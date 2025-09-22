An AI Image of two individuals

George Floyd. Charlie Kirk. October 14th.

My wife told me yesterday that both these individuals actually share the same birthday, as recent events have led to this day being considered for a national holiday.

At first, we were chuckling about it—“Oh my goodness, that is so funny how these individuals both have the same birthday.” The term she used was karmic coincidence, which is a great term.

After the laughing died down, we started to ponder, “Well, wait a second—just how possible is it that both characters have the same birthday?”

What we’re going to do here is dive into this topic from the facts, but we’re also going to dive into it from an esoteric and conspiratorial perspective.

If you’re new here, this is what we do—we look at things from the reported facts and from a spiritual lens. Not just a Christian lens, but Christianity infused with philosophy, mythology, and the esoteric, to see what lies on the deeper layer of things.

This discussion will take place in two parts:

Part one, here, will focus on the mainstream perspective, just the similarities between George Floyd and Charlie Kirk. In part two, we’ll dive into the possibility of such an event occurring. This discussion will be for esoteric subscribers only.

To access these spiritual perspectives, please subscribe to become a paid subscriber. You’ll gain access to part two, as well as the Esoteric Wisdom content, where we’ve explored everything from Why You Should Journal Your Miracles to societal events like this.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Breaking Down The Events

Let’s start with George Floyd. George Floyd was told to be a normal individual. Floyd became famous as he was caught on camera being arrested and killed. A police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck, and Floyd couldn’t breathe.

The George Floyd movement fueled racial tensions and allowed the Democrats to use this for political ramifications, like Defund the Police. This was timed with Biden under the Democratic Party, and so it was very blue-focused, and the country was very racially tense.

Now, we have Charlie Kirk. Charlie Kirk was a conservative, red Republican. Unlike George Floyd, Kirk actually had a profile—he built a network of followers, a strong Republican individual. He also gets assassinated on TV.

His death happened around September 11th, which is very patriotic, very conservative, very nationalist, which leans towards more of the Republican side of things. There have been ceremonies in red Republican fashion to commemorate the Charlie Kirk event.

Based on this assassination, the date October 14th is being brought into play. The idea is that it’s going to be Charlie Kirk—or George Floyd—day.

The Similarities

Let’s break down the similarities.

Similarity number one: both individuals were used to fuel their respective parties—George Floyd, driven by the Democrats. Charlie Kirk, fueled by the Republicans.

Similarity number two: both deaths were captured on camera. Floyd’s footage was captured on camera, with Darnella Frazier, the individual who captured the footage, winning a Pulitzer Prize special citation. With Charlie Kirk, the death was captured on camera as well.

The one thing that really ties these similarities together is the fact that they also share the date October 14th—their birthday.

The Coincidence That Strains Belief

It’s very ironic and extremely coincidental that two individuals, 20 years apart, who never knew each other, just happen to be born on the same day—and also happen to be used instrumentally by both parties years later under the different presidents.

It’s almost like it is the same script from a playbook.

George Floyd could easily have been an individual who was created overnight for the situation, but Charlie Kirk has been known for quite some time. His birthday’s always been October 14th.

So could this have been planned?

You’re left with one idea—that this is just incredibly coincidental and extremely happenstance, and you go about your day and adopt the narratives.

And this is what they want us to do. This is how we end part one.

Conclusion

In my journey, one of the biggest things that I’ve seen is that synchronicity is a result of intention. As one becomes more intentional in their life, their life begins to appear more synchronistic.

What I mean by this statement is that when incredibly large amounts of synchronicity occur—two individuals, fueling two movements, born on the same day, forever marking that day as a day of strife between two groups of people—it must mean that there must have been a large amount of intentionality to make it occur.

This perspective is what we will explore in the esoteric part of this analysis—Part Two. You can only understand this view when you understand how the esoteric and the metaphysical apply to this. If you haven’t already, please take the opportunity to become a paid member to access the esoteric article.

As always, thank you for the time and attention.

I’m curious, what are your thoughts on just how incredibly synchronistic it is that these events just happen to have the same dates and serve opposing parties?

Let me know your thoughts below.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu.

