The Industrial Birth

In my work on Humanity versus the Deadening, I’ve been tracing the forces that drain our life force—while disguising themselves as normal, even beneficial.

What’s important to note is that, as long as we can see through historical records, cultures and traditions have discussed this parasitic non-human force that influences humanity. I’ve discussed this in articles like “Love: The Greatest Weapon,” where we show how civilizations and practices all across the world warn of an evil species that influences our thoughts and our minds.

From that article, we read:

“Priests and shamans, philosophers, and mystics of every culture in the world have described this hostile, inhuman Presence and named it. For the ancient Greeks, it was the Archons—the Powerful Evil Ones. In Christian literature, it’s Beelzebub, the devil, Satan, and Shaitan. For the Hebrews, it’s Abaddon. In Islam, it’s Iblis or AshShaytān. To Native Americans, it’s wetiko and windingo. To the Hawaiian kahunas it’s e’epa. Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung called this deceiving force “antimimos, the imitator and evil principle” and equated it with the Antichrist. The Russian mystic philosopher George Gurdjieff called it “the machine.” Sri Aurobindo, an Indian philosopher and guru, called it the Hostile Forces. Hollywood portrays these entities as physical vampires. Modern-day philosophers and science fiction writers often refer to this Presence as the mind parasites.”

In our introduction to the series, we showed how humanity, in its natural state, can thrive—like the Tongan boys. However, in Part Two, we discussed these forces—the origin of what we call lower-level consciousness, which acts in the form of greed and deception.

The idea is that once we understand these forces and can identify them in places, we can see lower-level consciousness at play, which ultimately is anti-human and anti-life. One of the areas that we are examining today is known as Consumerism.

Consumerism is a relatively new phenomenon that emerged during the Industrial Age. If we examine consumerism, we can see how this fabric of society is, in fact, a result of parasitic, anti-human forces known as deadening.

Today, we’re going to dive into how consumerism reveals itself as the offspring of greed and deception. We’ll explore how consumerism infuses both parent forces into everything it touches. We’ll discuss how to distinguish between what we truly need and what we merely want. And finally, we’ll examine how we can invest in ourselves versus contributing to debt—especially debt to the system itself.

If you’re new here, read the earlier installments in the Humanity vs the Deadening series:

If Greed and Deception Are the Parents of Evil, Who Are Their Children?

One can argue that consumerism is the firstborn child—or one of the modern children—born from these deadening forces.

Consumerism is interesting because it has both definitions and traits of greed and deception. To start, it is fueled by greed—to obtain expenses from other individuals at their expense. But it also deceives us. It uses the forces of deception to trick us, the user, into believing that we need something that we don’t.

What’s striking about this is that consumerism is everywhere. The force of consumerism, the spirit of consumerism, is a part of our modern society, illustrating how this force dominates our world.

If you’re new here, you may not be familiar with the impacts of the Industrial Revolution. From one of my earlier articles, How Millennials Were Set Up To Fail, I quote TED Talk speaker and best-selling author Seth Godin when he states the following:

“I need to start by acknowledging that I am NOT a conspiracy theorist; I think most conspiracy theories are groundless …in this case, public education was a conspiracy between government and corporations. Corporations were petrified that two things would happen when factories started getting efficient: one, that they would run out of factory workers because that would mean they’d have to pay people a lot, and two, that they would run out of people who wanted to buy stuff. The typical person in 1880 had two pairs of pants and a pair of shoes, and that was it. The idea of consumer culture was not preordained, and it certainly didn’t exist for the typical person prior to 1900. So public school was built intentionally by Andrew Carnegie and Woodrow Wilson and other people to do two things: [1] train people to become compliant factory workers, sit in straight rows, do what they’re told, follow instructions, and [2] to teach kids that the best way to fit in and feel good was to buy stuff and it’s done a great job at both those things. And we’re still doing it.”

Consumerism was born from the Industrial Revolution. So too was our modern society. To see how this has impacted us, just read my previous article, “Gen Z Is Worse Than You Think—But So Are Boomers, Gen X, and Millennials,” to see the promise of the Industrial Age revealed.

Consumerism is one part of society that we consider normal—but unfortunately, it’s starving us from our very souls. Before we can break free from its grip, we must first understand how it deceives us about our actual needs.