Welcome to Part 2 of Cosmic Coincidence. This explores the esoteric dimensions of what we’ve observed with George Floyd and Charlie Kirk.

“Life is just wild sometimes.”

As we concluded in Part 1, synchronicity of this magnitude suggests intentionality—meaning there’s significant purposeful design behind these events. Now let’s explore what that might mean.

Consider Charlie Kirk’s timeline. He’s 31 years old and began his political involvement around age 16. This raises a critical question: did someone identify and select an individual born on October 14th sixteen years ago, knowing he would become politically significant?

This forces us to evaluate whether such long-term foresight is possible. Either such planning capabilities exist, or they don’t.

If they do, we must consider the potential role of clairvoyance and divination in strategic planning.

Magic and The Reality We Don’t Understand

In my book, “An Unorthodox Truth,” I explore the phenomenon of magic. This powerful force has shaped history in ways most people don’t recognize, because we lack a clear understanding of what these practices actually involve.

