due to the destruction that occurs with its use, I’ll be limiting my use dramatically — and this is a good thing that I’m looking forward to!

#2 — Growth In Research and Wisdom

By no longer relying on ChatGPT for research, I’ll conduct a lot of manual research. Fortunately, you all appreciate the content from this deep research shown in the engagement received on articles like How AI is Destroying the Earth and Meet the Man Who Invented the End Times.

I’ve once heard that wisdom is attained through time, experience, and information. With ChatGPT, all we receive is the information with no time or experience put into it. I’m looking forward to growing in wisdom by using all three aspects to bring good content your way.

#3 — Finely Focused Articles

To spend the limited time on highly impactful content, I will focus my time and energy on at most five articles at a time. This strategy keeps me on track and drives my energy toward these works — vs commenting on every new event that the wind blows.

#4 — Upcoming Articles

To start, these are the five articles I’ll be working on:

The Concept of Nationalism Background: With this new presidency, I feel we will see a lot of American pride. Takeaway: I have a feeling that the energy placed in nationalism may be misdirected and inverted. I’ll be looking into this and look forward to sharing my work. Status: Free My Child Believes In Dinosaurs Background: If you guys know me, you know that Dinosaurs are one of our world’s most significant fake narratives. I dedicated an entire chapter in my book to this fallacy. But here’s the truth: my son believes in them. Takeaway: Our current society is meant to foster a perspective of reality. By being aware of this and them influencing it, we can lay the seeds of a revolution. Status: Paid Thinking With Your Body Background: This article will continue our series on how you use your mind. However, this article will be focused on how you think with your entire body. A focus on the eyes will start this discussion. Takeaway: Once we realize the gravity in the phrase, “eyes are the windows to the soul,” we become more mindful of what we focus on. Status: Paid How To Use Our Bodies Background: Following up on how to use our minds and think with our bodies, even though we’ve focused on the eyes, the question arises: have we been truly taught how to use our bodies? Takeaway: Being aware that the magnitude of who we are comes down to a brain and brainstem, followed up by muscles, begs us to be mindful of who and what we are in our daily lives. Status: Pending How We Can Beat AI Background: In my recent article on AI, I briefly mention solutions to stopping AI utilization, but here, I’ll expound upon it with real-world examples. Takeaway: We aren’t powerless against AI, and even though it’s being spread everywhere (even new iPhones), by being aware of the damage, we can stop the use. Status: Free

#5 — Supporting the Substack Business Model | Use The Chat!

Substack contacted me regarding revenue and stated that publications that use the chat feature have more engagement. Now, while I did ask some questions back and am pending those responses, I agree with the Substack business model and want to support it (even though I hate Notes as it’s too much like a social media feed).

Without Substack, you and I, and others who think like us, would not exist, so I support their financial model.

That said, comments are always welcome, but back-to-back conversations in the chats are engaging! I utilized the chat feature this week, and it was great to chat back and forth with you all. The chats from the AI article and the Trump Assassination attempt were some of the most engaging.

I’m a chat fan and will promote its use moving forward. Depending on if the article is free or paid will determine if the chat will be free or paid subscribers only. As paid subscribers, you will not only have access to all the threads but also be able to start your own thread. Let’s keep the chats going to keep the engagement and support the substack business model.

Conclusion

Thanks for the support, as always, through these life changes! I hope the insights from my life and perspective are valuable and impactful and are making a difference in yours.

As always, thanks for the time and the attention — Have an excellent rest of your day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

