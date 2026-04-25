Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Mando-Geo
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This makes so much sense and helps put into perspective the energy thieves we’re bombarded with. Reminds me of Castaneda’s writings and what Don Juan advised when it comes to the impact sex has on our energy bodies. It’s been a while since reading it, but there seems to be a connection.

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