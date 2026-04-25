In the ancient science system known as chakras, the two lowest chakras are those of survival and creation. This means that at our basal nature, the two things we care most about are surviving and creating.

In my unorthodoxy mantra, I call out how the energies of survival and creation are the root of what ties us to the human experience: creating and living.

Part 3: Roots - Creative and Survival Energies

The energies behind the sensations of creating and living can manifest themselves in so many different ways, and sometimes those manifestations may be hard to interpret. The energy of living and excitement can be used to power through goals in life, but can lead to overworking, whereas the energy of creating can turn into a compulsion.

And a negative form of these energies can transpire. This can be evident in ideas like societal norms of “sex sells” or “staying alive.” There’s a plethora of ways these energies manifest themselves in our lives, and understanding them is key.

In this article, I’ll discuss the following pieces of content:

How My Battle With Anxiety Freed Up The Living Energy Rocka’s Article on How The Energy of Sex is Used as a Weapon The Public Display Of These Tools Used Incorrectly

I’ll then close with how we can apply the use of this information in our daily lives. These energies are real and affect us more than we know. Identifying them and understanding them is priceless.

In This Article, You’ll Learn:

How anxiety and arousal are the basal energies of living

How the ruling system deliberately diffuses one of most powerful forces

The career autopsies of three men and unchecked energy

Why “sex sells” isn’t just a marketing slogan — it’s a containment strategy

A simple principle from Napoleon Hill that can redirect all of it

Anxiety and Bravery

I recently shared my recent victory over anxiety in the following article here: part 1, 2, 3.

One of the key takeaways from that series is that we fear the sensation of fear. Fear of life, living, moving, etc., so we fear the sensation of fear that comes with these unknowns. Anxiety is closely tied to societal ties (SAD) and to survival (GAD).

Anxiety also has its base root in excitement. It’s been inverted and polarized, but it’s an excitement energy, and the only way to deal with an excitement energy is that of bravery, courage — a dare to bring life on.

It’s so simple, but having an excited energy towards life takes that anxiety and uses it as fuel.

This is what it means to use this survival energy. Realizing that one has to stay alive is a real factor that we use in our day-to-day decisions. When it’s blocked because of fear, anxiety, there’s a rigidity to life.

But when you’re able to overcome it and then use that energy, there’s an excitement to life. You take more risks, you become more boldened.

This is the use of this energy.

Rocka’s Article

I’ve realized that once that survival energy is good, next is the energy of creation.

With so much energy now, you want to create everything. This is the excitement energy of anxiety, to where it can be so wonderful and exciting, that it can lead to an obsession with so many things to do. This is the force of creating, and it needs to come out.

In the book Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill, Hill mentions how the energy of creation can manifest as sexual energy, especially in men. When a man is emboldened and has so much energy to create, oftentimes, that can manifest as desire — sexual desire — so restraint is key to stay on course with the ultimate creation at hand.

I’ve read TAGR in the past and documented it here. But it was Rocka’s article last week that took things to a whole new level.

Read Later: The Sexual Revolution Wasn’t Liberation. It Was a Controlled Demolition.

What I found particularly interesting in this article is that — for men — the art of creating and building — a future or legacy — is ingrained in the male species, and can be used to power entire civilizations and generations. This is a powerful energy that is used to build societies and ignite revolutions.

If this energy is not used, it can be destructive — both positively and negatively — so to ensure this energy is controlled, that energy is diffused from the male species in multiple ways; primarily through sex. A hedonistic society to extract from the species.

Rocka’s article shows how sex was used as a weapon on a culture. From the ease of drugs to music, videos, technology, and more, a man has plenty of access to diffuse this creative energy. By ensuring it’s not directed towards a legacy of their own, the larger system remains intact.

And even though this article is primarily specific to males, this energy manifests just as well in females, too. The feminist movement is an excellent example of how this energy manipulation was applied and how that also affected the male energy.

What we are witnessing is the Brave New World that Huxley described: sex and drugs must be easily accessible. That creative energy — especially in the male species — must be systematically defused throughout the population.

Arousal is the creative force of this energy. It can become an obsession. Society has turned it into lust. But when controlled, it’s the key to making a beautiful masterpiece of one’s life.

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Case Studies

Ime Udoka was an up-and-coming coach in the NBA with the Boston Celtics. His career was derailed due to sexual misconduct.

Mike Vrabel just took his team to the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. He is under investigation for sexual misconduct. Ironically, both Udoka and Vrabel are in Boston.

Sherrone Moore was too an up-and-coming coach in College Football. His career appears to be over for now due to sexual misconduct.

Three men — young men — who were building legacies within their respective fields appear to have had their careers jeopardized by the incorrect application of this energy.

“Sex sells” is evident in every moment of life — and has been for millennia, least we forget David who slaughtered the giant himself fell to it. So too did the wisest man in all of Israel, Solomon also did fall. This is as old as time, again there is nothing new under the sun.

This is simply the energy of arousal to build a beautiful life for oneself, but — from technology to societal norms — this energy is being diffused each and every day, simply draining the energy that could be given towards anything else.

Lust is a societal trap that has intentionally been built into our society — to ensure legacies aren’t built.

This is a tool of the ruling system.

Closing Thoughts

If these are our two basal energies that tie us to reality, how are we using them wisely? Are we using them at all? Are we even aware of them?

Well, hopefully, by now you are aware. Check out the unorthodoxy mantra to learn more.

From Napoleon Hill’s ancient work, we can devise a great solution for our modern times. We must control that all of that creative energy into the energetic force of living. Simple tools and solutions like this are how one can think and grow rich.

Who doesn’t want to grow rich in this society?

— Lock-In —

One of the best solutions that I’ve come across actually comes from a writing principle — from Dan Koe: creativity thrives within constraints.

When one uses this creative energy to stay on tasks — and then empowered by the energy of living as well — one comes across things known as distractions.

Distractions are simply items that strive for that energetic force of life. If aligned, they can guide you on the course, but, if — and more often than not are — misaligned, they take you off the course.

Overall, the tool is simple: avoid distractions. Creativity thrives within constraints. The Biblical verse says, lead us not into temptation. Simply put, avoid the distraction of temptation — the ultimate distractor.

Lock-in. Apply constraints and move forward, controlling and directing the creative flow of arousal to fuel the power of survival.

There’s a systematic rule to society, the Roman bread and circuses, where, to appease the population, you entertain them. It’s interesting to note that some say this is a Jewish Century and ironically, sexual industries like porn have been associated with the term — e.g., Ron Jeremy or Solomon Friedman, an ordained rabbi and lawyer. These are simply interesting things to note.

Hedonism is a fact of life, and with survival needs met in our modern world, one can be lulled into delusion.

Focus is the key that fuses both of these energies and seems to unlock access to the higher energies of will, empathy, clarity, and more. Powerful energies that help us move, especially with other humans, in our world. This is how we make the most of our experience of creation — the stories we tell ourselves.

If this information about energies and applications is new to you, check out this piece about our water reality. There’s more to life than meets the eye.

Takeaways

Anxiety and desire are both forms of the same primal energy — one rooted in survival, one in creation.

The ruling system’s most effective tool is making it easy to waste these energies. Hedonism is not an accident. It’s infrastructure.

The three coaches illustrate what happens when creative power goes undirected, it just finds the nearest exit.

Transmutation is the skill: catch the energy before it escapes and route it toward the legacy you’re building.

Constraints are not the enemy of creativity — they are the condition creativity requires.

Next Action Items

Identify your primary diffusion channel. Is it porn, social media, gaming, or something else pulling your creative energy into a drain? Awareness before action. Run a one-week transmutation experiment. Whenever the arousal energy surfaces, redirect it immediately — into your work, your craft, your legacy project. No suppression. Redirection. Track what gets built that week. Apply one constraint starting today. Pick the single biggest distraction in your environment and remove access. Delete the app. Cancel the subscription. Move the device out of the room. Creativity needs a container. Read the Rocko article. Not skim it. Read it. Then sit with the question: What legacy am I building — and is my energy actually going toward it? Go back to the anxiety series. If the survival energy is still blocked — still running as anxiety rather than aliveness — the creative energy has nowhere clean to go. Start there first.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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