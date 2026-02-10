Note: This article is adapted from my Spiritual Sundays podcast episode. If you prefer to listen, you can find the full 40-minute audio version here.

Our Inner Complexities

If you’ve been following Unorthodoxy for any length of time, you know I cover everything from current events to health, history to institutional deception.

But when you study varying industries and narratives long enough, you start seeing recurring themes — threads that connect across seemingly unrelated topics. Those threads are deeply spiritual, often esoteric, and they reveal an unorthodox understanding of how this reality actually operates.

That’s what Spiritual Sundays is for. This is where we explore the metaphysical frameworks underlying everything I research. These are ideas still developing, concepts that would take forever to write out in full, so I bring them to you to let the words resonate and see what lands.

Today, we’re diving into complexities: spiritual thought forms that capture your mind’s eye and create temporary paralysis. You wake up and immediately your mind is flooded with decisions, worries, what-ifs. You’re stuck before you even begin. Modern society treats this as normal, but what if this isn’t new? What if every culture throughout history has dealt with these same complexities, they just had different names for them?

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

What complexities actually are —spiritual thought forms that ancient cultures called daemons, fairies, and spirits

Why planning your day literally makes complexities “plain” —and what the etymology reveals about ancient wisdom

How Ifa (Nigerian Yoruba spirituality) provides daily principles to break through mental paralysis, including “cooling your head”

Carl Jung’s transformative African journey —and how his final mystical vision perfectly mirrors Ifa’s concept of the Iponi, Ori, and personal head

The difference between religions that arose FROM society vs. those imposed ON society —and why this distinction matters for understanding spiritual principles

What phantasmagoria is —and how modern society weaponizes attention through disturbing content as a form of spiritual warfare

Why disconnection from your roots makes you vulnerable—and how those who know history can direct those who don’t

The Writer’s Dilemma

I’m not a writer per se. I’ve developed the ability to write because I’m more of a communicator. I have ideas, and writing is just the best way I’ve come to communicate those ideas. Even after three or four years of writing, I’m still figuring out the best process for taking an idea and presenting it in a way that lands.

One of the ways I do that is by capturing my ideas. With the demands of the day and time, and just going all over the place, it’s not ideal that I’ll ever get two hours of just uninterrupted time. So I capture an idea, and as I think and go throughout the day, I’ll build upon that idea as more thoughts come to me. This is part of my creation process. This is how some ideas become articles, some become series, and some just never get a chance and those go into the vault.

One idea I’ve been developing, I titled Complexities.

The core insights I captured are:

Complexities are spiritual thought forms. They can capture your mind’s eye, resulting in temporary paralysis. Principles are what break through these complexities.

This idea came from working because working requires such spiritual and mental input. You’re developing something. And so a lot of complexities come. I recall that I was reading Rudolf Steiner, and he says something along the lines of how you have to release every day. The day has come and gone, so you release it. This practice of daily renewal became the seed for understanding what complexities actually are.

Three Observations About Complexities

As I thought more on this concept, a few insights started to form:

First, thought forms are judgments. The images we have throughout the day, whatever we’re doing, they stop us. These aren’t passive observations. They’re active forces that capture our attention and redirect our energy.

Second, complexities are spiritual thought forms. Not psychological constructs, not just mental clutter. They are spiritual. This distinction matters because it changes how we address them.

Third, complexities exist but it is our job to tame them. Not eliminate them. Tame them. Because as we’re working throughout the day, as we’re talking to loved ones, these complexities come into our heads during conversations, during interactions with people. They very much influence the decisions and next steps that occur in these situations.

The Etymology of Planning: Making Complexities Plain

As I mentioned, I came into this topic while I was working and wanted to dive deeper into our modern work.

I started looking into planning, specifically why do we plan our day? Why should someone plan their day? The etymology of “plan” revealed that word was meant to describe to make complexities plain — on this earthly plane.

When you plan your day, you’re taking all the complexities the day itself holds and making them plain. You’re translating the spiritual noise into earthly structure. The day comes with its own complexities. Planning is the act of making those complexities manageable, visible, plain on this physical plane.

These words — plain, plane, plan — they reverberate throughout the etheric field of reality we find ourselves in. The same root concept expressing itself across language, across time.

What the Ancients Called Complexities

Here’s what really opened this concept up for me: complexities might be a modern term, but the phenomenon itself? Ancient. As long as humanity can remember.

If you trace back what’s actually occurring — this mental paralysis, these spiritual thought forms that stop you in your tracks — you find that ancient humans dealt with the exact same thing. They just had different names.