In my book, An Unorthodox Truth, I examine industries throughout our world and show how they are held together by narratives that, once explored, fail to stand.

As you explore these industries—as we did in our case study on evolution—you realize that theories gradually become accepted as fact. Then laws and policies are built from that foundation.

The same pattern appears with oil: an idea becomes a narrative, which becomes accepted truth. Though my book focuses on specific industries, this pattern applies everywhere—health, science, religion.

Speaking of religion, I’m currently diving into the Gospel of Thomas. As I’ve written before, religion itself is one continuous narrative.

calls it “religious group control,” and just like science and history, religion has given us a carefully curated view. So, when we examine these systems and industries, we must break them down to their core.

By exploring each truth, one pattern that emerges is this: whenever we challenge a narrative, there’s always one truth that conveniently appears to save it.

“ There’s always one truth that conveniently appears to save it.”

Take Christianity as an example. When confronted with other religions and other saviors sharing the same message, the explanation emerges: “The devil sent those false messiahs.” This “fact” preserves the narrative that Christianity is the supreme religion.

This idea is known as a Convenient Truth. And in my search for unorthodox perspectives, I’ve encountered many of them. They aren’t necessarily true, but they’re incredibly convenient for the narratives they support. We’ve discussed this with the theory of viruses, vaccines and their safety claims, and many, many more—shattering these narratives piece by piece.

Today, we’re diving into Convenient Truths. History is one grand narrative, and understanding how narratives function—and how belief sustains them—gives us insight into our daily reality. We’ll pull from plenty of previous works, such as our The Big Three False Flag Series, to show how these historical narratives all have these “convenient truths” to them— all while supporting an agenda.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Defining Convenient Truths

A Convenient Truth is a narrative placeholder—a story-friendly coincidence that sustains faith in a narrative when evidence wavers.

This is the definition I developed while exploring the concept.

The key insight to note is that: Convenient Truths exist NOT because they’re probably true (like the 9/11 passport) or demonstrably false (like “the devil sent other saviors”), but because they’re emotionally necessary for maintaining the narrative.

This is critical.

Convenient Truths exist NOT because they’re probably true or demonstrably false , but because they’re emotionally necessary for maintaining the narrative.

Convenient Truths are effective because they uphold collective illusions. The narrative depends on this shared belief, and the Convenient Truth maintains it.

Importantly, these convenient truths collapse under scrutiny but successfully hold the illusion together just long enough.

Convenient Truths often take linguistic forms such as:

“Classified for national security”

“It was God’s plan.”

These phrases may contain elements of truth, but they’re strategically convenient for the narrative.

Consider these linguistic inversions and what the unorthodox truth may actually be:

“The system is broken.” → Unorthodox truth: It’s working exactly as designed.

“Technology connects us.” → Unorthodox truth: We’ve grown further apart. Smartphones have decreased in person human communication by roughly 80% in the last twenty years, as we discussed here.

A Convenient Truth is a narrative placeholder—a story-friendly coincidence that sustains faith when evidence wavers.

The Structure of Convenient Truths

Understanding the definition reveals the structure of these convenient truths. We can see that there are four main components to them:

Narrative Problem— Evidence is missing, contradictory, or implausible. The Convenient Truth addresses this gap and neutralizes the challenge. Convenient Solution—An explanation emerges that’s plausible enough to work. Though the explanation itself may be remarkable, it remains within the realm of possibility—just barely. Unfalsifiability—The explanation often cannot be easily verified or disproven, thus shifting the burden of proof onto skeptics. This structure is similar to our work on weaponized logic and statistics. How can you prove or disprove that the devil didn’t send false saviors to deceive the world? Function—Lastly, and most effectively, it patches the hole and prevents further questioning.

When examining fallacies around evolution, oil theory, dinosaurs, space exploration, 9/11, or the moon landing—Convenient Truths appear everywhere.

Symbolic Cases: Convenient Truths in Action

Below are just some of the top convenient truths I could think of while putting this article together:

The Apollo 11 Tapes

NASA “accidentally erased” the original recordings of mankind’s greatest achievement. The explanation: “We didn’t need to save them. Mistakes happen. Bureaucracy.”

How do you lose the most important documentation in human history? This Convenient Truth supports the narrative while dismissing skeptics. The question of whether we actually went to the moon gets buried beneath bureaucratic explanation.

The 9/11 Passport

A hijacker’s passport was found intact amid the destruction—providing proof that Islamics bombed the towers. The narrative also claims that jet fuel melted steel beams, yet somehow a paper passport survived. Never before in physics could jet fuel melt steel beams—but in this situation, that happened to be the case.

Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq

After 9/11 led us into Afghanistan, a new war with Iraq was justified by weapons of mass destruction. The evidence of weapons of mass destruction remained perpetually just out of reach—a Convenient Truth that sustained the war machine.

Jesus and Ancient Saviors

Rather than acknowledging that multiple traditions contain parallel messiah archetypes, Modern Christian theology claims the devil created counterfeits. This Convenient Truth defends orthodoxy with a narrative suggestion—that is impossible to prove or disprove.

Other Historical Examples

Gulf of Tonkin (1964) : A second attack that conveniently justified Vietnam War escalation—later admitted to be questionable

JFK Assassination : The “magic bullet” theory—one bullet conveniently does impossible gymnastics. We can loop the Trump assassination attempt in here as well.

RFK Assassination : Sirhan Sirhan shot from the front; the fatal shot came from behind

MLK : James Earl Ray acted alone, conveniently

Jeffrey Epstein : Cameras malfunctioned, AND guards fell asleep, AND cellmate removed - all at once

Pearl Harbor: Complete surprise despite decoded Japanese messages

I could go on and on and on—and you could too. I’m sure I missed some, but please let me know what other convenient truths I may have missed in the comments below.

Conclusion: Recognizing the Glue

Convenient Truths are the glue holding narratives together. When we identify them, we should ask: What exactly is being hidden here?

We’ll explore this further in Part Two, but for now, let us hammer down on what a Convenient Truth is.

It’s a narrative placeholder, a story-friendly coincidence that sustains faith when evidence begins to crack. It may or may not exist. It may be unfalsifiable.

In Part Two, we’ll discuss how to detect them accurately by examining their traits, diving into the psychology of why they work so effectively, and how to guard yourself against them.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a wonderful day.

—Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

