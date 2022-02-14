This is The Alchemik PharmD's Newsletter, a newsletter about World affairs, topics, and navigating this reality.

A 33-year old Doctorate of Pharmacy, I understand the role science and data play in rational decision making. Evidence-based medicine, as we like to call it. Unfortunately, I'm also aware that the same science and data can be skewed by the powers to tell a particular story.

My current line of work has me sifting through different data points, looking to impact positively, in one way or another, my fortune 500 company. Reviewing data points and constantly project planning and problem solving gives me a unique view of how things can get done from an organizational perspective and a societal, communal, and nationwide perspective. Trust me; anything is possible once adequately planned.

Lastly, my in-depth view of spirituality, religion, and metaphysics has provided me with unwavering personal and intrapersonal experience that there is something out there that interacts with us her…